Absolutely shit transfer window as expected but i'm still nervous about the head choppers coming in with a ridiculous too big to refuse bid for Salah.



It'd have to be Mbappe/Neymar money for us to consider IMO. They'd not accept 100 million at this stage IMO.If we did sell him now, heads would actually roll. Only problem is they'd be oursIt was always going to be a crap window wasn't it. And yes before anyone starts Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are boss. We were never going to have a Man United/Arsenal in the Europa League window, it was always going to *hugely* underwhelm and that's before factoring in a manager who seems to believe there's only one perfect player per position to give the honour of playing for Liverpool. It should have been so much more than this, the best #6 and best centre half money could find should have been added on top of the other two (and Endo, actually)