Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66120 on: Today at 12:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:47:07 pm
The strategy is just all over the place. There's no clear thinking since Edwards went.
Weve rebuilt the front line.

The strategy seemed pretty good then.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66121 on: Today at 12:49:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:28:11 pm
So Thuram and Kone....
Bit mad how we were linked to the point of it looking like we would do both early in the window and now neither have moved and we're allegedly still wanting another CM but no noise. Seems like we bought Szobo over Thuram but apparently we want another versatile CM not a 6
Not super excited by either, would prefer Kone, but they're both young enough and athletic enough to be improvable

Suspect Thurman and Kobe were options we like and still are.  If I had to guess i suspect both were back up options and/or were highly valued by their clubs when we went for AM and DS. Suspect we have other primary options now that wed prefer - probably Grabenberch.

Just my guess though. I dont equate being strongly linked with a player in the press as definitely wanting to buy them (at any cost)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66122 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:48:25 pm
Weve rebuilt the front line.

The strategy seemed pretty good then.

And added 2 in midfield already, both of which seemed to be part of the plan.

but yeah, other than all those, no plan at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66123 on: Today at 12:52:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:50 pm
Nope nothing ... just trying to guess where we'll go now
I hope we take a punt on a young player outside the premier league - Luis, Fofana, Caqueret, Kone etc or even someone younger who isn't on the general radar yet - better value and way more chance of unearthing a gem

Defence remains more of a concern but there's absolute scraps in terms of links - its mad when you look at the balance of our squad

if anything happens it will be another Ben Davies/Arthur Melo style wildcard signing which is "low risk"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66124 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Newman96 on Today at 12:36:30 pm
The only source I could see for a release clause is this, chancer ITK no doubthes not even said its Luiz

https://x.com/19ynwa/status/1692022212495056933?s=46&t=o3HUDPORlOJ0gaHXd54I9A

In Spain, they all have release clauses by law
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66125 on: Today at 12:56:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:51:14 pm
And added 2 in midfield already, both of which seemed to be part of the plan.

but yeah, other than all those, no plan at all.

The quality of the signings is mostly very good, the problem is we're taking too long to complete the side, so last year we went into the season with a midfield that was ageing and this season we've got an injury prone defence which is also not very well suited to the new system

FSG need to up their pace, why wait until next seasons to build a title challenging side when we can do it now? its not like they don't have the money after the Caicedo debacle
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66126 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:48:25 pm
Weve rebuilt the front line.

The strategy seemed pretty good then.

Two fundamentally different number 9's though in Nunez and Gakpo. That wasnt the plan. Plus discarded Carvalho after a few games.

I like Nunez but he still has a long way to convince Klopp.

Generally though is not making enough signings. The midfield still isn't sorted. Defence needs an imminent rebuild.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66127 on: Today at 12:58:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:51:14 pm
And added 2 in midfield already, both of which seemed to be part of the plan.

but yeah, other than all those, no plan at all.
Signing Nunez but then Gakpo as a false 9 6 months later the a new formation with two attacking 8's doesnt really look like a great plan.

Playing with 2 8s/10s we dont need a false 9. So i am not sure we have much of a plan we basically trying to copy Brighton & Arsenal since April.
Our formations etc seems very reactive rather than a plan.
We got in Carvalho who doesnt suit 4-3-3 then we loaned him when he could have been more suited to our current formation.
We have Robertson not suited to an LCB/LB role. We still have no top quality DM.

We still have some brillant players but our structure doesnt seem like much of a plan at all more so juts signing very good players but not really ones that fit our new system apart from Mac & Szbolo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66128 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:57:56 pm
I like Nunez but he still has a long way to convince Klopp.

Did Klopp let you in on anymore of his thoughts?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66129 on: Today at 01:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:07:23 am
Not necessarily agreeing or disagreeing with your points but what do you mean by solid signings meaning we could challenge for the title?

Would Gravenberch and Kilman, for example, be classed as solid signings and take this team up to a title challenging level that I assume you dont think we are currently at?

Ive said before I really believe Klopp could challenge for the title with this team he is that good as we know. However that depends on almost every single player in the first 11 staying fit and playing well all season long, as we did winning the last title, which is really unlikely given injuries weve had.

