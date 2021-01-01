« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2029015 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67320 on: Today at 04:53:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:51:42 pm
Lovely chap, very good in the air, but slow as treacle and not very good positionally.  I wish him every success
Better than the 80 million fridge-headed twat down the other side of the East Lancs though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67321 on: Today at 04:53:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:16:09 pm
Is so so quiet that its not normal.

It leads me to believe one of two things.

1.  We are actively working on deals behind the scenes and dont want to jeopardise them.

OR

2. Nothing is happening at all.


OR


At least you have covered all possibilities in those 2, there are those in this forum who believe 2 is the ONLY option because no-one at the club has contacted them directly to let them know what is going on. For me, either one of those is possible but 1. is more likely which may be taken as 2. if it does not come off. I'm sure they are not playing golf or watching countdown.


All will be revealed in 54 hours time




 :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67322 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:53:37 pm
Better than the 80 million fridge-headed twat down the other side of the East Lancs though.
Sadly hes not Not that it isnt hilarious that they spent a world record fee for him mind you
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67323 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm »
When is the deadline for this window shutting ?  In two frames of mind just now.......'bored shitless' or 'desperate to get to 2000 pages'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67324 on: Today at 04:56:17 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67325 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:50:55 pm
This is why until the window is closed Im keeping my powder dry and concentrating on biscuits and porn.

Here you go mate, just to help you along https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwdllLItHUL/?igshid=NzZhOTFlYzFmZQ%3D%3D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67326 on: Today at 04:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:55:43 pm
When is the deadline for this window shutting ?  In two frames of mind just now.......'bored shitless' or 'desperate to get to 2000 pages'
"The summer transfer window will close in England at 11pm, and midnight in Scotland, on Friday September 1. Europe's top five leagues will also close their transfer window on the same date."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67327 on: Today at 04:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:36:11 pm
We don't need Gravenberch. We need a DM and at least one defender. The defender being the priority now after getting Endo.
We may be lucky with injuries, ya' know!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67328 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm »
Absolutely shit transfer window as expected but i'm still nervous about the head choppers coming in with a ridiculous too big to refuse bid for Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67329 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:57:16 pm
"The summer transfer window will close in England at 11pm, and midnight in Scotland, on Friday September 1. Europe's top five leagues will also close their transfer window on the same date."
:thumbup  cheers mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67330 on: Today at 04:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:57:16 pm
"The summer transfer window will close in England at 11pm, and midnight in Scotland, on Friday September 1. Europe's top five leagues will also close their transfer window on the same date."
"The Saudi Arabian transfer window closes 3 weeks later, allowing them more time to try and poach Mo Salah".

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67331 on: Today at 05:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:57:54 pm
Absolutely shit transfer window as expected but i'm still nervous about the head choppers coming in with a ridiculous too big to refuse bid for Salah.

They are not getting Salah this week, even for £375 million. His departure would kill the dressing room and banjax Klopp completely.

Make them come back next summer, sure but now is no go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67332 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:57:54 pm
Absolutely shit transfer window as expected but i'm still nervous about the head choppers coming in with a ridiculous too big to refuse bid for Salah.

It'd have to be Mbappe/Neymar money for us to consider IMO. They'd not accept 100 million at this stage IMO.

If we did sell him now, heads would actually roll. Only problem is they'd be ours  ;D

It was always going to be a crap window wasn't it. And yes before anyone starts Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are boss. We were never going to have a Man United/Arsenal in the Europa League window, it was always going to *hugely* underwhelm and that's before factoring in a manager who seems to believe there's only one perfect player per position to give the honour of playing for Liverpool. It should have been so much more than this, the best #6 and best centre half money could find should have been added on top of the other two (and Endo, actually)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67333 on: Today at 05:05:02 pm »
Ivor Notaclue
·Football Writer

Liverpool working on Zilch deal

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Basel 1893 midfielder Ütter Zilch before the transfer window closes later this week.

The Reds have been linked with Zilch, 24, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Ütter Zilch instead.

