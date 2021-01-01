My post was in relation to those who say we need more players, that weve lost 6 midfielders and only bought 3. It wouldbe been just fine if we have got the right players, now we still look short at number 6 (unless Endo is good enough on his own), excellent depth at number 8 though.



Buying Endo meant we needed another 6 unless he really surpasses expectations, Caicedo would have done us in midfield and Lavia if he lived up to the billing. Bajcetic has just been injured for 6 months after only playing a month or two in the first team at 18, so although he's a top prospect it's a big gamble between the two of them. We need someone around Fabinho's level of 2018-2021.The other midfield positions we're well stocked, providing you get more out of Jones and Thiago than last year.