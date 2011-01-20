« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Barneylfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66600 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66601 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:55:15 pm
I edited as you were posting. Loads of Oreo-related names. Tchoumeni to list

Always had you down as a show off.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66602 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm
Scone Barnes

Controversial on scone pronunciation.

Over my way it would be Michael Scone, as in Scone Hargreaves.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66603 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 pm
Well if we're going for not-quite-biscuits there's Dwight Yorkie
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

gerrardisgod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66604 on: Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm
Trio Ferdinand.
AHA!

Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66605 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Maybe we need more experience hes not young but Sergio biscuits might be worth a dip.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66606 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 10:38:38 pm
Hobnobbie Solano
Surely should have been this?
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66607 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
I'm on the paleo.

I'd have thought that biscuits would be one of the oldest food forms in human prehistory. Pound and prepare your starch of choice and mix with whatever else you have into a dough, then bake on hot coals.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66608 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
Surely should have been this?
:D
Was reading about Ian Callaghan earlier and Stiles popped up as trivia. So was in my head.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66609 on: Yesterday at 11:14:29 pm
Jammy Rodgers.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66610 on: Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm
Good to see were in the part of a Rawk thread where we start running jokes into the ground  :D
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66611 on: Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm
Good to see were in the part of a Rawk thread where we start running jokes into the ground  :D
Well we can either laugh or cry. ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66612 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm
Good to see were in the part of a Rawk thread where we start running jokes into the ground  :D

It's less contentious than discussing our (lack of) transfers.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Jwils21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66613 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Gary baldi
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66614 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
2 days to dateline and it's quiet on the front.
Tick tock.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66615 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
2 days to dateline and it's quiet on the front.
Tick tock.



Was that the joke?  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:26 am by Avens »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

DTRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66616 on: Today at 12:12:41 am
Sean Dundee
kavah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66617 on: Today at 12:23:43 am
keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66618 on: Today at 12:47:58 am
Ronnie Wagonwheelan
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66619 on: Today at 12:52:17 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm
Good to see were in the part of a Rawk thread where we start running jokes into the ground  :D
TBF there have been some Classic ones.
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66620 on: Today at 01:09:57 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:52:17 am
TBF there have been some Classic ones.

Yeah there has been some nice ones.
blert596

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66621 on: Today at 01:13:39 am
This club man
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66622 on: Today at 01:19:21 am
We're into Wednesday morn and not a peep. We're not signing anyone are we  ;D
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66623 on: Today at 01:26:37 am
These ITK chancers are lazy as fuck, aren't they. Useless pricks.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

kezzy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66624 on: Today at 01:53:59 am
All Evertonians favourite biscuit - Boo Riband. 
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66625 on: Today at 02:10:43 am
Have we bought Douccers yet?

Livbes ?
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

A signing today please.
