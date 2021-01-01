« previous next »
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66200 on: Today at 02:41:20 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:02:26 pm

So by solid players I mean an established DM and or CB, or one that has massive potential.

What do you mean by established DM or CB?

In my hypothetical scenario, Kilman is an established PL CB we may have got for 30-40M (maybe) and Gravenberch is a player with massive potential. Do we become title challengers with this players for example?

Im one of the most positive posters on here and have massive enthusiasm for this season but I dont see 2 solid signings being the difference this season to being a title challenger or not. Think you can look at that either way _ positively or negatively.

I think wed need a CB that could be VvD or Konate level and a reliable high class DM option (if Endo isnt) to be genuine challengers. Even then I think it would be too much change in 1 summer to expect +90 points.

For me a title challenge or not is probably dictated massively by how existing players perform and/or stay fit.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66201 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:02:25 pm
Bradley is an interesting one, was outstanding for Bolton then by all accounts very impressive in pre-season but then got injured. Seemed to be able to do the Trent shift into midfield stuff well. You could imagine based on Trent playing all the league games he like Quansah could get 15+ games in the cups/Europa.

Haven't seen much of Bradley but keep hearing good things.

Think we'll need several of our youngsters to step up and be ready with the squad being as small as it is and us having Europe again so fatigue and injuries will be a thing again for sure.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66202 on: Today at 02:42:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:43:46 pm
We can only spend what we make

In theory thats the same as everyone else if UEFAs new FFP rules have any teeth.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66203 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm
We have made an utter shit show out of this transfer window, thats for sure. Lets hope once Jorg fucks off we get a proper structure in place. This one is a bit of a dithering mess.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66204 on: Today at 02:47:28 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:57:54 pm
Are you saying we spent £64m on a "plan b"? 

Plan B now doesnt mean hes Plan B in 2 seasons.

Maybe buying Nunez was the famed succession planning loads of you go on about here. Maybe Nunez is the succession plan for Salah. We saw an opportunity to get the best young striker out there before his value exploded and foreseen the lack of genuine strikers that has resulted in teams throwing 80-90M on 30 year old strikers.

Maybe its all part of a well thought out strategy that we havent seen come to fruition yet. Or maybe not
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66205 on: Today at 02:48:50 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:16:13 pm
Absolutely. But our squad is now very small and we havent bought a first choice DM.

In your opinion.

Clarify very small?

And do you think Klopp views Endo as a 1st choice DM?
Believe

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66206 on: Today at 02:53:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:44:55 pm
We have made an utter shit show out of this transfer window, thats for sure. Lets hope once Jorg fucks off we get a proper structure in place. This one is a bit of a dithering mess.

Bit harsh.

I'd say Dom, Mac and Endo are top class signings, and other than a 3rd/4th choice CB (which isn't essential in this window in my opinion) we've ticked every box.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66207 on: Today at 02:56:06 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:50 pm
In your opinion.

Clarify very small?

And do you think Klopp views Endo as a 1st choice DM?

Small compared to the size of our squad before. Small for how much cover various players need owing to injury/ youth. Re Endo - I think we needed to bolster our midfield options. Re what Klopp thinks, I dont know, its hard to know isnt it. I do know what I think and I think a 30 year old slightly above average Bundesliga midfielder isnt good enough to be our first choice DM.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66208 on: Today at 02:56:28 pm
Klopp has explained last season the situation with Darwin and how midfield problem meant we had to switch our plans. Also spoke on it after the Newcastle game.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66209 on: Today at 02:57:19 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:47:28 pm
Plan B now doesnt mean hes Plan B in 2 seasons.

Maybe buying Nunez was the famed succession planning loads of you go on about here. Maybe Nunez is the succession plan for Salah. We saw an opportunity to get the best young striker out there before his value exploded and foreseen the lack of genuine strikers that has resulted in teams throwing 80-90M on 30 year old strikers.

Maybe its all part of a well thought out strategy that we havent seen come to fruition yet. Or maybe not

Trying to unpick strategy isnt going to be very fruitful. Full of maybes. I can point you to outcomes mind.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66210 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 01:50:54 pm
borne out in results.

Not seen that one. Is it Damon, Renner, or some other dude?
Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66211 on: Today at 02:59:23 pm
If you all ask nicely I will change him to plan A if you want, hell he can be called fucking plan Z for all I care, point is he's totally different to what Bobby was and now Gakpo is so he was bought as a DIFFERENT plan to what we've been used to for 6 years which is good. My post was replying to someone saying we had no transfer plan anymore proved by us buying Nunez and then Gakpo, not the same type of player and we need both in different situations imo.
upthereds95

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66212 on: Today at 03:00:47 pm
Keeping fabinho would have been better than signing endo. Endo has done nothing in his career to suggest  he is ever going to be up to the level we need for a starting defensive midfielder.

Hopefully we bring in an actual starter DM in before the end of the window. Endo sigining was rationalised by some people as a milner replacement so if he ends up being the fabinho replacement and we dont actually bring in a milner replacement that will be massively disappointing.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66213 on: Today at 03:02:35 pm
L0L! guys... ;D

As someone said earlier- it's the hope that kills ya.
Que Sera, Sera.

We're not signing anybody, I think. I wish this window closes and we move on.
QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66214 on: Today at 03:02:47 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 02:07:45 pm
In that case, Szoboszlai and MacA are a big upgrade on any of 2022/23 Fabinho/Henderson/Melo/AOC/Milner/Keita.

Two signings cannot be an upgrade for 6 people. The issue is lack of depth
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66215 on: Today at 03:06:01 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:02:47 pm
Two signings cannot be an upgrade for 6 people. The issue is lack of depth
Ach, 4 of them never played much

Dont need 6 in 6 out in midfield. One more would be more than ok.
paulrazor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66216 on: Today at 03:06:14 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:02:47 pm
Two signings cannot be an upgrade for 6 people. The issue is lack of depth
you cant really count Melo to be fair

Ox and Keita were always injured, couldnt be relied upon but I do get what you are saying.
Gerard00

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66217 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:02:35 pm
L0L! guys... ;D

As someone said earlier- it's the hope that kills ya.
Que Sera, Sera.

We're not signing anybody, I think. I wish this window closes and we move on.

We'll be whining about it all season - only difference is that we're whining about it now whilst its still in our power to do something.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66218 on: Today at 03:10:06 pm
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:53:58 pm

I'd say Dom, Mac and Endo are top class signings

Thats a big call so early. Mac allister has played 1 full game and Endo non.



Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66219 on: Today at 03:12:13 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:06:14 pm
you cant really count Melo to be fair

Ox and Keita were always injured, couldn't be relied upon but I do get what you are saying.

We had 10 players capable of midfield last season, 6 were injured/injury prone, 3 were dropping off in terms of form and legs


Now we have 7 and I think the big thing is how much the refresh is affected by injuries, I'd say we probably have 2 now in the categories above. 
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66220 on: Today at 03:15:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:44:55 pm
We have made an utter shit show out of this transfer window, thats for sure. Lets hope once Jorg fucks off we get a proper structure in place. This one is a bit of a dithering mess.
That's an exaggeration.
