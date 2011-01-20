« previous next »
mercurial

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:54:36 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:45:00 pm
Gravenberch wants to leave Bayern to get more game time, but I'm not convinced he'll be starting super frequently for us if he comes. Probably moves ahead of Endo in the pecking order, but Mac Allister and Szoboszlai looked immovable at the minute, leaving 1 more place for one of Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Thiago and Bajcetic to compete for among themselves.

Does Gravenberch ask for a move away next summer if he finds himself regularly benched again?

Szobo and Macca cannot play 2 times a week continuously. Thiago and jones are injury prone, so you can realistically expect only 6 mids available at a given time. Bajcetic is still too young to play big games as starter. Same for Eliott. Let them develop and they are great prospects. So that leaves Szobo, Macca, Ryan and Endo as regulars. Endo will probably play only if Thiago cannot. Bajcetic is rotation option this year and play cups primarily.
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:54:45 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:53:06 pm
I think only for the PL. For the Europa League he would be another non-home grown player. We'd need to leave a couple out.

Thank you!
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:57:55 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:48:03 pm
Okay I might actually be joining Peter's camp now.. how can the dialogue in here go INSTANTLY from 'we need more signings' to 'oh nooos how will everyone get a game' after we're linked to one of the best young CM talents in Europe 
Fucking weirdos

I agree with Peter.
markedasred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:58:45 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 07:43:39 pm
Imagine having the luxury of 8 fit midfielders and some of them lucky to make the bench though. We have 3 out injured at the moment. And we appear to be injuring the young lads coming through pretty regularly. It's a big step up as an athlete to play in our midfield. We need loads of them. 8 feels like a good number.
If there is 55 games in the season, that means there are 55 last half hours and 20 minutes, plus the new extra time thing for all of them to get time on the pitch. All the 4th to 8th choices could all get a thousand minutes from that amount of games.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:59:02 pm
altobelli13
João Palhinha wants to join FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. BUT: The price tag is still too high. Bayern would like to pay a maximum of 60 million Euro, Fulham at least 80 million. Possible solution: a model with bonus payments
....

This looks like it'll be a tough one to do so hopefully Tuchel has another premier league player he worships, get the feeling he'd take anyone who's played in the premier league at this stage, even Ndidi's agent come out and said they had talks!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:59:25 pm
All for this, mainly because he has always been on our list of potential targets, so clearly isn't an Arthur/Kabak/Davies type deal.

Also, it kind of reminds me of Coutinho in that they went to big clubs but didn't get played enough for whatever reason. And it's not that he's not been good enough for Bayern, they just haven't given him any kind of opportunity - I think their fans actually rate him from what I've seen.
mercurial

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:59:36 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:53:06 pm
I think only for the PL. For the Europa League he would be another non-home grown player. We'd need to leave a couple out.

I hope Bajcetic will play Europa this season. We will probably leave Endo and Adrian out of the Europa.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:59:40 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:14:56 pm
No idea..I think we need to wait and see .. we may never play him there I have no clue
He's a baby in footballing terms ... he's got 500 big 5 league minutes and he's just turned 21
How many players at that stage has Klopp wanted for 2 years ... its a small list Jude, this fella .....

Honestly if we get this over the line its a fantastic midfield group .. only Madrid can compete with the level of young talent and you can see the next elite team emerging
I really can't bring myself to pine for crabs like Paulinha or Docoure in that context sorry

Yes, I agree with you here.

I may have come across as I don't rate Gravenberch. I do rate him. He's a big talent. My issue has always been to do with perception that he can make  a go DM if that is the plan for him. I definitely trust Klopp, though. 100%
Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:59:45 pm
Listen, the message was clear when we signed Endo,it's an anagram of Done
Endo, Done
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:00:23 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:20:00 pm
We probably do, the question is will he have the discipline to play that role? With Trent inverting he's going to need to be aware of his positioning, and that historically hasn't been his strong point.

It's a strange transfer IMO because he's certainly not starting in the 8 ahead of Szobo and Mac.

Maybe they will recognise that it is not worth building a formation that partially benefits TAA and is detrimental to far more of the squad and will instead revert to 4-3-3 or find something that suits the squad we actually have.

While I wouldn't want to see Mac playing as the 6 regularly, there'd certainly be some games where we could get away with that if the 8's had the energy and awareness to not leave him exposed, so he'd get games at 8 then..
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:00:34 pm
£35m could be enough - Telegraph
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:01:26 pm
I have no idea what we plan to do with Gravenberch, but given that we have wanted him for years and he's apparently been a top target all summer, I'm sure Klopp and the coaching staff have something in mind.

