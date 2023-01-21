The mitigating circumstances being the injuries to key players in midfield, which we didn't strengthen? Sound familiar? Yet again we're going into the season short on numbers.



from what I've seen so far we've signed two quality players and one player who in an ideal world would be a squad option. You honestly think we look well stocked in DM and CB?



Yes that's out of our control, so why not look instead at what is in our control, and that's Klopp fighting with one arm tied behind his back because he's not getting the backing he deserves.



My opinion is that we aren't short on numbers, but we can agree to disagree until the benefit of hindsight becomes available.Our midfield pool of Dom, Mac, Endo, Thiago, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic with Trent/Gakpo that can also do a job there is, again, in my opinion decent - we have two players for every position. In similar fashion VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah and Phillips - three players per position - across CB seems decent to me.One thing that maybe we can agree on, despite the negativity from some elements of the fanbase, is that whatever is happening behind the scenes the players seem to have bought in and we have a great team spirit across the group which is something one cant buy.Lastly, who would you suggest we should have signed given the current market and availability of players?