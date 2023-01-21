« previous next »
Offline RED$LIFE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67920 on: Today at 12:28:04 am »
I really cant see Gravenberch tracking and following runners from midfield, we need a proper defensive 6!
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67921 on: Today at 12:28:22 am »
If we can finish this window with Gravenberch and Hincapie that would be a 9/10 window.

We'd have refreshed the midfield with youth and quality and added some much-needed depth to defence.

The Newcastle game has reminded everyone we still have the fire and passion of Klopp's Liverpool.

Now we can take that identity and go places again.

Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67922 on: Today at 12:32:45 am »
Quote from: RED$LIFE on Today at 12:28:04 am
I really cant see Gravenberch tracking and following runners from midfield, we need a proper defensive 6!

I hope the 14 year wait between posts was worth it.  ;) ;D
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67923 on: Today at 12:36:54 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:28:22 am
If we can finish this window with Gravenberch and Hincapie that would be a 9/10 window.

We'd have refreshed the midfield with youth and quality and added some much-needed depth to defence.

The Newcastle game has reminded everyone we still have the fire and passion of Klopp's Liverpool.

Now we can take that identity and go places again.

Jacob Greaves instead of Hincapie please....
Offline RED$LIFE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67924 on: Today at 12:42:30 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:32:45 am
I hope the 14 year wait between posts was worth it.  ;) ;D

😅
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67925 on: Today at 12:46:46 am »
James Pearce just posted:

#LFCs stance unchanged on Mohamed Salah. Hes not for sale
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67926 on: Today at 12:47:44 am »
Not sure why hes posting this at 12.40 am UK time but there it is.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67927 on: Today at 12:52:13 am »
His missus is giving him grief mate, we've all been there.
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67928 on: Today at 12:53:03 am »
Hes actually now just reposted his Endo article from August 20 and again said Klopp has been looking to add a multi-functional midfielder since the signing of Endo.
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67929 on: Today at 12:53:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:52:13 am
His missus is giving him grief mate, we've all been there.

:)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67930 on: Today at 12:54:04 am »
Jimbo Pearce with the late night bombs.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1697033725056368756


Quote
Discussions with Bayern over Ryan Gravenberch continuing.
The Dutchman fits the bill in terms of the multi-functional midfielder Klopp has been looking to add to the squad since the signing of Endo. #LFC werent looking to buy another specialist No 6.
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67931 on: Today at 01:01:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:52:13 am
His missus is giving him grief mate, we've all been there.

Is she easy?
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67932 on: Today at 01:01:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:54:04 am
Jimbo Pearce with the late night bombs.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1697033725056368756

The late night bombs are the best way to keep Romano from stealing their thunder. He has an early night.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67933 on: Today at 01:06:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:01:06 am
Is she easy?


Jimbo's missus? No idea mate.
Online The Final Third

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67934 on: Today at 01:08:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:01:06 am
Is she easy?

Defo easy on the eye..

Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67935 on: Today at 01:11:20 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:08:13 am
Defo easy on the eye..



Good to see they save money on lipstick by sharing.
Online The Final Third

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67936 on: Today at 01:14:04 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:11:20 am
Good to see they save money on lipstick by sharing.

Prolly not too happy with him going through halfa stick each time though.
Online n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67937 on: Today at 01:15:46 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:17:39 am
Rodri is that type of 6, you couldnt really imagine him playing any position but the 6 for example. In fact the time he has payed in other positions if I remember correctly was at CB.

Except I don't think he is.

Rodri regularly has a deeper 8 type numbers and regularly gets 5+ G+A a season, his highest being 9.

In our championship winning season, Fab got 5 (2G 3A). His two goals? Pens. His best season was 5G 1A, 2 being pens.

You know what MacAlisters's numbers are in his bumper season last year? 10G - 2A. Of that, 6 were pens. In Rodri's season of 9 G+A, 7 G + 2A and none of them were pens.

Not saying that penalty goals are worth less but they do buff numbers. To me, Rodri is their deepest lying mid, but he has approaching 8 type numbers.

If you want to see what a typical destroyer's 6 numbers look like just compare Fab, Caicedo, Kante and then look at Rodri's and see how far apart they are in terms of shots, shots per 90 etc, goals, XG,  XGA.