I know people hate this term, but this is a moneyball signing. His stock is very low after a hectic season with Munich and now we have the opportunity to swoop in at a cut price. It feels very similar to Coutinho and Sturridge. Underappreciated young talent at a top club who needs minutes to show what he's capable of.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:01:48 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/08/30/liverpool-ryan-gravenberch-bayern-munich-formal-approach/

Quote
Liverpool have made a formal approach for Ryan Gravenberch, a fee of around £35m could be enough to secure his signature before the deadline.
MH41

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:02:33 pm
£118m for Salah is nowhere near enough. Not for a crowd where money is no problem.
It might be a good price for a player as good as him, and the same age as him, but there are premiums to pay for;

1. The timing- at the end of the transfer window, with no time to reinvest.
2. Salah must surely be the biggest prize available to them? The top name in the islamic world of football.

This is not just any player. Not for us, and not for them.

They won't take no for an answer. We shouldn't say yes until it's well in excess of £250m now.
Salah will still be 'a big prize' for them next year.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:02:52 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:00:34 pm
£35m could be enough - Telegraph
Seems like a fair price. Munich got him for £20m + add ons last summer, but he was only that cheap because he was going into the last year of his contract. The market has also gone mad this summer.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:03:40 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 07:52:13 pm
Maybe you should DM the -one- poster who said that and ask him.

We're not doing anything related to DMs.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:06:21 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:02:52 pm
Seems like a fair price. Munich got him for £20m + add ons last summer, but he was only that cheap because he was going into the last year of his contract. The market has also gone mad this summer.
I expect Chelsea to come in with a late bid for £85m
Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:06:36 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:59:02 pm
altobelli13
João Palhinha wants to join FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. BUT: The price tag is still too high. Bayern would like to pay a maximum of 60 million Euro, Fulham at least 80 million. Possible solution: a model with bonus payments
....

This looks like it'll be a tough one to do so hopefully Tuchel has another premier league player he worships, get the feeling he'd take anyone who's played in the premier league at this stage, even Ndidi's agent come out and said they had talks!

80m! Probably why we didn't take it any further?
shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:06:53 pm
£35m seems reasonable at this time of the market. Bayern probably breakeven, Liverpool gets their long term man and Bayern can use it to fund Palinha as well.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:07:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:24:12 pm
Come on Samie, we always need very talented players at the age of 21, and we were never signing a destroyer type defensive midfielder. Even Caicedo is not a destroyer ...

Spot on this. Klopp was never going to go for the typical destroying #6...in today's game those DMs are not wanted at top clubs as much. Today's DM needs to be press-resistant, great technique, and progressive in his play (either by being a good ball-carrier or with a great passing range). Gravenberch has been a target since summer began so we know there is a plan for him. That we've gone back in for him even after buying 2 new 8's in Mac + Dom indicates that he has had the talk with Klopp that he'll be used in the #6, in addition to #8.

Endo was the "specialist" 6 we got. Thiago, Bajcetic, & Gravenberch to help share DM duties this season. The emphasis returning to pack-pressing means Klopp doesn't see the responsibility to win the ball back in the midfield as being that of the #6 alone.

We'll see how this all works out. Its a new team, which, despite tough away games & setbacks, has started brilliantly this season. Me thinks the goal is for top 4 + win Europa. Anything else is a bonus.

To replace an old-ish injury-prone group of Hendo, Fab, Milner, Keita, Ox with Mac (24), Dom (24), Endo (30) and Gravenberch (21) is a great way of rebuilding a vital part of the team.
Eeyore

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:07:39 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 07:59:36 pm
I hope Bajcetic will play Europa this season. We will probably leave Endo and Adrian out of the Europa.

Bajcetic now qualifies as club trained for the Europa so wouldn't take up a space.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:07:44 pm
Need me one of those CB links.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:08:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:21 pm
I expect Chelsea to come in with a late bid for £85m
Will it be Lavia or Gravenberch who ends up missing the matchday squad?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:09:16 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:54:17 pm
£118 million is a hell of a lot of money for a player who is 32 next summer. A hell of a lot.

