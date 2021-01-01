« previous next »
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67840 on: Today at 10:46:37 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:04:59 pm
I will tell you what then Peter. I don't want to see you give an opinion on a player on this forum seeing as though Klopp doesn't give a crap what you think either!  :wave

Well, unlike yourself, I don't think that my opinion can influence Jurgen or the club. Therefore, I am looking for the bright side in every news ...
Offline n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67841 on: Today at 10:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:32:51 pm
This is, mostly, nonsense. There are some end of the spectrum moaners wholl just moan but the vast majority of people have been asking for a DM and a CB so when it comes out that were after another 8 its pretty reasonable to at least ask the question about the balance of the squad. I love the potential of this signing though. Could be massive upside.

Its not though, the Endo signing is a case in point. Hes barely played and everyone is screaming unimpressed. Yet, people were wetting themselves over Lavia (me too to some degree) and Caicedo who, lets face it has had an arguably worse start than Endo did. And this is a man on paper worth approx 6 times more, played in the league etc so there should be no excuses. I know, I know Caicedo has a higher ceiling etc but the point remains that people wanted a DM, and a DM was got but because its not a sexy signing a few have decided hes not good enough. Those same people, would probably have made numerous excuses for the likes of Caicedo had he come on and done what he did for us (concede a pen, give the ball away cheaply). And for me thats where the dissonance lies.

I too would like to see Gravenberch because from all Ive seen stats wise (cant say Ive seen him play other than some YouTube) , he actually has a lot of good qualities for that deeper lying role. The only thing Ill say is that this solidified my belief that we arent really chasing a traditional destroyer type 6, but more a physical athlete who plays from a deeper position.

I too would like a CB if possible but given what I saw at the weekend Im not necessarily too concerned about our second string.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67842 on: Today at 10:49:12 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:13:10 pm
The problem with the transfers this window is not what we have done, but what we havent done.

Another 8 / CM is just a very strange priority
That's only because we're the experts. We know what's good for whatever system we're going to play and how we see US setting up the team, in the system that WE SUPPOSEDLY think we understand, alongside the players whose strengths and weaknesses we are 100% sure of, surrounded by all the other expert staff whose opinion we [don't] value.... all aligned with what we, of course... know to be the goals and ambition of the club and it's owners!

That Klopp-guy .. hmmm he doesn't seem to understand this system and the direction anymore... not as well as I do. Damn it- he doesn't even know that the top 2 signings this summer should've been a CB and a DM, ffs!

If you look at it from that perspective, you're gunna be hella disappointed, and you're free to do that.
I'm one of those who goes - "What the heck... another Klopp rebuild! Maybe none of this Heavy Metal Football, press-like-a-can football anymore- those days are gone. Another world-beating new Klopp system! Let's see where this goes!"

I'm just happy the new seasons here man, and we can watch football.
The transfer window takes a lot out of you if you go into it, with high expectations sometimes. Sometimes things change, and then it's not fun....
We've not had a weirder window in a while... BUT it does point to us perhaps not knowing as much as we think we do- and that's what makes the new season exciting. (for me at least)
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67843 on: Today at 10:49:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:18:39 pm
Has anyone remotely reliable actually linked us to Theate? Feels like a lot of wishful thinking in a summer where we've not once been linked to a centre back.

Still think we sign one (maybe not him)

I just refuse to believe that a group of trained professionals have assessed both our defensive options as a whole and the fitness history of at least three of them (and thats ignoring Van Dijk) and thought yeah, sound, we have what we hold.

Could be wrong but I just dont see it.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67844 on: Today at 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:25:01 pm
Id be happy with Gravenberch. Talent plus Klopp equals success.

But only if PetertheRed approves  ;)

You know that I love when we sign talented players. Gravenberch is still very much a project, but a very exciting one ...
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67845 on: Today at 10:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:37:18 pm
So if this goes ahead our midfield options will be:

Mac Allister
Szobozlai
Endo
Thiago
Jones
Elliot
Bajcetic
Gravenberch


8 for 3

At this rate it will be hard to get on the bench for a couple of them.
Also keeping them happy will also be a challenge.

