Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:43:08 am
He is a bit of a player. Women love his burger face.

Excellent
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:28:22 am
If we can finish this window with Gravenberch and Hincapie that would be a 9/10 window.

We'd have refreshed the midfield with youth and quality and added some much-needed depth to defence.

The Newcastle game has reminded everyone we still have the fire and passion of Klopp's Liverpool.

Now we can take that identity and go places again.


It would certainly be a good window if we pulled that off. But I think Hincapies agent is playing us (again). Really cant see that one happening.

I definitely would like to see a CB come in. Getting worried about Konates injury record. Cant seem to stay for an extended period of time.

I think if we get one it will be out of left field. Heres hoping.
I can understand people being unconvinced by Gravenberch, especially at 6 cos I, like most everyone, also feel we need a Caicedo type, at the position, an athletic, physical monster and a sheer defensive wall to cover up our defensive deficiencies wrought by an ageing defence and tactically Trent's side being more exposed.

But Klopp seems to really want him. And this whole 'multi-functional' midfielder at 6 has its potential upsides - in theory at least. His prevailing strengths (press resistance, beating his man on a dribble, a good size, good pace) can be used to some effect in that position, especially with Mac Allister and Trent positionally close by. He seemingly has the passing ability and range to dictate play as well. We get an uptick in youthful mobility in midfield which should help defensively.

The aggression, increased strength, positional awareness etc. required for a top 6 can be coached with Klopp (who else if not Klopp). Thiago and Endo can also offer guidance on how to play an effective 6. There's room for optimism here -  Gravenberch could be the 6 we deserve in the longer run, but maybe not the one we need right now.
Havent watched him a lot, but based off YouTube clips he seems very adept at rolling players which makes him extremely press resistant. Really athletic as well, almost like a more technical version of Gini. Not sure how he fits in the midfield. Maybe the coaching team has decided: Fuck it, lets have 3 box to box midfielders who are al capable to rotate, and put a take on the role of the no.6 if needs be. One more step closer to total football yo.
Hincapie and Gravenberch
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 04:02:29 am
Havent watched him a lot, but based off YouTube clips he seems very adept at rolling players which makes him extremely press resistant. Really athletic as well, almost like a more technical version of Gini. Not sure how he fits in the midfield. Maybe the coaching team has decided: Fuck it, lets have 3 box to box midfielders who are al capable to rotate, and put a take on the role of the no.6 if needs be. One more step closer to total football yo.
Gini in this setup probably more of 6, then anything. If Gini in the mac Allister role it would be a runner into the box rather then do more creative stuff. Gravenberch could do and be more creative too,.
Gravenberch is 6'3 and wins aerial duels at a good rate too
It probably oh he all the technically stuff and physicals profile, with good data, teach him to be a 6, and he could do other roles too also.
Gravenberch is a dream Klopp player. He is as good as Thiago in terms of being press resistant. Has a great passing range. In terms of some aspects he is Gini with longer legs, and lesser defensive nous.
He has the same defensive instincts of Trent, so if we play Trent inverted with Gravenberch as a double pivot 6 alongside him, we can expect dribblers to waltz through on our goal. But, with better support he can give us the control in possession we lack when Thiago is not playing.
I know who he reminds me of now. Theres a Moussa Dembele quality to how he glided across the pitch.
Another great thing about Gravenberch is that he is so two footed. He can pass, dribble and shoot with either feet.
Gravenbaxh is a smokescreen. The real target is Noah Juan.
What happened? Where do the Gravenberch/Hincapie-links suddenly come from?
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 06:11:47 am
What happened? Where do the Gravenberch/Hincapie-links suddenly come from?

Ornstein and Joyce have both said we are in for him.
Hopefully we get some movement on Gravenberch today. I have reservations about him but by all accounts he was, along with Mac Allister and Mount, our first choice this summer and we've been talking to him for ages. We clearly think we can turn him in to a great player.
Has anything actually changed in Bayern's position or are they still looking to buy before they sell?
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:13:10 pm
The problem with the transfers this window is not what we have done, but what we havent done.

Another 8 / CM is just a very strange priority

It's always what we don't do with transfers.

Titles and trophies tend to be won from the back. Our 90 plus point seasons and CL win were built on clean sheets. The defensive side is being neglected. We know we've got goals galore potentially, but it's a bit 13/14 with the balance, only relying on a brilliant goalkeeper this time.

