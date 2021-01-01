That's your personal raincloud, not mine.



I think he'll become a fan favourite and a key player over the next couple of seasons, and in the meantime we'll sort out other signings (whether that's this week or January).



We bid a British transfer record for Caicedo and didn't get him. We bid another transfer record for a 19 year-old unproven Lavia and didn't get him. Maybe we're still looking at other options. Maybe some of those options can only happen if the selling club (or other parties involved) can get their own shit together.



Endo doesn't need to carry our season - our midfield is already looking much better with the players that arrived a few weeks before him. Our new midfield's combined time on the pitch together is less than 1 game. Endo needs to be a reliable, durable, energetic DM that can help shield the back 4, help us to maintain a high line, and help Trent/Dom/Mac do the damage further forward with our strikers.



Whether he can do that, none of us know. But he has the durability we need, and he comes with a very good reputation from everyone that's watched him regularly, or played with him, or managed him at Stuttgart and Japan. I'll go with their opinions every time over someone watching him in a Liverpool shirt for just over about an hour under the circumstances I previously described



This is kind of lax talk will shift blame onto Endo when things don't go well during the season. He actually does need to be a key player for us. It is the one position we needed to get right this window as it was our biggest hole last season due to Fabinho's form and we suffered. Endo is asquad player but he is an okay/good starting option for us. He will do great in some games, and not so great in other games.Feels like a lot of fans think Endo will pull a masterclass season when in reality he will be exposed against some of the teams with highly technical players with pace/power. And when that happens it won't be his fault at all, because he is meant to be our Milner replacement. Not our young athletic destroying 6. For that reason I hope the blame is directed at the right place and NOT at Endo.