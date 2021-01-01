On the Gomez news - our fans are weird
For over a year the lad has been slated as not being good enough. Read this forum after the Madrid match to refresh your memory
And even as recent as pre season
People would have bitten your hand off for a big bid for him last season as he was quote not good enough for the club
And now they might bid, everyone is offended
2 things - players dont get unsettled by a Romano tweet. These are pros who have lived in a pressure cauldron since kids
A tweet doesnt affect them - it affects fans !
Secondly - good for him if he does get a bid. Must be nice to be wanted again
and if he stays (and I fully expect him to) that has to give confidence
Also lets stop with this persecution - when other clubs like Chelsea sell players to Saudi its a conspiracy to sportswash and get funds in
When they target our players its because they want to sabotage us. You cant have it both ways
Utd fans are livid that they havent had bids for some of their players!
Lastly - as fans we have done same to other clubs for years. What do you think Southampton fans think of us - fuck off and leave our players alone
And we laugh. Its ok when we do it?
Its not really that weird mate.
Some people would have bitten your hand off for an offer for him at a point in the transfer window where there was a realistic chance of replacing him, particularly if that was an inflated offer from a Saudi club.
Given the fact that were now in a position where even with Gomez we still need a centre half and, given the clubs communications through the press it feels far from certain that well sign one, we now dont want to sell one of the centre halves that we do have 3 days before the window shuts.