I can understand people being unconvinced by Gravenberch, especially at 6 cos I, like most everyone, also feel we need a Caicedo type, at the position, an athletic, physical monster and a sheer defensive wall to cover up our defensive deficiencies wrought by an ageing defence and tactically Trent's side being more exposed.



But Klopp seems to really want him. And this whole 'multi-functional' midfielder at 6 has its potential upsides - in theory at least. His prevailing strengths (press resistance, beating his man on a dribble, a good size, good pace) can be used to some effect in that position, especially with Mac Allister and Trent positionally close by. He seemingly has the passing ability and range to dictate play as well. We get an uptick in youthful mobility in midfield which should help defensively.



The aggression, increased strength, positional awareness etc. required for a top 6 can be coached with Klopp (who else if not Klopp). Thiago and Endo can also offer guidance on how to play an effective 6. There's room for optimism here - Gravenberch could be the 6 we deserve in the longer run, but maybe not the one we need right now.