Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66760 on: Today at 10:48:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:47:00 am
Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport
·
34s
Al Ittihad reported interest in Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate overlooks the fact there's a centre-back at #LFC who deserves a big money move. Only a matter of time before Nat Phillips gets the call

Wouldnt sell Phillips to that lot 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66761 on: Today at 10:50:45 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:45:19 am
We've gone from being City's biggest rival for the league and almost winning a quadruple, to finishing 5th and now being considered challengers for top 4. If that's not going backwards I don't know what is.

In February Klopp was asking the club to be decisive and take more risks in the transfer market, Im not sure this is what he was expecting.

One day well be looking back on the Klopps time with us and think if only.


This exactly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66762 on: Today at 10:51:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:17:42 am
Someone should tell the club about this long term plan with Endo and Bacjetic because a couple of weeks back they tried to spend £110 million on Caicedo and before that they spent weeks thinking about spending £40+ million on Lavia.

Oh come on, a couple of weeks back people were renewing there season tickets. Happens every summer. Back to reality Endo and Badger are the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66763 on: Today at 10:52:03 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:54:20 am
What influence do you think Carragher's comments "I don't understand why Liverpool don't go out and buy Caicedo" had on our decision to bid? Now I know some of you will say, none, that's ridiculous. But we didn't bid for Caicedo previously nor seemingly show any interest publicly nor were there links (ok, there are not always before a buy eg Fasbinho) but there was a groundswell of frustration at the owners after his comments and then a shock seemingly out of the blue offer. I'm minded to think it played a part, even if just tipping someone within the club over the edge to agree to make the bid.

Also, big Jorg - why the fuck was he brought in again? Is it because our first choice is on gardening leave or employed? Or was it short term because we were up for sale? Short term to give us more time to find a successor? Any rumours of his replacement? Is he on a test run? Signed to be this summer's fall guy? We had around a year's notice of Ward's departure FFS! Some of those theories are dark and Machiavellian but it does seem very odd.

Yeah I imagine Carragher is probably the driving force behind all of our transfer business. Hopefully he says something about signing a defender today 🤞

Although wasn't it actually Gary Neville who said the stuff about Caicedo? Very troubling if Neville is controlling our transfers 🤔
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66764 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:29:38 am
Yep. Absolutely baffling

Once again, look at FSG's track record. There is nothing baffling about it. It's frankly mad that anyone thinks we would go big this window to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66765 on: Today at 10:53:34 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:52:03 am
Yeah I imagine Carragher is probably the driving force behind all of our transfer business. Hopefully he says something about signing a defender today 🤞

Although wasn't it actually Gary Neville who said the stuff about Caicedo? Very troubling if Neville is controlling our transfers 🤔

Yes, very troubling, and absolutely baffling 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66766 on: Today at 10:54:04 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:48:28 am
Your position makes no sense. The issue is not that the club does not recognize the need for players, the issue is that club, for whatever reason, cannot sign players.

Dom, Mac, Endo?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66767 on: Today at 10:57:16 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:50:45 am

This exactly.

A general point on this kind of attitude -- success in sport ebbs and flows. We can't be the best team in the world all the time and it's natural to rise and fall. Unlimited budgets can bypass the natural cycle but it's not always someone's fault when we're not as good as we were in the past. I get the arguments that we should've done more when we were at the top and we could've maintained our advantage for longer but just broadly speaking, a season of worse performance than the prior season isn't always a sign of long term decline -- it's sometimes just a natural dip that happens because progress isn't linear.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66768 on: Today at 10:57:18 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:52:33 am
Once again, look at FSG's track record. There is nothing baffling about it. It's frankly mad that anyone thinks we would go big this window to be honest.

Nunez, Dom, VVD, Naby?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66769 on: Today at 10:58:20 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:45:19 am
We've gone from being City's biggest rival for the league and almost winning a quadruple, to finishing 5th and now being considered challengers for top 4. If that's not going backwards I don't know what is.

In February Klopp was asking the club to be decisive and take more risks in the transfer market, Im not sure this is what he was expecting.

One day well be looking back on the Klopps time with us and think if only.

I think there were mitigating circumstances last season and it will turn out to be a blip - we'll be the challengers to City again this year.

Weve signed three quality players in midfield and look well stocked across the squad.

