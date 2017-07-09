Apparently Cheick's youtube clips have had another 3m viewers in the last 10 minutes as people try and remember what he's like, having not watched him closely at all last season



Having watched 80% of Palace games last season I can tell you he will elevate this team more than people think on here. I'd have taken him ahead of Lavia at the start of the window (I concede Lavia ceiling may be higher but also harder to realise, but defensively Douc is better with enough ball playing to separate him from the thugs.).