I always have, his previous hints at his reliability.

Anyone with a blue tick should be scrutinised on twitter now they receive ad revenue based purely on tweet impressions.  He has received 2.5m impressions so far for that Salah tweet. Way higher than his usual tweets.

Romano is the worst, as he just keeps repeating the same rumours incessantly as the transfer window is now a big earner from his millions of followers. 
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Why do people hate when you post facts that don't correspond to their agenda?
Maybe hes being an opportunist. I dont know.

Like most of you, I just consume far too many sources LFC info and pick up on that weird vibe.

Fjortoft will be busted as any sort of reputable source if what hes claiming doesnt materialise.


I dont follow much other footy,
who's gone to Saudi who's still a top player?
If Hendo is getting £700,000 what are other players gettong ?

And I will keep repeating it, until most of you understand that signing new players is nice (personally I love it), but it is only one part of the building of a competitive team, at a non state owned club like ours ...

I agree - and I bet pounds to pennies we'll finish above Chelsea and Newcastle despite their financial largesse.
What reputable journos are reporting it?
Yeah? Who??

I dont think Fjortoft is making stuff up, but that doesnt mean its correct. Who else is reporting it?

No one
Salah is an interesting one, He probably knows it's unlikely we will challenge for the title this season so he can either stay and spend his last two years playing Europa league this season and battling for top 4 or he goes to Saudi and earns millions every week.
Why do people hate when you post facts that don't correspond to their agenda?
I often agree with what you say (not always, as you sometimes contradict yourself), but I think its generally the way you say it. Just try and be a bit less smug/all-knowing/condescending. Or not. But don't then be surprised if they bite.
This was enough to make him busted as any sort of a reputable source.

But thats still a bit different to saying deal done dont you think. Wouldnt say that tweet is quite reputation busting. Reputation smearing for sure though.
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:28:46 pm
Salah is an interesting one, He probably knows it's unlikely we will challenge for the title this season so he can either stay and spend his last two years playing Europa league this season and battling for top 4 or he goes to Saudi and earns millions every week.

I cant fathom what he must be being offered out there. I watched a yt clip of what Neymar is getting out there. It made my jaw drop.

Its disgusting.
And I will keep repeating it, until most of you understand that signing new players is nice (personally I love it), but it is only one part of the building of a competitive team, at a non state owned club like ours ...

So ? what is wrong of wanting us to do more at this part ?
a good backup CB for example increase our chances of winning and dealing better with injuries so why you are complaining about people who want one ? it's not like they will effect the outcome of what the club will do.
Why do people hate when you post facts that don't correspond to their agenda?

Is this the 'Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??' thread?
Is this the 'Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??' thread?

F1 I think mate
But thats still a bit different to saying deal done dont you think. Wouldnt say that tweet is quite reputation busting. Reputation smearing for sure though.
Because he posted that on the 11th of April, a few hours later every journo with connections to the club reported we'd pulled out of the race for Bellingham.

That's quite a turnaround. 
Please leave if you think we'd allow the best player in the Premier League to
depart the club with 72 hours left of a transfer window.

Even for a Billion Euros.
This was enough to make him busted as any sort of a reputable source.

Aside from the cringey photoshop (in a kit from years ago no less) what has he said there that was 100% not true?
Salah is an interesting one, He probably knows it's unlikely we will challenge for the title this season so he can either stay and spend his last two years playing Europa league this season and battling for top 4 or he goes to Saudi and earns millions every week.

Well no, he has a contract that runs for another two years so it's not just about what he wants to do.
Makes me vomit this, but this is what theyre dangling at Salah I reckon 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/2lE6BmBEDN0?si=I79Ds8a_W5dVMm00" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/2lE6BmBEDN0?si=I79Ds8a_W5dVMm00</a>
I cant fathom what he must be being offered out there. I watched a yt clip of what Neymar is getting out there. It made my jaw drop.

Its disgusting.

Salah is a serious pro too whilst Neynar just isnt.

The rumour is £1.5m a week for Salah that doesnt include image rights and all other stuff too.

It could be anything from £3-5m a week.

BUT lets also not forget he picks up around £1.5m a month here so he isnt a poor man !!
We've gone from being City's biggest rival for the league and almost winning a quadruple, to finishing 5th and now being considered challengers for top 4. If that's not going backwards I don't know what is.

In February Klopp was asking the club to be decisive and take more risks in the transfer market, Im not sure this is what he was expecting.

One day well be looking back on the Klopps time with us and think if only.   