But he's not 32 now. He has 3-4 good seasons left in him at the very least absolute monster of a pro, Ronaldo levels of fitness and looking after himself. Also this isn't a proper club he'd be going to but a regime play thing with unlimited funds. 118m is a joke offer if true.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67664 on: Today at 08:10:39 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 08:02:33 pm
£118m for Salah is nowhere near enough. Not for a crowd where money is no problem.
It might be a good price for a player as good as him, and the same age as him, but there are premiums to pay for;

1. The timing- at the end of the transfer window, with no time to reinvest.
2. Salah must surely be the biggest prize available to them? The top name in the islamic world of football.

This is not just any player. Not for us, and not for them.

They won't take no for an answer. We shouldn't say yes until it's well in excess of £250m now.
Salah will still be 'a big prize' for them next year.

This.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67665 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm »
Gravenberch deal gets agreed tomorrow and we sign Theate on deadline day.
Offline QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67666 on: Today at 08:11:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:48:03 pm
Okay I might actually be joining Peter's camp now.. how can the dialogue in here go INSTANTLY from 'we need more signings' to 'oh nooos how will everyone get a game' after we're linked to one of the best young CM talents in Europe 
Fucking weirdos

Stare too long into the abyss
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67667 on: Today at 08:14:19 pm »
(🟢) NEW:

Liverpool are pushing to sign Ryan Gravenberch, negotiations have so far been back and forth between the two clubs, it is thought Bayern are seeking more than £35m. - @_pauljoyce

An offer of £120m for Mo Salah would not even present Liverpool with a conundrum, they remain adamant Salah is not for sale. - @_pauljoyce

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-pushing-to-sign-bayern-munichs-ryan-gravenberch-t50ssm5lp
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67668 on: Today at 08:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:41:39 pm
Personally think Pogba would have been immense under a manager like Klopp (around the time he joined Man Utd for the second time).

I have no issue with him being like either Pogba or Rijkaard!! Weve got the best coach in the world to bring the best out of players with world class talent.

Love him or hate him, if Gravenberch gets to peak Pogba - Juve, at their best but also for France - then watch Klopp develop him into a beast, that's a fucking player. I pray to God, this is him. Pogba 2.0
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67669 on: Today at 08:15:58 pm »
Joyce says we view him as a multi functional player who could play at 6 (albeit not a destroyer like Fab) as well as in a more advanced role.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67670 on: Today at 08:17:31 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 07:59:36 pm
I hope Bajcetic will play Europa this season. We will probably leave Endo and Adrian out of the Europa.

We'll leave out Adrian and Pitaluga. The 17 will be Alisson, Konate, van Djik, Robertson, Matip, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Doak, Nunez, and Jota. I can't see Klopp wanting to leave any of those out so I don't think we'll bring in a CB.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67671 on: Today at 08:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:15:58 pm
Joyce says we view him as a multi functional player who could play at 6 (albeit not a destroyer like Fab) as well as in a more advanced role.

Which makes sense at the price, he is young and talented plus we should still be able to go big on a defensive midfield we like over the next two windows without having to offload a backup
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67672 on: Today at 08:18:21 pm »
Going to Ettihad and Emirates we could use a tall, powerful lad who can turn people and travel with the ball.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67673 on: Today at 08:18:21 pm »
From what's been said previously we weren't going for an out and out 6 for the remainder of the window so Gravenberch makes sense and the confusion over not getting a 6 instead is quite mad
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67674 on: Today at 08:19:27 pm »
If we don't bring in a defender, we will have left ourselves short, but having Dom, Alexis, Gravenberch, and Endo replace Henderson, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, and Ox would be great business. Bringing in better, younger players, while lowering the wage bill substantially.
Offline Rahul21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67675 on: Today at 08:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:15:58 pm
Joyce says we view him as a multi functional player who could play at 6 (albeit not a destroyer like Fab) as well as in a more advanced role.

Anyone got the full Joyce article?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67676 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:55 pm
I agree with Peter.
Well Zippidy Bungle and George whoopty fucking doo dar

Wanna Chufty Badge?
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67677 on: Today at 08:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:11:10 pm
Gravenberch deal gets agreed tomorrow and we sign Theate on deadline day.

Would be an incredible window
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67678 on: Today at 08:21:35 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:06:53 pm
£35m seems reasonable at this time of the market. Bayern probably breakeven, Liverpool gets their long term man and Bayern can use it to fund Palinha as well.

Its only £35m plus BECAUSE its so late in the window. The only way Bayern could drive up the value of the player as they havent been playing him. Nothing has changed there end with a new midfielder coming in so pretty harsh on the lad they made him wait this long
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67679 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm »
Quote
Bayern Munich want to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool to fund their move for Joao Palhinha.  [@cfbayern]