The only what if after Klopp has gone will be around the financial doping of City, Chelsea and Newcastle  all of which are an absolute scandal and yet, sadly, out of our control.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66770 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:10:50 am
I was completely underwhelmed by his signing but hoping he can do a Gary mac! Wasnt he 35 when he signed?

If he does a good job for a few seasons its a decent signing, its healthy to have a mix of players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66771 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Is there anyone in our squad the Saudis dont want?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66772 on: Today at 10:59:23 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:45:19 am
In February Klopp was asking the club to be decisive and take more risks in the transfer market, Im not sure this is what he was expecting.
Isn't the Caicedo accepted bid an example of FSG doing just that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66773 on: Today at 11:00:50 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:45:19 am
We've gone from being City's biggest rival for the league and almost winning a quadruple, to finishing 5th and now being considered challengers for top 4. If that's not going backwards I don't know what is.

In February Klopp was asking the club to be decisive and take more risks in the transfer market, Im not sure this is what he was expecting.

One day well be looking back on the Klopps time with us and think if only.

Also, I would say going backwards is believers --> doubters.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66774 on: Today at 11:00:54 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:45:19 am
We've gone from being City's biggest rival for the league and almost winning a quadruple, to finishing 5th and now being considered challengers for top 4. If that's not going backwards I don't know what is.

In February Klopp was asking the club to be decisive and take more risks in the transfer market, Im not sure this is what he was expecting.

One day well be looking back on the Klopps time with us and think if only.   




Sad but entirely true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66775 on: Today at 11:01:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:59:04 am
Is there anyone in our squad the Saudis dont want?

all the players we want to sell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66776 on: Today at 11:02:00 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66777 on: Today at 11:02:27 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:31:52 am
Ah do bore off man. 🤌🏻
I've seen enough players come and go to see that he isn't capable of pulling a season for us at desired level.
He isn't physical or fast enough if you're dying for a reason, cost has nothing to do with it.

Now take a hike.
I'd argue that you can't form an opinion of him after him having 8 days at the club - by the time of the Newcastle game - and of the minutes he's played, only 27 have been with 11 men on the pitch.

We don't need to be quite so reactionary.

I think he'll be decent, but we definitely need to sign someone else as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66778 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:54:04 am
Dom, Mac, Endo?

And the youngsters brought in from Wolves, Leicester and West Ham. And who have we got doing the Women's signings they've brought in loads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66779 on: Today at 11:05:20 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:58:20 am
I think there were mitigating circumstances last season and it will turn out to be a blip - we'll be the challengers to City again this year.
The mitigating circumstances being the injuries to key players in midfield, which we didn't strengthen? Sound familiar? Yet again we're going into the season short on numbers.

Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:58:20 am
Weve signed three quality players in midfield and look well stocked across the squad.
from what I've seen so far we've signed two quality players and one player who in an ideal world would be a squad option. You honestly think we look well stocked in DM and CB?

Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:58:20 am
The only what if after Klopp has gone will be around the financial doping of City, Chelsea and Newcastle  all of which are an absolute scandal and yet, sadly, out of our control.
Yes that's out of our control, so why not look instead at what is in our control, and that's Klopp fighting with one arm tied behind his back because he's not getting the backing he deserves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66780 on: Today at 11:05:45 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:52:33 am
Once again, look at FSG's track record. There is nothing baffling about it. It's frankly mad that anyone thinks we would go big this window to be honest.

Yea - its nothing new for FSG. But that doesnt signing a 30 year old Bundesliga relegation battler to replace our two most senior CMs any less baffling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66781 on: Today at 11:07:00 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 11:00:50 am
Also, I would say going backwards is believers --> doubters.
Ooooh a soundbite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66782 on: Today at 11:07:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:23 am
Isn't the Caicedo accepted bid an example of FSG doing just that?
True, I'm looking forward to him playing at the weekend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66783 on: Today at 11:08:55 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:02:27 am
I'd argue that you can't form an opinion of him after him having 8 days at the club - by the time of the Newcastle game - and of the minutes he's played, only 27 have been with 11 men on the pitch.

We don't need to be quite so reactionary.

I think he'll be decent, but we definitely need to sign someone else as well.