Stop "bedwetting" or "moaning", Funky boy, Mr. Henry got this. Everything is fine.
reports are that Fulham want 60m for Palhinha.
I would imagine it is more but I would like him at us for that price. Think we would get a good 3-4 years out of him
Salah needs to make sure his great great great great great great grandchildren never have to work or do anything for money though.
Honestly if we got a silly offer for Salah early in the window when we would still have time to reinvest the funds then I could imagine the club being tempted (especially if his agent follows his previous playbook of implying Mo will see out his contract and leave on a free, as we get closer to 1 yr left on the deal).

But we aren't in that position, struggling to spend what we have available now in this silly market, although the Saudis are  big part of creating that silly market in the first place.
Because he posted that on the 11th of April, a few hours later every journo with connections to the club reported we'd pulled out of the race for Bellingham.

That's quite a turnaround. 

For sure man  hes not a trusted source, that much is certain. Hell be relegated to filth after this if it doesnt happen. Only time will tell.
Salah needs to make sure his great great great great great great grandchildren never have to work or do anything for money though.

He's been a great player for us like, but I'll be a bit sick if he can't secure ultra generational wealth for his family, I must say.
Well no, he has a contract that runs for another two years so it's not just about what he wants to do.

If they bid £150m for a player in his 30's FSG will be packing his bags for him.
Salah is an interesting one, He probably knows it's unlikely we will challenge for the title this season so he can either stay and spend his last two years playing Europa league this season and battling for top 4 or he goes to Saudi and earns millions every week.

Thats one way of looking at it. Its not just about what he wants though. The club will know if theyre that desperate for him they will still pay top whack next summer with 12 months remaining on his deal. We would be screwed if we let him leave now, it simply wont happen imo.
Why do people hate when you post facts that don't correspond to their agenda?
You do not post facts. You post yout opinion and try to present it as facts. You fail.
I often agree with what you say (not always, as you sometimes contradict yourself), but I think its generally the way you say it. Just try and be a bit less smug/all-knowing/condescending. Or not. But don't then be surprised if they bite.

This.
Danish media are reporting that the Saudis have offered 1.1b kroner for Salah (£127m). Don't know where they're getting their info from.
Really hope there's an internal review after to this to see where the massive fuck up in planning originated from and we get it fixed. They didn't fuck around with Comolli after his fuck-ups.
If they bid £150m for a player in his 30's FSG will be packing his bags for him.

Is £150m really that much for a player of Salahs ability in this day and age, particularly if we cant use the funds until the next window?

Unless we have top targets ready to purchase simultaneously in this window, its surely got to be £200m+ for John Henry to get involved in packing suitcases at Heathrow.
reports are that Fulham want 60m for Palhinha.
I would imagine it is more but I would like him at us for that price. Think we would get a good 3-4 years out of him
Not sure we would and having.our two 6 signings be 28+ after what happened with Fabinho and Henderson seems an unnecessary risk
Danish media are reporting that the Saudis have offered 1.1b kroner for Salah (£127m). Don't know where they're getting their info from.

I'll be honest, if they were offering £1.1 billion, I won't be miffed at all if FSG decided to cash in. As it stands their ruse won't work.
Is £150m really that much for a player of Salahs ability in this day and age, particularly if we cant use the funds until the next window?

Unless we have top targets ready to purchase simultaneously in this window, its surely got to be £200m+ for John Henry to get involved in packing suitcases at Heathrow.

For us football fans I totally agree, I wouldn't sell him for £200m this summer! But FSG are a holding conglomerate not football fans.
We've gone from being City's biggest rival for the league and almost winning a quadruple, to finishing 5th and now being considered challengers for top 4. If that's not going backwards I don't know what is.

In February Klopp was asking the club to be decisive and take more risks in the transfer market, Im not sure this is what he was expecting.

One day well be looking back on the Klopps time with us and think if only.

Next window will be the big one.  ;)

He's been a great player for us like, but I'll be a bit sick if he can't secure ultra generational wealth for his family, I must say.

Its horrifying to think of any of his descendants having to get a job.

And given that in 20 generations, he will have millions of descendants/relations, Id say a few billion pounds per week isnt unreasonable. The club should give him away free to facilitate that.

Today is the first time I get serious vibes that Salah will be sold. Its like the balance has tipped and a few reputed journos seem ready to put their reputation on the line and call it

They are pushing really had for him. They wanted him to force a move but he refused and said it's up to the club. They have been talking to the owners and what I mean by they not Al-itthad chairman but PIF. This is not by Twitter chancers but from the most known oldest journalist who is close to PIF and he specifically said on his TV show I called them and this is what they told him. He also said it's very difficult because still no agreement and too late. Both the Player and FSG so far pushed against it.
am I correct in saying we bought Alisson in the summer and then the following Jan was when we sold Coutinho and bought belatedly VVD (after the tapping up apology)?