Well, being in the Europa League will certainly help with that ...
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67846 on: Today at 10:57:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:46:37 pm
Well, unlike yourself, I don't think that my opinion can influence Jurgen or the club. Therefore, I am looking for the bright side in every news ...

I don't think I can either however I am giving my opinion on a player like everyone else you clown.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67847 on: Today at 10:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Still think we sign one (maybe not him)

I just refuse to believe that a group of trained professionals have assessed both our defensive options as a whole and the fitness history of at least three of them (and thats ignoring Van Dijk) and thought yeah, sound, we have what we hold.

Could be wrong but I just dont see it.
The staff clearly rates Quansah to the 5th guy even if he might make mistake(EL and cup games are great spots to get experience)
Basically getting a Midfield more valuable then CB right now unless swap matip for somebody if that possible. And Klopp not one really force somebody out.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67848 on: Today at 10:59:19 pm »

If we get Gravenberch thats a complete midfield rebuild.

Maybe not the rebuild everyone wants but 1 I think Klopp would be really happy with
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67849 on: Today at 11:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:58:39 pm
If we get Gravenberch thats a complete midfieldrebuild.

Maybe no5 the rebuild everyone wants but 1 I think Klopp would be really happy with
Well, weve seen that weve pretty much stopped the running straight through the middle of us and scoring problem ..
Other problems to sort still, but its certainly  progress
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67850 on: Today at 11:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:24:31 pm
Bayern Munich want to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool to fund their move for Joao Palhinha.  [@cfbayern]

Makes sense for everyone involved ...
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67851 on: Today at 11:04:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:03:07 pm
Makes sense for everyone involved ...
Other than the fact we need Palhinha more than Gravenberch, lol.
Online LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67852 on: Today at 11:05:38 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:49:12 pm
That's only because we're the experts. We know what's good for whatever system we're going to play and how we see US setting up the team, in the system that WE SUPPOSEDLY think we understand, alongside the players whose strengths and weaknesses we are 100% sure of, surrounded by all the other expert staff whose opinion we value.... all aligned with what we, of course... know to be the goals and ambition of the club and it's owners!

That Klopp-guy .. hmmm he doesn't seem to understand this system and the direction anymore... not as well as I do. Damn it- he doesn't even know that the nr 1 signings this summer should've been a CB and a DM, ffs!

If you look at it from that perspective, you're gunna be hella disappointed.
I'm one of those who goes - "What the heck... another Klopp rebuild! None of this Heavy Metal Football, press-like-a-can football anymore- those days are gone. Another world-beating new Klopp system! Let's see where this goes!"

This 100%.

Its been explained by football writers that Klopp likes CM allrounders, thats good enough for me.

The pigeon holing that we must have a specialist unwavering 6, is just an opposing opinion of a few fans.

From someone who watched most of Caicedos performances live, he definitely did not fulfil the Makelele role.  Instead an 18 yard line to opposite 18 yard line ball winner and passer.  My point, positionally Mac Allister is a closer fit than Endo.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67853 on: Today at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:03:07 pm
Makes sense for everyone involved ...

I think it might be an opportunistic one and we can get him at a good price. I think it'll be less than 30 million pounds all told. I just think we still need to do something about the HG situation.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67854 on: Today at 11:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:15 pm
If we get Gravenberch what would be the starting midfield? Obviously it's a squad game but we'd have a midfield full of 8's (plus Endo and Bajcetic who are more natural 6's). A few of them can 'do a job' as a 6 but you want them freed up and having a specialist in the holding role.

It may be odd for example to have Endo starting regularly (as a more natural 6) with Thiago and Gravenberch on the bench.

Would be happy to see another midfielder added anyway and one that isn't just a last minute panic. We've obviously coveted the player.