I'm really not forming some nuanced high level opinion. It's just a very obvious estimation of his capacity. He's fine as a squad player, will likely improve somewhat as he gets used to the team and league more. All fine, nothing against us buying him. But a first team choice we rely on for 50%+ games? Not seeing it honestly, not even close. Can't see how this is in any way controversial. We have been hunting a first team DM for two seasons now, offered a kings ransom to Brighton for Caiceido - for a very good reason. We need a dynamic and fast player to cover that spot. It's such a glaringly obvious hole we have in our team. Endo will not solve it, so let's not pretend he might once he's up to speed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66784 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:07:44 am
True, I'm looking forward to him playing at the weekend.

Playing tonight v's the crazy gang.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66785 on: Today at 11:09:51 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 10:25:09 am
Theyve lost big, big players and are relying on academy graduates to plug the gaps 
The problem is that the cheats have built an aura of near invincibility, so plenty of teams will feel beaten before they even take to the pitch. It is something Liverpool and United have both had in the past. Years of rampant cheating have certainly borne fruit for them.

Our squad as is won't be challenging for the title, and to hope we get 'lucky' with injuries is foolhardy indeed. We'll need luck with injuries to qualify for the CL. If we get our usual glut of missing players, it will become a struggle quite quickly. On the plus side, there's evidence that the team is getting back its never say die mentality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66786 on: Today at 11:10:03 am »


I can see the club repeating the Coutinho sale with Salah to bring in a few players next summer, it does look like despite all the huffing and puffing nothing is actually going to happen other than a few players leaving on loan this window

we will then get the same hype around Gravenberch/Andre for a few months and do nothing again in January

its going to be touch and go whether our squad is robust enough to cope with the demands of the league and europe this season, couldve been much more than that but thats how it goes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66787 on: Today at 11:13:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:36:12 am
I don't think anyone objectively thinks this is a league title challenging squad - the question is whether it gets top 4
There isn't a talent problem with the top 4 question - we've got a higher talent level than Newcastle, United and Chelsea - but, as ever, there's a depth issue which should be easily resolved but hasn't been and once again puts us on a knife edge with injuries

What will frustrate people is that with record revenues and a massively diminished wage bill there's just no reason to go into an extremely demanding season with the smallest squad in the league and obvious frailty at key positions, its either incompetence or financial restriction or both
2 days to do something about it
Sorry Jack, just wanted some clarity.
Seeing as top 5 gets you CL football this season(?), why is everyone aiming for top 4? Is there something I'm missing?
Is this rule not decided yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66788 on: Today at 11:15:01 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:54:04 am
Dom, Mac, Endo?

You're just deliberately missing the point now.

Again, your position that the squad is complete, does not reconcile with that of the club's - which is actively looking to sign an additional player (but for whatever reason cannot).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66789 on: Today at 11:16:18 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:13:28 am
Sorry Jack, just wanted some clarity.
Seeing as top 5 gets you CL football this season(?), why is everyone aiming for top 4? Is there something I'm missing?
Is this rule not decided yet?

Depends how English clubs do in Europe. Need to be one of the top 2 performing nations. https://www.premierleague.com/news/3620004#:~:text=So%2C%20if%20the%20Premier%20League,will%20earn%20a%20UCL%20spot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66790 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66791 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:13:28 am
Sorry Jack, just wanted some clarity.
Seeing as top 5 gets you CL football this season(?), why is everyone aiming for top 4? Is there something I'm missing?
Is this rule not decided yet?

It's likely but not guaranteed to be 5
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66792 on: Today at 11:18:09 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:05:20 am
The mitigating circumstances being the injuries to key players in midfield, which we didn't strengthen? Sound familiar? Yet again we're going into the season short on numbers.

from what I've seen so far we've signed two quality players and one player who in an ideal world would be a squad option. You honestly think we look well stocked in DM and CB?

Yes that's out of our control, so why not look instead at what is in our control, and that's Klopp fighting with one arm tied behind his back because he's not getting the backing he deserves.

My opinion is that we aren't short on numbers, but we can agree to disagree until the benefit of hindsight becomes available.

Our midfield pool of Dom, Mac, Endo, Thiago, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic with Trent/Gakpo that can also do a job there is, again, in my opinion decent - we have two players for every position. In similar fashion VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah and Phillips - three players per position - across CB seems decent to me.

One thing that maybe we can agree on, despite the negativity from some elements of the fanbase, is that whatever is happening behind the scenes the players seem to have bought in and we have a great team spirit across the group which is something one cant buy.

Lastly, who would you suggest we should have signed given the current market and availability of players?
