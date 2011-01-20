Come on Samie, we always need very talented players at the age of 21, and we were never signing a destroyer type defensive midfielder. Even Caicedo is not a destroyer ...



Spot on this. Klopp was never going to go for the typical destroying #6...in today's game those DMs are not wanted at top clubs as much. Today's DM needs to be press-resistant, great technique, and progressive in his play (either by being a good ball-carrier or with a great passing range). Gravenberch has been a target since summer began so we know there is a plan for him. That we've gone back in for him even after buying 2 new 8's in Mac + Dom indicates that he has had the talk with Klopp that he'll be used in the #6, in addition to #8.Endo was the "specialist" 6 we got. Thiago, Bajcetic, & Gravenberch to help share DM duties this season. The emphasis returning to pack-pressing means Klopp doesn't see the responsibility to win the ball back in the midfield as being that of the #6 alone.We'll see how this all works out. Its a new team, which, despite tough away games & setbacks, has started brilliantly this season. Me thinks the goal is for top 4 + win Europa. Anything else is a bonus.To replace an old-ish injury-prone group of Hendo, Fab, Milner, Keita, Ox with Mac (24), Dom (24), Endo (30) and Gravenberch (21) is a great way of rebuilding a vital part of the team.