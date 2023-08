Next Summer FC



Can already see what's coming though, Summer 2024 will turn into Summer 2025. I reckon Salah is probably sold so we don't lose him for nothing, we'll probably need about 2/3 midfielders seeing as Thiago will leave, we'll need the top quality #6, and on top of that it might not work out for a couple of the younger lads. Oh, and yeah, Matip will leave for nothing, Van Dijk will be 33 and Gomez/Konate won't be any less prone to injury. Quansah might not prove to be up to it and maybe even Nat will have left!Next summer we'll arguably need more than we did this summer and that terrifies me as I'm convinced they'll get all the journos out to say that we spent heavily last summer on Mac/Szob/Endo. That'd be a great horror movie plot twist actually ... Summer 2023 WAS the big summer!!!Alright, my head has fallen off. I'm going to give myself a cooling off period from reading this thread as it's doing me no good. See you in a cool fifteen minutes, guys