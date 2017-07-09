Signing Nunez but then Gakpo as a false 9 6 months later the a new formation with two attacking 8's doesnt really look like a great plan.
Playing with 2 8s/10s we dont need a false 9. So i am not sure we have much of a plan we basically trying to copy Brighton & Arsenal since April.
Our formations etc seems very reactive rather than a plan.
We got in Carvalho who doesnt suit 4-3-3 then we loaned him when he could have been more suited to our current formation.
We have Robertson not suited to an LCB/LB role. We still have no top quality DM.
We still have some brillant players but our structure doesnt seem like much of a plan at all more so juts signing very good players but not really ones that fit our new system apart from Mac & Szbolo
How do you know exactly how Klopp wants to evolve this system and incorporate players into it?
People are making massive assumptions about what Klopp wants. For example its common wisdom that Klopp wants a LCB to play LB. Why do people think that when weve always played Robertson there and as of yet still have Tsimikss as back up?
Maybe its lack of available players or lack of money. Equally it might just be that Klopp prefers a LB in that position. Based on current evidence that seems the most likely.
Again it come down to people saying something with a level of certainty when having very little information. Experts who know very very little about a situationand are happy to pronounce their opinion as fact. Its the reason the world/UK is in such a mess. People apply same confidence in discussing healthcare, science, politics etc without most people having anything close to expert opinion.
Lets have opinions but caveat them with the fact that everyone on here, including me, doesnt really have a clue and are judging situations on a superficial level with very little info/knowledge about the true situation.