Of course, Rodri's numbers are all helped by him playing for City, but I think logically you'd look at that and think boy that's more 8 than 6 type numbers.

If you'd like, here are the links:
https://fbref.com/en/players/6434f10d/Rodri
https://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/Fabinho
https://fbref.com/en/players/16264a81/Moises-Caicedo
https://fbref.com/en/players/83d074ff/Alexis-Mac-Allister
Online The Final Third

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67938 on: Today at 01:18:44 am »
Yeah Rodri's never been a destroyer 6. He's the typical anchoring/holding midfielder that is great on the ball eg. Busquets.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67939 on: Today at 01:20:26 am »
Did you say biscuits?
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67940 on: Today at 01:20:42 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:08:13 am
Defo easy on the eye..



Damn, he'd defo batting.
Online The Final Third

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67941 on: Today at 01:20:51 am »
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67942 on: Today at 01:21:39 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:14:04 am
Prolly not too happy with him going through halfa stick each time though.

 :D
Online n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67943 on: Today at 01:27:21 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:20:51 am
NO!

He is a cracker of a player though.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67944 on: Today at 01:35:33 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:27:21 am
He is a cracker of a player though.
Jacobs Greaves?
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67945 on: Today at 01:36:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:35:33 am
Jacobs Greaves?

James Pearce, going off the photo.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67946 on: Today at 01:42:00 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:36:57 am
James Pearce, going off the photo.
James Pearce isn't a player.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67947 on: Today at 01:43:02 am »
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm
We all dream of a team of all-a-rounders
A team of all-a-rounders
A team of all-a-rounders

Get one of these as a giant banner on the Kop

Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67948 on: Today at 01:43:08 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:42:00 am
James Pearce isn't a player.

He is a bit of a player. Women love his burger face.
Offline latortuga

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67949 on: Today at 01:47:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:25:11 am
Rodri played mostly as a No.8 during his early days with Villarreal. It was Simeone who turned him into a No.6, once he joined Atletico Madrid ...

This is not even close to being true.  It's like you know Atleti signed him from Villarreal early in his career and then just made the rest up.

He was every bit the player he was at Villarreal as he was at Atleti and now Man City.  Obviously he's improved and matured as a player, but Simeone did little other than putting him in a different system.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67950 on: Today at 01:49:52 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:08:13 am
Defo easy on the eye..



Hes done well there
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67951 on: Today at 01:56:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:46:37 pm
Well, unlike yourself, I don't think that my opinion can influence Jurgen or the club. Therefore, I am looking for the bright side in every news ...

Dont sell yourself short, your work over the past few transfer windows has no doubt been noted by the Clubs scouts and staff, who certainly have paid members reading RAWK and compiling useful information. That is why you so often get incoming transfers right, more often than not 
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67952 on: Today at 01:57:17 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm
Gonna be a mad one putting all these lads in that midfield with Klopp liking gakpo as an option an all.

Know its a squad game and theres plenty for em all to play but its ever so exciting int it?

OOH A CUD CRUSHA GRURP

With Hardwork and Dedication, anything is possible if we believe 
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67953 on: Today at 01:58:27 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:43:08 am
He is a bit of a player. Women love his burger face.
JP" border="0
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67954 on: Today at 01:59:39 am »
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67955 on: Today at 02:04:20 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:59:39 am
;D ;D

Bra only? Link please.

Defo a teaser to make you sign up to his Onlyfans
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67956 on: Today at 02:08:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:04:20 am
Defo a teaser to make you sign up to his Onlyfans

Then you get this.

Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67957 on: Today at 02:33:04 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:08:13 am
Defo easy on the eye..



Wait till the wife finds out its actually Chapstick thrown into a lipstick holder.
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67958 on: Today at 03:45:21 am »
Ornstein has pinned the Gravenberch exclusive to the top of his profile.

We beat out the likes of his exclusives on Ansu Fati, Nunes, Amrabat and Cole Palmer. Were grand!
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67959 on: Today at 03:49:10 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO3XmfOaXkM

I don't even understand how he kept hold of the ball in half of those clips.  I think i would snap my ankle trying to do whatever he did at 18 seconds in. 
