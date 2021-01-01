« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Mactavish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67960 on: Today at 03:50:27 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:43:08 am
He is a bit of a player. Women love his burger face.

Excellent
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67961 on: Today at 03:54:58 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:28:22 am
If we can finish this window with Gravenberch and Hincapie that would be a 9/10 window.

We'd have refreshed the midfield with youth and quality and added some much-needed depth to defence.

The Newcastle game has reminded everyone we still have the fire and passion of Klopp's Liverpool.

Now we can take that identity and go places again.


It would certainly be a good window if we pulled that off. But I think Hincapies agent is playing us (again). Really cant see that one happening.

I definitely would like to see a CB come in. Getting worried about Konates injury record. Cant seem to stay for an extended period of time.

I think if we get one it will be out of left field. Heres hoping.
Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67962 on: Today at 03:58:46 am
I can understand people being unconvinced by Gravenberch, especially at 6 cos I, like most everyone, also feel we need a Caicedo type, at the position, an athletic, physical monster and a sheer defensive wall to cover up our defensive deficiencies wrought by an ageing defence and tactically Trent's side being more exposed.

But Klopp seems to really want him. And this whole 'multi-functional' midfielder at 6 has its potential upsides - in theory at least. His prevailing strengths (press resistance, beating his man on a dribble, a good size, good pace) can be used to some effect in that position, especially with Mac Allister and Trent positionally close by. He seemingly has the passing ability and range to dictate play as well. We get an uptick in youthful mobility in midfield which should help defensively.

The aggression, increased strength, positional awareness etc. required for a top 6 can be coached with Klopp (who else if not Klopp). Thiago and Endo can also offer guidance on how to play an effective 6. There's room for optimism here -  Gravenberch could be the 6 we deserve in the longer run, but maybe not the one we need right now.
Kansti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67963 on: Today at 04:02:29 am
Havent watched him a lot, but based off YouTube clips he seems very adept at rolling players which makes him extremely press resistant. Really athletic as well, almost like a more technical version of Gini. Not sure how he fits in the midfield. Maybe the coaching team has decided: Fuck it, lets have 3 box to box midfielders who are al capable to rotate, and put a take on the role of the no.6 if needs be. One more step closer to total football yo.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67964 on: Today at 04:22:23 am
Hincapie and Gravenberch
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67965 on: Today at 04:41:30 am
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 04:02:29 am
Havent watched him a lot, but based off YouTube clips he seems very adept at rolling players which makes him extremely press resistant. Really athletic as well, almost like a more technical version of Gini. Not sure how he fits in the midfield. Maybe the coaching team has decided: Fuck it, lets have 3 box to box midfielders who are al capable to rotate, and put a take on the role of the no.6 if needs be. One more step closer to total football yo.
Gini in this setup probably more of 6, then anything. If Gini in the mac Allister role it would be a runner into the box rather then do more creative stuff. Gravenberch could do and be more creative too,.
Gravenberch is 6'3 and wins aerial duels at a good rate too
It probably oh he all the technically stuff and physicals profile, with good data, teach him to be a 6, and he could do other roles too also.
Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67966 on: Today at 05:00:31 am
Gravenberch is a dream Klopp player. He is as good as Thiago in terms of being press resistant. Has a great passing range. In terms of some aspects he is Gini with longer legs, and lesser defensive nous.
He has the same defensive instincts of Trent, so if we play Trent inverted with Gravenberch as a double pivot 6 alongside him, we can expect dribblers to waltz through on our goal. But, with better support he can give us the control in possession we lack when Thiago is not playing.
Kansti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67967 on: Today at 05:06:38 am
I know who he reminds me of now. Theres a Moussa Dembele quality to how he glided across the pitch.
Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67968 on: Today at 05:30:28 am
Another great thing about Gravenberch is that he is so two footed. He can pass, dribble and shoot with either feet.
