It is troubling that you know how many times Juergen has felt sad
Just because the fans feel sad when there are no expensive signings, it doesn't means Jurgen feels that way. Based on what we know about him, he absolutely loves developing young players.
Of course, we all want for the team to get stronger. Personally, I am still expecting some activity from us, because it will be the logical thing to do, with the league being wide open.
But to fall into this self-combustion mode just because we have not signed enough new players, when we have actually signed some top players, and also have some top youngsters, is just silly ...