Our starting midfield will be Mac Allister - Thiago - Szoboszlai, no matter who we sign over the next couple of days ...
Online LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67855 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:04:33 pm
Other than the fact we need Palhinha more than Gravenberch, lol.

£80m for a 28 year old.  Even ManC, Chelsea and Newcastle didnt bother with that.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67856 on: Today at 11:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:59:19 pm
If we get Gravenberch thats a complete midfield rebuild.

Maybe not the rebuild everyone wants but 1 I think Klopp would be really happy with

That's what it comes down to.
When Klopp built his first team, he asked us to believe. We didn't know what the f was going on, but we were excited, cause we believed in him.
We believed HE KNOWS WHAT HE'S DOING. (we don't now...)
That's why we were never this angry, irritated and frustrated. Even amidst al the uncertainty of where we're going and who was going to take the mantle of challenger, and with the threat of City looming...
None of those things really bothered us. (They do now...)

It seems to me we're perhaps moving on from Heavy Metal Football. In the last 13 matches, we didn't seem bothered with it much. We also seem to play through teams and press for the win, even though they press the sh out of us- everyone is now a Heavy-Metal-Football counter-pressing team... except us. (well- we press and counter-press "effectively" - when it suits us, in areas it suits us.. the rest of the time, we play in and around the press- with varied success)

I think we're in for another surprise.
I can't help but think we're going to do something completely different.. like with playing all 8's in midfield, instead of 6 and 8s... or something like that. Perhaps a 6/8 instead of just a 6...
I dunno.. let's see what Klopp's been busy with in his head..

Personally, I wouln't mind seeing a team of 4x8s in midfield... in a diamond or something - with some going and some staying behind, in turns... see if that tactic works nowadays.
Klopp seems to like that diamond-like 4 in midfield.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67857 on: Today at 11:12:18 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:04:33 pm
Other than the fact we need Palhinha more than Gravenberch, lol.

Wed try and buy Paulinha or a younger version Id thats what Klopp wanted.

The fact we might drop 40M on another No8 suggests thats what Klopp wants
Online keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67858 on: Today at 11:14:04 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:47:16 pm
Nah, it's a win-win for certain posters who do nothing but complain about the transfer window. (Keep in mind, there are reasons to complain about the window and the way we operate in it, but you know the kind of posters I mean.) If we end up doing the business they're complaining we're not doing, if we get the players they're moaning we'll never get, if we do transfers before the window is shut even though they were adamant we were not signing anyone else, well, it will just give them more reason to complain. "If we'd done the business quicker, we wouldn't have had to pay so much/we got the wrong player/etc." Complainers are in a position of always 'winning', because there's always something to complain about. Again, it really is (for some, not all), a situation of

"Why isn't the club doing anything??"

Club does something.

"No, not that."
Yep - in a nutshell.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67859 on: Today at 11:15:13 pm »
I guess Im just happy enough were trying to sign a midfielder. Cant lie though, I feel extremely cynical about Gravenberch, I just dont see it, especially because of his apparent lack of effort. Happy to be proven wrong though.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67860 on: Today at 11:16:30 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 11:08:20 pm
£80m for a 28 year old.  Even ManC, Chelsea and Newcastle didnt bother with that.
German media say 60m for him, but thats probably too low.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67861 on: Today at 11:17:20 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:15:13 pm
I guess Im just happy enough were trying to sign a midfielder. Cant lie though, I feel extremely cynical about Gravenberch, I just dont see it, especially because of his apparent lack of effort. Happy to be proven wrong though.

Why do you think we are trying to buy Gravenberch?
Online Jacob Ian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67862 on: Today at 11:17:25 pm »
We all dream of a team of all-a-rounders
A team of all-a-rounders
A team of all-a-rounders
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67863 on: Today at 11:18:39 pm »
Not sure how Gravenberch starts here. So how is he not going to kick up a fuss about not starting? Unless we think he can be a no.6 which is nonsense if they've actually watched him play.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67864 on: Today at 11:21:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:18:39 pm
Not sure how Gravenberch starts here. So how is he not going to kick up a fuss about not starting? Unless we think he can be a no.6 which is nonsense if they've actually watched him play.

