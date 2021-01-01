« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67040 on: Today at 02:12:24 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:09:44 pm
Conor Bradley hit with long-term injury. Feel for the boy.

Our Trent cover is now Gomez who is currently covering for CB.

Will Endo fill in for an emergency RB now? Defensive depth being tested very early on. Unsurprisingly we won't act in the market.

Unfortunate. Nobody could have foreseen this. No team has a squad that can contend with this many injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67041 on: Today at 02:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:51:45 pm
We're on 7 points despite playing 2 games with 10 men and 2 of our main rivals for top four away already.

I'd say our results are outstanding.
We missed the CL last year and fluked a win at the weekend.  Lets not pretend all is well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67042 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:05:17 pm
Be crazy money that, probably 6 or 7 in the French league currently who could provide exactly the same for half the price

Well...lets get him then?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67043 on: Today at 02:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:09:55 pm
We'll only sign a player if Klopp has seen them play has a lot of explanatory power for our business these days.

We'll only target a player if they're not for sale or cost more than we're willing to pay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67044 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:12:56 pm
We missed the CL last year and fluked a win at the weekend.  Lets not pretend all is well.

New season means everything is back to zero. We've got 7 points out of 9 available. Shut your piehole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67045 on: Today at 02:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:37:42 pm
Bayern are determined to get a new 6, why? Maybe because theyve realised Gravenberch isnt that sort of player.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:38:40 pm
The eye test suggests he is far from a number 6. Let's see what Klopp can do with him but in all honesty I would prefer if we signed someone else. If we're talking about multi-functional players then I would pick Thuram over Gravenberch all day.

No one is suggesting that Gravenberch is the classic lone defensive midfielder, or that he will ever become one. People really need to understand that there are different types of defensive midfielders ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67046 on: Today at 02:15:09 pm »
Maybe it's 2 days early but looking more and more likely another window passing us by with so much potential wasted.

£60m net spend with huge wages off the books all whilst leaving ourselves short. What a shit show by those involved.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67047 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:56:29 pm
Transfer news!

Nat Phillips closing in on a loan move to Celtic.

Didnt his dad play for Rangers? He could be the new Alfie Conn, the new Mo Johnston.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67048 on: Today at 02:15:25 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:09:44 pm
Conor Bradley hit with long-term injury. Feel for the boy.

Our Trent cover is now Gomez who is currently covering for CB.

Will Endo fill in for an emergency RB now? Defensive depth being tested very early on. Unsurprisingly we won't act in the market.

Stress fracture, it's so easy to predict as well if a youngster gets injured with no information on the injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67049 on: Today at 02:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:12:56 pm
We missed the CL last year and fluked a win at the weekend.  Lets not pretend all is well.


Fluked?  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67050 on: Today at 02:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:14:24 pm
New season means everything is back to zero. We've got 7 points out of 9 available. Shut your piehole.

United have 6 from 9. Context matters
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67051 on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
I just watched Thurams all-touch video from the weekend.

Lad is playing for a move, very impressive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67052 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:13:12 pm
Well...lets get him then?



Give Jorg a ring for us and box it will ye
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67053 on: Today at 02:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:15:59 pm
United have 6 from 9. Context matters

Yeah we've got one point more. Everyone has played 3 games and we're sitting in 4th currently.

Your custom title suits you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67054 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:57:33 pm
That's your personal raincloud, not mine.

I think he'll become a fan favourite and a key player over the next couple of seasons, and in the meantime we'll sort out other signings (whether that's this week or January).

We bid a British transfer record for Caicedo and didn't get him. We bid another transfer record for a 19 year-old unproven Lavia and didn't get him. Maybe we're still looking at other options. Maybe some of those options can only happen if the selling club (or other parties involved) can get their own shit together.

Endo doesn't need to carry our season - our midfield is already looking much better with the players that arrived a few weeks before him. Our new midfield's combined time on the pitch together is less than 1 game. Endo needs to be a reliable, durable, energetic DM that can help shield the back 4, help us to maintain a high line, and help Trent/Dom/Mac do the damage further forward with our strikers.

Whether he can do that, none of us know. But he has the durability we need, and he comes with a very good reputation from everyone that's watched him regularly, or played with him, or managed him at Stuttgart and Japan. I'll go with their opinions every time over someone watching him in a Liverpool shirt for just over about an hour under the circumstances I previously described  :)

This is kind of lax talk will shift blame onto Endo when things don't go well during the season. He actually does need to be a key player for us. It is the one position we needed to get right this window as it was our biggest hole last season due to Fabinho's form and we suffered. Endo is a great squad player but he is an okay/good starting option for us. He will do great in some games, and not so great in other games.

Feels like a lot of fans think Endo will pull a masterclass season when in reality he will be exposed against some of the teams with highly technical players with pace/power. And when that happens it won't be his fault at all, because he is meant to be our Milner replacement. Not our young athletic destroying 6. For that reason I hope the blame is directed at the right place and NOT at Endo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67055 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:15:59 pm
United have 6 from 9. Context matters

If context matters, we played Chelsea and Newcastle away in our first 3 games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67056 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:16:04 pm
I just watched Thurams all-touch video from the weekend.

Lad is playing for a move, very impressive.
Any chance you have a link?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67057 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:18:44 pm
If context matters, we played Chelsea and Newcastle away in our first 3 games.

And not got some dodgy decisions to gain an advantage in 2 games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67058 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:16:04 pm
I just watched Thurams all-touch video from the weekend.

Lad is playing for a move, very impressive.

Has started like a demon this season, both offensively and defensively;

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67059 on: Today at 02:20:20 pm »
Don't see the point in signing Gravenberch. He looks anything but a player suited to the PL, and we're crying out for a rapid, physical DM to sweep behind the more advanced midfield and snuff out the counters. Gravenberch looks too languid; more suited to a league that's not so frenetic.

For the same reasons, I don't think Endo is the right player to play DM for us. Not quick enough.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #67060 on: Today at 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:53:46 pm
Ive reached the point where Im finding upside in a Kalvin Phillips deal. Bleak

My friend, we are not signing a grown man who wears Wagamama Dumplings for shoes.