Grav seems a good squad option but not what we're lacking or really needing.

Quote from: Not that Gareth on Today at 06:38:47 am
Has anything actually changed in Bayern's position or are they still looking to buy before they sell?

I read somewhere here that they need cash to buy Palhinha, take that with a grain of salt as I don't know how true that is.
Selling Gravernberch would be a start though, if they really want Palhinha
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 06:11:47 am
What happened? Where do the Gravenberch/Hincapie-links suddenly come from?

and David Lynch is saying in addition to Gravenberch possibly a defender, but not Hincapié.
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 06:42:43 am
and David Lynch is saying in addition to Gravenberch possibly a defender, but not Hincapié.
OK, so Hincapié is (even bigger) speculation.
Trying to get into the mind of the club here was Szoboszlai second choice to Mount?

If so, based on Salah, on Mane, on Szoboszalai, we should identify our first choice then immediately cross them off the list. Mount is a decent player but Szoboszlai has the talent and potential to be world class.

Went onto Twitter to see what David Lynch was saying, turns out hes just peddling Twin Peaks DVDs for sale.
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 06:41:09 am
I read somewhere here that they need cash to buy Palhinha, take that with a grain of salt as I don't know how true that is.
Selling Gravernberch would be a start though, if they really want Palhinha
That makes sense, so we're basically just waiting on Bayern to pull their finger out and get an agreement in place for Palhinha or whoever really.
Defender movement today
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 06:11:47 am
What happened? Where do the Gravenberch/Hincapie-links suddenly come from?

probably to silence the online noise. we couldn't even negotiate a deal for the past few weeks. all of a sudden to conclude 2 deals in a couple of days. these aren't days of kirkkland and dudek deals where our transfer gurus were pretty competent.

anyway the plan was to lower the wages since we no longer in CL and any new signings are not going to balance the books. ;D
Quote from: Not that Gareth on Today at 06:38:47 am
Has anything actually changed in Bayern's position or are they still looking to buy before they sell?
Supposedly open to sell as the player has asked to leave and they seem to be making a swoop for Palhinha and want to finance that.
I see Brighton are getting Fati Premiership ready for us next summer, what a day.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:41:30 am
Gini in this setup probably more of 6, then anything. If Gini in the mac Allister role it would be a runner into the box rather then do more creative stuff. Gravenberch could do and be more creative too,.
Gravenberch is 6'3 and wins aerial duels at a good rate too
It probably oh he all the technically stuff and physicals profile, with good data, teach him to be a 6, and he could do other roles too also.

I don't think Gini was ever a 6 though style wise. He kept the ball exceptionally well and was positionally sound, but his off the ball work defensively was nowhere near Fabinho or even Henderson.

Mac is Gini's defacto replacement. He can play 6 at a push but it's not his game.

I'm not saying we should sign Amrabat, but that's more the type of midfielder we need right now. I think the focus though in midfield is on players who can play different roles.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:54:41 am
I see Brighton are getting Fati Premiership ready for us next summer, what a day.
That would be for 150m if he kicks in... I was so enthusiastic about this kid, but he's made out of glass it seems...
leaves lot of wiggle room if the gravenberg transfer falls

we could just blame it on bayern not getting paulinha and keeping gravenberg as back up. i should just work for the clubs PR department now and getting their excuses ready.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:52:01 am
Defender movement today

Hopefully their movement is good on Sunday as well
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:57:19 am
leaves lot of wiggle room if the gravenberg transfer falls

we could just blame it on bayern not getting paulinha and keeping gravenberg as back up. i should just work for the clubs PR department now and getting their excuses ready.

If Bayern publicly announce that the fee was agreed, we can still claim the medical failed. So no worries there
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:57:19 am
leaves lot of wiggle room if the gravenberg transfer falls

we could just blame it on bayern not getting paulinha and keeping gravenberg as back up. i should just work for the clubs PR department now and getting their excuses ready.

Christ on a bike, go back to bed or something.  It's fucking boring.
The way Caicedos agent played us I dont see us dealing with them again. Caicedo has the same agent as Hincapié.
Quote from: Not that Gareth on Today at 06:51:03 am
That makes sense, so we're basically just waiting on Bayern to pull their finger out and get an agreement in place for Palhinha or whoever really.
Yeah that sounds about right. Hopefully that happens in time.
