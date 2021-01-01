Honestly if we got a silly offer for Salah early in the window when we would still have time to reinvest the funds then I could imagine the club being tempted (especially if his agent follows his previous playbook of implying Mo will see out his contract and leave on a free, as we get closer to 1 yr left on the deal).
But we aren't in that position, struggling to spend what we have available now in this silly market, although the Saudis are big part of creating that silly market in the first place.