At this point we are looking at teams that need to balance the books. Ergo the shouts for Luiz and Ndidi today. Still think any incoming will need to be homegrown. We have one non-homegrown spot open and I dont think we'd want to fill that. We have 3, potentially 4 if Nat leaves of the homegrown spots available. Without buying homegrown, there's not a lot we can do here.

Jacob Greaves/Hayden Hackney would be ideal in my eyes for different position/reasons.

With Van Dijk/Konate situation we can assume that Matip and Gonez are going nowhere. Its hard to see any more outgoings from the senior squad, atleast this window. Which basically means we need Homegrown senior players. Period.