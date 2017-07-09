« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2000825 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66320 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:55:11 pm
I mean given he was replacing a 37 and 33yr old the maths checks out.

Fabinho is 29.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66321 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:25:26 pm
Agreeing terms with Doucoure would be straighforward given we can likely double his wages. Mind you, perhaps they mean that but haven't been clear.

Could be a hard decision to leave Hodgson for Klopp though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66322 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm »
"Provisional contract agreement" is a new one...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66323 on: Today at 04:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:28:48 pm
You have to laugh where do you even buy those things from ?

Completely hideous.
They're from the Calvert-Lewin range in the everton shop in town.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66324 on: Today at 04:35:29 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 04:32:32 pm
Are we monitoring the fuck out of him yet?

Surveying,monitoring,admiring,alerted by,considering about preparing a bid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66325 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Oi! Hodgson and Parish:

Cheick Cheick CheickCheick your Inbox
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66326 on: Today at 04:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:35:26 pm
"Provisional contract agreement" is a new one...
Another one for the transfer jargon thread.  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66327 on: Today at 04:36:56 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 04:32:32 pm
Are we monitoring the fuck out of him yet?
We have entered the 'close contact' stage at it stands
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66328 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:34:21 pm
Could be a hard decision to leave Hodgson for Klopp though.

To be fair Uncle Roy does a cracking cuppa and always has a tin of nice biscuits available for his fireside chats about how England used to be
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66329 on: Today at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:35:29 pm
Surveying,monitoring,admiring,alerted by,considering about preparing a bid

I think we're deffo in the running for the verb transfer trophy (again)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66330 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:28:48 pm
You have to laugh where do you even buy those things from ?

Completely hideous.


The charity shops around the corner from Calvert Lewin and Tom Davies (possibly Kalvin Phillips as well)


Possibly (and apologies in advance for being old/wrong) our very own 'legs' on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66331 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:37:15 pm
To be fair Uncle Roy does a cracking cuppa and always has a tin of nice biscuits available for his fireside chats about how England used to be
Horlicks and Werthers Original Creamy Toffees is where it's at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66332 on: Today at 04:40:28 pm »
Apparently Cheick's youtube clips have had another 3m viewers in the last 10 minutes as people try and remember what he's like, having not watched him closely at all last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66333 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
But seriously. Just because we had the epicest smash and grab - we need some help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66334 on: Today at 04:46:16 pm »
Doucoure links a bit light at the moment. Need something concrete. Would be the one honestly.

These Lokonga and Ndidi/Philips need to get in the bin. Rather play Bajetic/Thiago and pray.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66335 on: Today at 04:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:40:28 pm
Apparently Cheick's youtube clips have had another 3m viewers in the last 10 minutes as people try and remember what he's like, having not watched him closely at all last season

Having watched 80% of Palace games last season I can tell you he will elevate this team more than people think on here. I'd have taken him ahead of Lavia at the start of the window (I concede Lavia ceiling may be higher but also harder to realise, but defensively Douc is better with enough ball playing to separate him from the thugs.).