So by solid players I mean an established DM and or CB, or one that has massive potential. If we are winning anything youd think it would be on the basis we sort our defensive problems out and with a couple of injuries in defense or at DM we are screwed in that department.

Having such glaring holes when we have had all windows to fix them is just madness and its the sense of deja vu and nativity also that I thought the club would do anything different than last year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66130 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:47:07 pm
The strategy is just all over the place. There's no clear thinking since Edwards went.
What about the players weve bought since May 2022?

Gakpo and Nunez as part of front 3 rebuild. Also strong rumours that Ward drove Diaz signing in Jan 2022 with his strong Portuguese connections.

Then there is the midfield rebuild this year. Or at least start of one.

I know people would like more signings but I think the transfer activity weve done hints thats there is a strategy. The question is whether that strategy has enough purchases as part of it or whether execution of the strategy has been flawed.

Well see the end results and say the strategy is flawed but it just may not be. Could be that its execution or external factors (eg Chelsea offering 8 year deals) that have scuppered it.

The club will know whats gone right and wrong with a shitload more info that we have. Think the everythings gone wrong since Edwards left is a reductive argument by people currently frustrated by lack of 1 or 2 more signings
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66131 on: Today at 01:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:02:44 pm
.

What about the players weve bought since May 2022?

Gakpo and Nunez as part of front 3 rebuild. Also strong rumours that Ward drove Diaz signing in Jan 2022 with his strong Portuguese connections.

Then there is the midfield rebuild this year. Or at least start of one.

I know people would like more signings but I think the transfer activity weve done hints thats there is a strategy. The question is whether that strategy has enough purchases as part of it or whether execution of the strategy has been flawed.

Well see the end results and say the strategy is flawed but it just may not be. Could be that its execution or external factors (eg Chelsea offering 8 year deals) that have scuppered it.

The club will know whats gone right and wrong with a shitload more info that we have. Think the everythings gone wrong since Edwards left is a reductive argument by people currently frustrated by lack of 1 or 2 more signings

we have the smallest squad in the league playing the most physically demanding football, its a recipe for injuries, we either totally sacrifice the europa league and cup competitions and just go for the league or we will end up fucking up in both europe and the league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66132 on: Today at 01:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:57:56 pm
Two fundamentally different number 9's though in Nunez and Gakpo. That wasnt the plan.



Errr. Who says it wasnt?.

Quote

Plus discarded Carvalho after a few games.

Just like Solanke, it was win win.  Doesnt work out? We make a profit.  No issue at all
Quote
I like Nunez but he still has a long way to convince Klopp.
Can you name me a team with a better set of forwards than us? 

I cant.
Quote

Generally though is not making enough signings. The midfield still isn't sorted. Defence needs an imminent rebuild.
Yes, but we arent at the end of the rebuild.

Your complaint is that we have the best attack in world football and Carvalho was a punt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66133 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm »
Nunez drifting out right and scoring two bangers gave me a vision of post-Salah Liverpool.. He'll be our no.9 and primarily scorer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66134 on: Today at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:58:42 pm
Signing Nunez but then Gakpo as a false 9 6 months later the a new formation with two attacking 8's doesnt really look like a great plan.

Playing with 2 8s/10s we dont need a false 9. So i am not sure we have much of a plan we basically trying to copy Brighton & Arsenal since April.
Our formations etc seems very reactive rather than a plan.
We got in Carvalho who doesnt suit 4-3-3 then we loaned him when he could have been more suited to our current formation.
We have Robertson not suited to an LCB/LB role. We still have no top quality DM.

We still have some brillant players but our structure doesnt seem like much of a plan at all more so juts signing very good players but not really ones that fit our new system apart from Mac & Szbolo

How do you know exactly how Klopp wants to evolve this system and incorporate players into it?

People are making massive assumptions about what Klopp wants. For example its common wisdom that Klopp wants a LCB to play LB. Why do people think that when weve always played Robertson there and as of yet still have Tsimikss as back up?

Maybe its lack of available players or lack of money. Equally it might just be that Klopp prefers a LB in that position. Based on current evidence that seems the most likely.

