LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66480 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 07:23:32 pm
I don't really get those who say we need more players. On the whole we still lack a few qualities (strenght, pace, stamina) in midfield, or rather for one of the roles, but surely it isn't necessary to replace all outgoing midfielders with the same number of players - why would we need to get someone for Arthur or Oxlade Chamberlain for example?

If we had actually bought Caicedo, in terms of numbers the midfield would be fine. Caicedo, Thiago, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, and Elliot is plenty for three roles. Sure, we look a bit light if Caicedo is missing from that list, but it's still very good as you'd expect him to play almost every game (if fit). Now, because we still don't have someone with his qualities and someone who (most likely) isn't a nailed on starter in like 90% of all games, we do have a gap in the squad, but again, it is certain qualities in our players rather than an extra body that we need most. I honestly don't understand how we can alternate between Endo and Caicedo as the option for the number 6, but perhaps it will make sense in the coming days if we buy another defensive midfielder. 



It's not about having like for like in terms of numbers, I dont think anyones saying that. It's simply about having sufficient quality in the squad

We saw it last year with Arsenal, a run of having to use Rob Holding as their CB ended horribly for them
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66481 on: Today at 07:35:06 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:29:47 pm
Doucoure not involved for Palace in the League Cup tonight.

None of their best players are. Anderson and Olise etc missing too.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,625
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66482 on: Today at 07:36:04 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 07:29:42 pm
Not with tea though surely?

 Red Wine..copious amounts!!
Logged

FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,625
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66483 on: Today at 07:37:02 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:29:47 pm
Doucoure not involved for Palace in the League Cup tonight.

Well that takes the biscuit!
Logged

Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66484 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm
See that Villa fans would expect 100m+ for Luiz
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66485 on: Today at 07:37:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:35:06 pm
None of their best players are. Anderson and Olise etc missing too.

Andersen and Doucoure are the only ones missing from the players who played v Arsenal, Olise is injured and hasn't played this season.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66486 on: Today at 07:38:13 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1696583569118749167

Quote
Defender Billy Koumetio has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque, subject to international clearance.
Logged

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66487 on: Today at 07:39:36 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 07:37:05 pm
See that Villa fans would expect 100m+ for Luiz

Now that's taking the bisquit
Logged

QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66488 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 07:37:05 pm
See that Villa fans would expect 100m+ for Luiz

Given the market and the timing, probably not unreasonable
Logged

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,656
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66489 on: Today at 07:42:09 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 07:15:22 pm
My son named his hamster Bourbon after the biscuit. He's dead now.

The hamster, not my son.

He got a tchoumour and died.

His last wish was that we bought a left sided CB.

Thought his dying wish would have been Tchouameni.

Sorry.
Logged

LifelongRed, Sussex

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66490 on: Today at 07:43:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:35:06 pm
None of their best players are. Anderson and Olise etc missing too.

So were signing all three, wow!
Logged

Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66491 on: Today at 07:49:44 pm
All this waiting is just the club giving us an exciting deadline day for once.

We have had so many boring deadline days in recent windows, where we are just about the only club who doesn't buy anyone.

They are gonna make sure this one is an exciting one where we buy 2 or 3 big players.  8)
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66492 on: Today at 07:50:58 pm
Have you been dipping your biscuits in Whiskey or something?
Logged

Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,106
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66493 on: Today at 07:51:09 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 07:20:36 pm
Something not right there.
Weird aye, don't eat chocolate or cakes either. Basically not got one iota of a sweet tooth whatsoever, if the discussion move to crisps though I'm a fucking expert 😉
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,708
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66494 on: Today at 07:51:24 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 07:37:05 pm
See that Villa fans would expect 100m+ for Luiz

Wouldn't go near a PL player unless there was a release clause, or an acceptable valuation.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66495 on: Today at 07:53:12 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:34:53 pm
It's not about having like for like in terms of numbers, I dont think anyones saying that. It's simply about having sufficient quality in the squad

We saw it last year with Arsenal, a run of having to use Rob Holding as their CB ended horribly for them
My post was in relation to those who say we need more players, that weve lost 6 midfielders and only bought 3. It wouldbe been just fine if we have got the right players, now we still look short at number 6 (unless Endo is good enough on his own), excellent depth at number 8 though.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,682
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66496 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:04:47 pm
1- garabaldis
2- shortbread
3- Jaffa cake
4- plain choc digestive
5- custard cream


Anyone who disagrees is just a wrongun.
I prefer the Peak Freans Trotsky assortment.
Logged

Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,106
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66497 on: Today at 07:56:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:29 pm
I know why they call you Shady now you philistine.
My grandad used to jokingly call me 'Shady boy you are' (hence the username) but starting to think he wasn't joking now 😂 I am a c*nt though so he was probably on the money 😝
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66498 on: Today at 07:58:14 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:40:13 pm
O yes we have a raft of youngsters I'm massively optimistic for;

Bradley - RB
Quansah - LCB
Doak - RF
Bajcetic - DM

I'm hoping they all get 10 + starts this year which sets us up really nicely for next season whilst giving the 1st teamers ample rest this season.

Not having the pressure of the champions league should hopefully mean less pressured games and we can give youngsters more chances, the only small mercy on missing out :D

After watching Gomez v's Newcastle he needs more gametime, interestingly he plays his best on the left recently, hopefully our medical team have him fully fit and not at risk at all - He could be a huge positive this season.
Quansah is right footed would think he can play both sides no problem(still need a left footer). Doak also.
Bradley and Quansah should not be playing together this season overall in cup/europa imo that very unideal
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,708
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66499 on: Today at 07:59:51 pm
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 07:53:12 pm
My post was in relation to those who say we need more players, that weve lost 6 midfielders and only bought 3. It wouldbe been just fine if we have got the right players, now we still look short at number 6 (unless Endo is good enough on his own), excellent depth at number 8 though.

Buying Endo meant we needed another 6 unless he really surpasses expectations, Caicedo would have done us in midfield and Lavia if he lived up to the billing. Bajcetic has just been injured for 6 months after only playing a month or two in the first team at 18, so although he's a top prospect it's a big gamble between the two of them. We need someone around Fabinho's level of 2018-2021.

The other midfield positions we're well stocked, providing you get more out of Jones and Thiago than last year.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66500 on: Today at 07:59:51 pm
Jesus .... I missed the roaring '50's but now we're transitioning smoothly to the 1860's ... Go get 'em... See you next decade..
Logged