The Swiss international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms. It remains to be seen what Liverpool see the Swiss' roll is in their team.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67334 on: Today at 05:05:35 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:01:20 pm
They are not getting Salah this week, even for £375 million. His departure would kill the dressing room and banjax Klopp completely.

Make them come back next summer, sure but now is no go.

Mate if they offered £375m he would be sold, Without question. But they won't so he won't  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67335 on: Today at 05:06:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:14:24 pm
Yeah, they shouldn't have Champions League teams dropping down to add another round in, it was always a stupid thing to bring in. What's worse is they do it for the Conference League too so if you finish 3rd in the Europa League groups you go into that, it's a load of shite to be honest that.

As a few others point out Gomez is basically our only right back depth now with Bradley injured and Milner gone. Now Phillips is going and we probably still won't sign a centre half. We've reduced an already small squad by at least 5 or 6 players but this season we'll aim to play more games in all three of the knockout competitions and of course hope to do better in the league. I just don't see how the squad meets the demand. Anything's possible but my enthusiasm will be reduced quite a bit if we don't get new men in (which we won't at this stage) which is mad considering we've signed two quality midfielders already. Sigh.

Bradley is out until at least November and possibly New Year according to Michael ONeill (Northern Ireland manager) when naming his squad yesterday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67336 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67337 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 05:05:35 pm
Mate, if they offered £375m he would be sold, Without question. But they won't so he won't  ;D

To be replaced by whom?

I don't agree with that. £125 mill or £300, the money is useless to us this week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67338 on: Today at 05:09:54 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Ivor Notaclue
·Football Writer

Liverpool working on Zilch deal

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Basel 1893 midfielder Ütter Zilch before the transfer window closes later this week.

The Reds have been linked with Zilch, 24, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Ütter Zilch instead.

The Swiss international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms. It remains to be seen what Liverpool see the Swiss' roll is in their team.

Chelsea working to finalise a deal for Ütter Zilch. More follows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67339 on: Today at 05:10:33 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Ivor Notaclue
·Football Writer

Liverpool working on Zilch deal

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Basel 1893 midfielder Ütter Zilch before the transfer window closes later this week.

The Reds have been linked with Zilch, 24, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Ütter Zilch instead.

The Swiss international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms. It remains to be seen what Liverpool see the Swiss' roll is in their team.


 ;D


Oh stop it, see what you've started
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67340 on: Today at 05:11:18 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Ivor Notaclue
·Football Writer

Liverpool working on Zilch deal

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Basel 1893 midfielder Ütter Zilch before the transfer window closes later this week.

The Reds have been linked with Zilch, 24, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Ütter Zilch instead.

The Swiss international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms. It remains to be seen what Liverpool see the Swiss' roll is in their team.


Now we're really, going out of our way to sign "older" players!

"All your base are belong to us!"

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67341 on: Today at 05:16:03 pm »
JK is the ITK of RAWK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67342 on: Today at 05:16:03 pm »
My view is at least one deal still happens, although of course I don't think it's guaranteed. There'll be loads of twists and turns left in this window generally, lots of deals to happen that haven't been well trailed.

Also, while I'm not expecting a defender at this point I do think we needed to shift someone to bring a CB in - we'll see if Phillips going means someone comes in. I doubt it personally, as I think we'll always have known that Phillips would easily get a loan deal at the end of the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67343 on: Today at 05:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:03 pm
JK is the ITK of RAWK.

They don't call me JKRAWKITK for nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67344 on: Today at 05:17:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:03:13 pm
It'd have to be Mbappe/Neymar money for us to consider IMO. They'd not accept 100 million at this stage IMO.

If we did sell him now, heads would actually roll. Only problem is they'd be ours  ;D

It was always going to be a crap window wasn't it. And yes before anyone starts Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are boss. We were never going to have a Man United/Arsenal in the Europa League window, it was always going to *hugely* underwhelm and that's before factoring in a manager who seems to believe there's only one perfect player per position to give the honour of playing for Liverpool. It should have been so much more than this, the best #6 and best centre half money could find should have been added on top of the other two (and Endo, actually)

I'd consider a straight swap for Mbappe to be honest - see if they can work their magic on PSG to work out a deal for us, and then give us Mbappe ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67345 on: Today at 05:17:52 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:08:27 pm
To be replaced by whom?