Again it come down to people saying something with a level of certainty when having very little information. Experts who know very very little about a situationand are happy to pronounce their opinion as fact. Its the reason the world/UK is in such a mess. People apply same confidence in discussing healthcare, science, politics etc without most people having anything close to expert opinion.

Lets have opinions but caveat them with the fact that everyone on here, including me, doesnt really have a clue and are judging situations on a superficial level with very little info/knowledge about the true situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66135 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:57:56 pm
Two fundamentally different number 9's though in Nunez and Gakpo. That wasnt the plan. Plus discarded Carvalho after a few games.

I like Nunez but he still has a long way to convince Klopp.

Generally though is not making enough signings. The midfield still isn't sorted. Defence needs an imminent rebuild.

We quite happily had a squad where Origi was primary back up for front 3.

Very different style player.

Maybe Klopp just wants options in his front 3 choices and it isnt some sort of mess of a transfer policy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66136 on: Today at 01:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:12:03 pm
How do you know exactly how Klopp wants to evolve this system and incorporate players into it?

People are making massive assumptions about what Klopp wants. For example its common wisdom that Klopp wants a LCB to play LB. Why do people think that when weve always played Robertson there and as of yet still have Tsimikss as back up?

Maybe its lack of available players or lack of money. Equally it might just be that Klopp prefers a LB in that position. Based on current evidence that seems the most likely.

Again it come down to people saying something with a level of certainty when having very little information. Experts who know very very little about a situationand are happy to pronounce their opinion as fact. Its the reason the world/UK is in such a mess. People apply same confidence in discussing healthcare, science, politics etc without most people having anything close to expert opinion.

Lets have opinions but caveat them with the fact that everyone on here, including me, doesnt really have a clue and are judging situations on a superficial level with very little info/knowledge about the true situation.

This post is a great summary of how hard it must be to find a left sided center half for us.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.msg19040175#msg19040175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66137 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:06:00 pm
we have the smallest squad in the league playing the most physically demanding football, its a recipe for injuries, we either totally sacrifice the europa league and cup competitions and just go for the league or we will end up fucking up in both europe and the league

This is a guess. A massive guess at this.

The squad is 20-22 strong. Man City won the treble last season with a smaller, albeit stronger, squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66138 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:46:10 pm
Couldn't understand why we didn't just buy him last year when linked at this time of the window. The money pissed away on Arthur would have covered most of the fee. Plus Gerrard there at the time.
Villa tell you the fee 5hey wanted last year did they?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66139 on: Today at 01:20:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:48:25 pm
Weve rebuilt the front line.

The strategy seemed pretty good then.

This.

I was going to say "How could anyone argue with that".  Then they did  :D

We've have a stack of brilliant forwards and creators. 

Who cares if the £5m punt on Carvahlo hasn't yet worked out?  Gakpo looks a class act.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66140 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
That was about Caicedo wasn't it?

I can't seem to remember any comments by their DOF about agreeing a fee for Lavia.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:20:42 pm
No I am sure it was for Lavia, but again it is confusing, it seems to indicate we agreed a fee before Chelsea bid
Came back to this thinking about the recent posts on what the 'plan' was - because, I think, the one real failure was messing up on Lavia.

Speaking at the BBC Solent Fans Forum event at St Marys on Tuesday evening, Wilcox, who was joined on the panel by Martin and CEO Phil Parsons, told supporters: I think you know, it's well known that we've had some significant interest in Romeo, we've had an offer which we accepted from Liverpool.

Then Chelsea came to the table. So we're currently in negotiation with Chelsea now so it's a real tricky period for Romeo. But I'm confident that something will get done in the next week or so or in the next few days.

All indications earlier in the summer from 'friendly' journalists was that Lavia was liked as an understudy to Fabinho, but then (when Fabinho left) we wanted someone more established. In the end, we went back to Lavia, but dragged our heels and opportunistically bid on Caicedo, managing to piss off both Lavia and Chelsea to the extent that they conspired to both make terrible decisions for themselves, just to scupper our plans.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:24 pm by redmark »
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66141 on: Today at 01:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 12:46:08 pm
So I asked chatGPT what positions we should reinforce this window:

What key positions should Liverpool try to reinforce this summer window ?

