If we get Gravenberch thats a complete midfield rebuild.



Maybe not the rebuild everyone wants but 1 I think Klopp would be really happy with





That's what it comes down to.When Klopp built his first team, he asked us to believe. We didn't know what the f was going on, but we were excited, cause we believed in him.We believed HE KNOWS WHAT HE'S DOING. (we don't now...)That's why we were never this angry, irritated and frustrated. Even amidst al the uncertainty of where we're going and who was going to take the mantle of challenger, and with the threat of City looming...None of those things really bothered us. (They do now...)It seems to me we're perhaps moving on from Heavy Metal Football. In the last 13 matches, we didn't seem bothered with it much. We also seem to play through teams and press for the win, even though they press the sh out of us- everyone is now a Heavy-Metal-Football counter-pressing team... except us. (well- we press and counter-press "effectively" - when it suits us, in areas it suits us.. the rest of the time, we play in and around the press- with varied success)I think we're in for another surprise.I can't help but think we're going to do something completely different.. like with playing all 8's in midfield, instead of 6 and 8s... or something like that. Perhaps a 6/8 instead of just a 6...I dunno.. let's see what Klopp's been busy with in his head..Personally, I wouln't mind seeing a team of 4x8s in midfield... in a diamond or something - with some going and some staying behind, in turns... see if that tactic works nowadays.Klopp seems to like that diamond-like 4 in midfield.