Its just flat out wrong. Fabinho was our 6 for years. He didnt interchange. And of course Gini wasnt our 6, he was our left sided CM, who offered very little by way of attacking output so not box to box in any traditional sense.



Correct. I did notice on change of tactics fabinho was randoming ending up higher at times but it was not consistently. Fabinho did have a pass from box semi circle that lead to a goal in one of the games.whoever the 6 along with Trent are going be the guys protecting vs the counter the most, along with Robertson too. one of them mostly a full back can go ahead of the ball a little.Gravenberch has good passing range would thin that something that wanted here.Gini in the semi vs Barca ignored the tactics and got ahead of the ball the time he really did that irc.