Answer:

"Liverpool could consider reinforcing their central defense and midfield as key positions during the summer transfer window. Strengthening these areas could enhance their overall squad depth and provide more options for tactical flexibility. Additionally, assessing any specific needs based on player departures, injuries, or tactical adjustments will help them make strategic signings for a successful season."

Trying to get it to give us tips on how to conclude transfers but only get generic answers. Trying to come up with a masterplan to make a quick billion or 10, and just purchase Liverpool.
Will be back in a jiffy when I get a response and start purchasing.

ChatGPT:

"How should I post on RAWK transfer forum without references to old players, bears, FSG, random TV shows, arguing with Macedonians, talking about drugs, abusing myself, being negative, obsessing about Aston Villa and or threatening follow posters with violence?"

ANSWER: "Fuck off fella, I am just a robot, I can't handle this weirdness, why don't you turn off the laptop and do something less boring instead."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66142 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:12:03 pm
How do you know exactly how Klopp wants to evolve this system and incorporate players into it?

People are making massive assumptions about what Klopp wants. For example its common wisdom that Klopp wants a LCB to play LB. Why do people think that when weve always played Robertson there and as of yet still have Tsimikss as back up?

Maybe its lack of available players or lack of money. Equally it might just be that Klopp prefers a LB in that position. Based on current evidence that seems the most likely.

Again it come down to people saying something with a level of certainty when having very little information. Experts who know very very little about a situationand are happy to pronounce their opinion as fact. Its the reason the world/UK is in such a mess. People apply same confidence in discussing healthcare, science, politics etc without most people having anything close to expert opinion.

Lets have opinions but caveat them with the fact that everyone on here, including me, doesnt really have a clue and are judging situations on a superficial level with very little info/knowledge about the true situation.
Tsimikas cant play well as an LCB/LB hybrid. Robertsons form has been poor. We do need a signing in that position.
We actually know more than other clubs as Pep tends to speak more than other coaches about tactics etc. We only decided to switch formation last April. It doesnt really suite some of our players like Robertson or Tsimikas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66143 on: Today at 01:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:16:26 pm
This is a guess. A massive guess at this.

The squad is 20-22 strong. Man City won the treble last season with a smaller, albeit stronger, squad.

20-22 Including injury prone players like Matip, Konate, Jones

Citys players are more durable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66144 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 08:52:35 am
On the Gomez news - our fans are weird
For over a year the lad has been slated as not being good enough. Read this forum after the Madrid match to refresh your memory
And even as recent as pre season
People would have bitten your hand off for a big bid for him last season as he was quote not good enough for the club
And now they might bid, everyone is offended
2 things - players dont get unsettled by a Romano tweet. These are pros who have lived in a pressure cauldron since kids
A tweet doesnt affect them - it affects fans !
Secondly - good for him if he does get a bid. Must be nice to be wanted againand if he stays (and I fully expect him to) that has to give confidence

Also lets stop with this persecution - when other clubs like Chelsea sell players to Saudi its a conspiracy to sportswash and get funds in
When they target our players its because they want to sabotage us. You cant have it both ways
Utd fans are livid that they havent had bids for some of their players!

Lastly - as fans we have done same to other clubs for years. What do you think Southampton fans think of us - fuck off and leave our players alone
And we laugh. Its ok when we do it?
great post
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66145 on: Today at 01:24:41 pm »
Nunez was bought to be a Plan B and he proved that on the weekend, we still had Bobby for last season so we brought in Gakpo 6 months earlier to start replacing him. Quite clearly that's the fucking strategy even though some of you think you know better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66146 on: Today at 01:25:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:08:40 pm


Errr. Who says it wasnt?.

Just like Solanke, it was win win.  Doesnt work out? We make a profit.  No issue at allCan you name me a team with a better set of forwards than us? 

I cant.Yes, but we arent at the end of the rebuild.

Your complaint is that we have the best attack in world football and Carvalho was a punt

The issue with the Carvalho one was why didn't he tactically fit in? That's not strategy. There's no questioning his ability. You need to know how a player will fit when you sign them.

I don't think we spent a club record fee on Nunez, at the expense of a midfielder, to then sign another player to play as a 9 in the next window. Also at the expense of a midfielder.

