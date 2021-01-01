« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1656 1657 1658 1659 1660 [1661]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2003301 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66400 on: Today at 06:05:05 pm »
So ...
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66401 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:03:13 pm
Do we like ginger biscuits? I know I do.

Them and custard creams are the best
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66402 on: Today at 06:09:00 pm »

Ginger nuts still the undisputed best dip into tea.

I've gotten a serious addiction to the aldi chocolate hobnob knockoff too. About a 3rd of the price too.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66403 on: Today at 06:09:02 pm »
reliable twitter source says that we are looking to get players in before the transfer window closes

watch this space kids!
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66404 on: Today at 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:06:04 pm
Them and custard creams are the best

Got to.be bourbons for me
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66405 on: Today at 06:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:03:13 pm
Do we like ginger biscuits? I know I do.

I don't know about Uncle Roy, but I am with you on the ginger nuts.

Weirdly Uncle.Roy also likes a garibaldi but to be fair he did ask his DOF to sign him thinking he's a DM
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66406 on: Today at 06:13:38 pm »
Those Ikea cookies with the chocolate in the middle are high on my list. Crunch Creams are pretty amazing too, though the packet always seems to run out just as I hit my stride.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66407 on: Today at 06:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:09:43 pm
Got to.be bourbons for me

Sounds French, like Makelele and Desailly

Im all in
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66408 on: Today at 06:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:13:38 pm
Those Ikea cookies with the chocolate in the middle are high on my list.

Yes. Would drive and brave the madness for a pack of them and a couple of dime cakes for the freezer.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66409 on: Today at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:13:38 pm
Those Ikea cookies with the chocolate in the middle are high on my list. Crunch Creams are pretty amazing too, though the packet always seems to run out just as I hit my stride.

I hate it when people make me crave junk food 🥹
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,760
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66410 on: Today at 06:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:06:04 pm
Them and custard creams are the best

Robbo and Millie have already solved that issue...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vfotc-sN6vY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vfotc-sN6vY</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 06:18:34 pm by stoa »
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,194
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66411 on: Today at 06:17:35 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:09:02 pm
reliable twitter source says that we are looking to get players in before the transfer window closes

watch this space kids!
Define reliable Twitter sources please mate.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,632
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66412 on: Today at 06:20:03 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1696525603158253741

Quote
Plenty of interest in Nat Phillips ahead of this weeks deadline.  Middlesbrough among a number of clubs who want him on loan
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66413 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:39:13 pm
Robert G@RobGutmann·7m
Were in full Derek Acorah mode at this stage of the window:

I understand that LFC are actively looking to buy footballers.

Expect intense activity in next 3 days

LFC are talking to other football clubs

LFC closing in on Doucoure/Hincapie/Gravenberch, but race against time
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,133
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66414 on: Today at 06:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:55:26 pm
The window closes in about 72 hours and probably every club in the PL is still trying to bring in players. Outside of the weird COVID year I can't recall a window where so little business has been done and so many clubs are still trying to do business this late.

I'd suspect the Saudi Arabian league and Chelsea's unlimited credit card have caused many clubs to have a massive rethink along the way with plans being torn up along the way. Now clubs will be hoping some teams that need cash injections will be willing to move on rather than hoping for some windfall that would have been unthinkable in April
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,681
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66415 on: Today at 06:22:24 pm »
Whats that Guttman tweet all aboot? Is he messing or has he got info were actually after them 3 players?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66416 on: Today at 06:24:09 pm »
At this point we are looking at teams that need to balance the books. Ergo the shouts for Luiz and Ndidi today. Still think any incoming will need to be homegrown. We have one non-homegrown spot open and I dont think we'd want to fill that. We have 3, potentially 4 if Nat leaves of the homegrown spots available. Without buying homegrown, there's not a lot we can do here.
Jacob Greaves/Hayden Hackney would be ideal in my eyes for different position/reasons.
With Van Dijk/Konate situation we can assume that Matip and Gonez are going nowhere. Its hard to see any more outgoings from the senior squad, atleast this window. Which basically means we need Homegrown senior players. Period.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,168
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66417 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:21:24 pm

RAWKs most famous former member there
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,057
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66418 on: Today at 06:25:25 pm »
Any recent links to Thuram? I like the look of him, and his name! Looks to play like Toure for me.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,168
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66419 on: Today at 06:26:31 pm »
Quite brilliant claims by internet grifters that Mo was having a medical today for a move to Saudi ..

Then he posts pictures of his day out at the British museum and they all look really really stupid
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66420 on: Today at 06:27:36 pm »
Haha thats class  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1656 1657 1658 1659 1660 [1661]   Go Up
« previous next »
 