Were going to play a ton of games this season. He will get plenty of starts imo
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67865 on: Today at 11:22:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:18:39 pm
Not sure how Gravenberch starts here. So how is he not going to kick up a fuss about not starting? Unless we think he can be a no.6 which is nonsense if they've actually watched him play.

Or, you know, we're gonna play a lot of games, people are gonna get injured, out of form, formations change. Things like that, which the coaching staff and powers that be who are chasing players know.
Online Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67866 on: Today at 11:22:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:18:39 pm
Not sure how Gravenberch starts here. So how is he not going to kick up a fuss about not starting? Unless we think he can be a no.6 which is nonsense if they've actually watched him play.

His fbref scouting report would suggest he's better as a 6 then Endo.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67867 on: Today at 11:23:51 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:18:39 pm
Has anyone remotely reliable actually linked us to Theate? Feels like a lot of wishful thinking in a summer where we've not once been linked to a centre back.

I think someone has posted a link from LEquipe ...
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67868 on: Today at 11:23:58 pm »
I'm pretty sure he'll start ahead of Endo in the league. Mac and Slobby either side.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67869 on: Today at 11:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 11:17:25 pm
We all dream of a team of all-a-rounders
A team of all-a-rounders
A team of all-a-rounders
said it before but with thiago returning, and the potential addition of gravenberch, the technical quality in our mix of midfielders is off the scale - a gigantic improved on last seasons group, and almost all under 24.

I'd probably pay money just to stream that one pre-match warm-up drill where the CBs are at either end of a narrow rectangle and the teams have to progress it to the other end in tight spaces
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67870 on: Today at 11:25:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:18:39 pm
Not sure how Gravenberch starts here. So how is he not going to kick up a fuss about not starting? Unless we think he can be a no.6 which is nonsense if they've actually watched him play.

Plenty of games to go around. According to the prevailing discourse in here we're also just a bunch of perma-crocks, our training and tactics destroy anyone in the midfield and we get a red card in 2/3rds of our matches (I added the last one myself but it's statistically true  ;D)
Gravenberch would get loads more opportunities here than at Bayern.
Online PhiLFC#1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67871 on: Today at 11:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:23:58 pm
I'm pretty sure he'll start ahead of Endo in the league. Mac and Slobby either side.

Yeah this, he'll be moulded into a DM
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67872 on: Today at 11:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:23:58 pm
I'm pretty sure he'll start ahead of Endo in the league. Mac and Slobby either side.

He's going to need to completely change his game for no.6. Forget fbref, watch him play. How we going to get him to run and track runners? 2 top managers have failed to get him to do this.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67873 on: Today at 11:27:33 pm »
Anyway, why is everyone speaking of Gravenberg as if he's our's?
Did something happen?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67874 on: Today at 11:27:42 pm »
Ive been keen on Gravenberch from the start but I acknowledge that he needs a lot of work to improve his concentration defensively. Its also fair to stay that the qualities possessed by Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Szboszlai are the opposite to Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Henderson. The latter were far more switched on defensively.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67875 on: Today at 11:29:18 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:04:33 pm
Other than the fact we need Palhinha more than Gravenberch, lol.

Do we? We haven't tried to sign an out-and-out defensive midfielder like Palhinha the entire summer. I'd say that Jurgen is not interested in a player of that type ...
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67876 on: Today at 11:30:15 pm »
Who needs defending, KH, attack, attack, attack!
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67877 on: Today at 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:27:33 pm
Anyway, why is everyone speaking of Gravenberg as if he's our's?
Did something happen?

Paul Joyce reported we are in discussions to sign him from Bayern and the player wants to join Liverpool