It's more what we don't do though.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:46 pm by Fromola »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66147 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:08:40 pm


Errr. Who says it wasnt?.

Just like Solanke, it was win win.  Doesnt work out? We make a profit.  No issue at allCan you name me a team with a better set of forwards than us? 

I cant.Yes, but we arent at the end of the rebuild.

Your complaint is that we have the best attack in world football and Carvalho was a punt
Same posters who say they want us to take punts on younger players then lagging the club off for taking punts on young players. People talk a good game on here but will find something to moan about it any situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66148 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:16:26 pm
. Man City won the treble last season with a smaller, albeit stronger, squad.

There's just no equivalence between the two squads though
Man City aren't a particularly good marker for anything we're trying to do to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66149 on: Today at 01:31:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:28:30 pm
There's just no equivalence between the two squads though
Man City aren't a particularly good marker for anything we're trying to do to be honest

Correct and the biggest difference between the two squads is in defence. At City, if someone has a wrong bowel movement, the club signs a £40-77 million defender to cover a potential problem. With us, people's legs have to be blown off in a mortar bomb attack for Klopp to contemplate a transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66150 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:24:41 pm
Nunez was bought to be a Plan B

Yeah not a chance thats true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66151 on: Today at 01:34:32 pm »
Yeah we're not spending that sort of transfer fee on a Plan B
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66152 on: Today at 01:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:27:18 pm
Same posters who say they want us to take punts on younger players then lagging the club off for taking punts on young players. People talk a good game on here but will find something to moan about it any situation.

He was signed as a first team player though. No issue with the signing, but you've got to have a clear plan for a player signed for your first team..it was all a bit Rodgers era where someone is discarded after a few games because there wasn't a clear plan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66153 on: Today at 01:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:24:41 pm
Nunez was bought to be a Plan B and he proved that on the weekend, we still had Bobby for last season so we brought in Gakpo 6 months earlier to start replacing him. Quite clearly that's the fucking strategy even though some of you think you know better.

No he wasnt a plan B he is our second highest transfer fee potentially biggest if he meets the clauses Benfica put in and he was signed to be a regular.

He is still a good player who will score plenty Ive no doubt about that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66154 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:24:41 pm
Nunez was bought to be a Plan B and he proved that on the weekend, we still had Bobby for last season so we brought in Gakpo 6 months earlier to start replacing him. Quite clearly that's the fucking strategy even though some of you think you know better.

Thats an awful lot of money for a plan B from a club that works within a budget. I think its more likely he became a plan B.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66155 on: Today at 01:38:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:23:13 pm
Luiz isn't good enough is he - lets be honest.
I know piano carriers not players and all that but he's so so average its not true

My copium is that Fbref says he's the nearest person to Bruno Guimaraes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66156 on: Today at 01:39:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:32:00 pm
Yeah not a chance thats true.
You think he was bought to play the false 9 position or to replace Diaz who we'd bought 6 months earlier then? He's got different attributes to anything we've signed up top under Klopp so makes more sense he was bought to get in behind when teams play a high line and Gakpo for when teams don't. I'm sure there will be multiple posts from the FM posters disagreeing but that's how I see it anyway.

One things for certain us that he wasn't bought as Bobby's replacement and then 6 months later we decided to bin him and buy Gakpo instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66157 on: Today at 01:40:39 pm »
Last summer we bought 3 players and 2 of them are now out on loan, or would be but for injury. We were absolutely desperate for midfielders last season (as proved by both our performances, results and where the majority of the midfield options from last season have ended up) but bought 2 forwards. There may be a strategy or a plan, but if there is it wasnt executed very well at all last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66158 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:35:24 pm
He was signed as a first team player though. No issue with the signing, but you've got to have a clear plan for a player signed for your first team..it was all a bit Rodgers era where someone is discarded after a few games because there wasn't a clear plan.
He was signed to be our #9.
But we had no midfield who could run so was thrown out of the 11 because his pressing wasnt as good as our other forwards despite being our most dangerous attacker along with Salah.
We then got Gakpo & played him as a false #9 then we changed formation where a false #9 who drops doesnt suit our current formation we need a forward to run in behind
