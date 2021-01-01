« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Mactavish

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67960 on: Today at 03:50:27 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:43:08 am
He is a bit of a player. Women love his burger face.

Excellent
Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67961 on: Today at 03:54:58 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:28:22 am
If we can finish this window with Gravenberch and Hincapie that would be a 9/10 window.

We'd have refreshed the midfield with youth and quality and added some much-needed depth to defence.

The Newcastle game has reminded everyone we still have the fire and passion of Klopp's Liverpool.

Now we can take that identity and go places again.


It would certainly be a good window if we pulled that off. But I think Hincapies agent is playing us (again). Really cant see that one happening.

I definitely would like to see a CB come in. Getting worried about Konates injury record. Cant seem to stay for an extended period of time.

I think if we get one it will be out of left field. Heres hoping.
Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,229
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67962 on: Today at 03:58:46 am
I can understand people being unconvinced by Gravenberch, especially at 6 cos I, like most everyone, also feel we need a Caicedo type, at the position, an athletic, physical monster and a sheer defensive wall to cover up our defensive deficiencies wrought by an ageing defence and tactically Trent's side being more exposed.

But Klopp seems to really want him. And this whole 'multi-functional' midfielder at 6 has its potential upsides - in theory at least. His prevailing strengths (press resistance, beating his man on a dribble, a good size, good pace) can be used to some effect in that position, especially with Mac Allister and Trent positionally close by. He seemingly has the passing ability and range to dictate play as well. We get an uptick in youthful mobility in midfield which should help defensively.

The aggression, increased strength, positional awareness etc. required for a top 6 can be coached with Klopp (who else if not Klopp). Thiago and Endo can also offer guidance on how to play an effective 6. There's room for optimism here -  Gravenberch could be the 6 we deserve in the longer run, but maybe not the one we need right now.
Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #67963 on: Today at 04:02:29 am
Havent watched him a lot, but based off YouTube clips he seems very adept at rolling players which makes him extremely press resistant. Really athletic as well, almost like a more technical version of Gini. Not sure how he fits in the midfield. Maybe the coaching team has decided: Fuck it, lets have 3 box to box midfielders who are al capable to rotate, and put a take on the role of the no.6 if needs be. One more step closer to total football yo.
