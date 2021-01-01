Today is the first time I get serious vibes that Salah will be sold. Its like the balance has tipped and a few reputed journos seem ready to put their reputation on the line and call it



They are pushing really had for him. They wanted him to force a move but he refused and said it's up to the club. They have been talking to the owners and what I mean by they not Al-itthad chairman but PIF. This is not by Twitter chancers but from the most known oldest journalist who is close to PIF and he specifically said on his TV show I called them and this is what they told him. He also said it's very difficult because still no agreement and too late. Both the Player and FSG so far pushed against it.