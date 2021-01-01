Ivor Notaclue
·Football Writer
Liverpool working on Zilch deal
Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Basel 1893 midfielder Ütter Zilch before the transfer window closes later this week.
The Reds have been linked with Zilch, 24, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.
The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Ütter Zilch instead.
The Swiss international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.
He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms. It remains to be seen what Liverpool see the Swiss' roll is in their team.