I don't agree with that. £125 mill or £300, the money is useless to us this week.

That's because you're looking at it as a sports fan and not a business owner. If FSG got an offer for £375m they would sell, Put a few sound bites out to the fans saying we will do whatever in the next window etc. May even have another video of John Henry saying why. But they would sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67346 on: Today at 05:20:32 pm »
Kno Souceneeded
·Football Writer

Liverpool working on Fuch deal

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Union Berlin midfielder Fuch Hall before the transfer window closes later this week.

The Reds have been linked with Fuch, 22, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Fuch Hall instead.

The Ivorian international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67347 on: Today at 05:21:10 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Ivor Notaclue
·Football Writer

Liverpool working on Zilch deal

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Basel 1893 midfielder Ütter Zilch before the transfer window closes later this week.

The Reds have been linked with Zilch, 24, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Ütter Zilch instead.

The Swiss international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms. It remains to be seen what Liverpool see the Swiss' roll is in their team.



Sauce?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67348 on: Today at 05:21:30 pm »
Can't believe we've gone from no signings to two new center midfielders, we must be selling Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67349 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:20:32 pm
Kno Souceneeded
·Football Writer

Liverpool working on Fuch deal

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign FC Union Berlin midfielder Fuch Hall before the transfer window closes later this week.

The Reds have been linked with Fuch, 22, in recent weeks following their capture of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

The club had been expected to move for Ryan Gravenberch or Cheick Doucouré, but eventually had to settle for the signing of Ütter Zilch instead.

The Ivorian international has been described as a progressive destroyer, a regista, a mezzala, or entirely absent depending on the setup and accordingly brings significant flexibility to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

He is expected to be available for a minimal outlay, and once a fee has been agreed he will travel to Liverpool for a medical and to finalise personal terms.

I'm suspicious of your source. Is he related to Kno Bed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67350 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:21:48 pm
I'm suspicious of your source. Is he related to Kno Bed?

Ivar Bigun I heard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67351 on: Today at 05:23:15 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:14:55 pm
Quansah has taken Phillips place in the squad.

I think we need to sign a RB with Bradley now out for long period of time. If the plan was to have a totally different 11 for the Europa League games, you would assume the back 4 would  be something like this - Bradley, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas. With Bradley out injured we are short at RB. Yes, you could move Gomez there but then it would mean Quansah playing CB and if I'm not mistaken he would need to be registered, no? Endo could potentially play RB but as things stand he will be our starting DM in league games. So, yes, I would like to see us bring in a RB as well as a CB and CM by the time the window closes. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67352 on: Today at 05:25:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:03:13 pm
It'd have to be Mbappe/Neymar money for us to consider IMO. They'd not accept 100 million at this stage IMO.

If we did sell him now, heads would actually roll. Only problem is they'd be ours  ;D

It was always going to be a crap window wasn't it. And yes before anyone starts Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are boss. We were never going to have a Man United/Arsenal in the Europa League window, it was always going to *hugely* underwhelm and that's before factoring in a manager who seems to believe there's only one perfect player per position to give the honour of playing for Liverpool. It should have been so much more than this, the best #6 and best centre half money could find should have been added on top of the other two (and Endo, actually)

Them not spending due to us being in the EL is just so fucking shortsighted, by not strengthening further we could easily end up in it again next season as a lack of signings wastes another season of Klopp and besides that point, having the freedom of the EL to gradually integrate the new signings would help us a lot next season, rather than waiting until next summer for another half-arsed rebuild that keeps us ticking along, but challenging for nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67353 on: Today at 05:25:46 pm »
What'll yis hear about the last minute loan bid for Al Lewaysout from Juve. Has a bit of a bad injury history, but there's player in there. Pure moneyball. 
