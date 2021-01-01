« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66000 on: Today at 09:34:12 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:31:46 am
Dude!!! At this stage, we'd take a footballing corpse, with electrodes in their ass; don't neg a new link.

Considering how few improve their injury record after joining us, signing anyone who is already shite in that respect is just insane, especially since any signing will then be used as an excuse why we cannot sign somebody more suitable and less injured later on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66001 on: Today at 09:34:24 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:18:09 am
The issue for me is not that they are not capable, on their day, of good performances. It is their injury histories, in the case of two of them and the lack of experience in the case of Quansah. It is surely simple realism, rather than pessimism that would suggest Matip and Gomez are at risk of injury if called upon to play weekends and mid-week. Our first choice cbs are not guaranteed, given injury record and age, to do that either. It would be entirely unfair to a young talent to throw him in as a regular -- just look at what happened to Bajcetic in that scenario -- rose to the occasion only for his body to protest. Moreover, we know Matip is going next summer. Just bring in the replacement beforehand.

Quansah had a full season on loan last year so he's had some good minutes in his body, my personal opinion is he's ready to play in the cups and Europa based on the very small sample of gametime so far.

I guess my view is I want young players to break through over transfers, even if for a year they are slightly worse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66002 on: Today at 09:34:29 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:28:39 am
Palacios' injury record looks horrendous.

Hadn't checked actually, but i guess an awful injury record is one the key attributes we look for nowadays.

Luiz coming up again is interesting, pretty sure were rumoured to have tried last summer deadline day
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66003 on: Today at 09:34:47 am
There are rumours floating around on twitter that Douglas Luiz has a £40m release clause. I've not seen anyone reliable mention it though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66004 on: Today at 09:36:15 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:30:24 am
Yup, Orny must be warming up his quill pen.

Faxes are coming in. Big Jorg has woken up in a tent somewhere in Central Europe, surrounded by Swedish women BUT
those emails he sent at 3am before he passed out are about to PAY OFF, bigtime.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66005 on: Today at 09:36:16 am
Luiz still starts for Villa doesnt he? If so, feels unlikely that hed push for a move, or that theyd be prepared to let him go this late in the window. Feels like speculative bollocks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66006 on: Today at 09:36:19 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:00 am
I find it utterly hilarious people like you now count Henderson as a no.6 when I'm sure over the last few years all you've done is moan and cry he's shit as a no.6. So in reality we've swapped Endo for Fabinho in a new system where the 6 has a different role anyway.


No, people were critical of him as an 8, in the new and previous system  as that's where he'd been playing. I think most people had come round to the idea of him being a back up 6. We absolutely need another midfielder (which we may bring in on course), nothing to do with being disrespectful to our current players, that's just nonsense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66007 on: Today at 09:38:19 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:34:47 am
There are rumours floating around on twitter that Douglas Luiz has a £40m release clause. I've not seen anyone reliable mention it though.

Yeah some of those mad unrealistic clauses on players to tick a contract box are hilarious :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66008 on: Today at 09:39:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:16 am
Luiz still starts for Villa doesnt he? If so, feels unlikely that hed push for a move, or that theyd be prepared to let him go this late in the window. Feels like speculative bollocks.

Apparently has a release clause in his new contract. I wouldn't mind him tbf.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66009 on: Today at 09:39:44 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:34:12 am
It's kind of on you to prove an accusation about what someone's posted, if you're going to be making generalised accusations about "people like you" and telling them off for "cryarsing" in your imagination.

Otherwise you've just built a strawman to attack someone you don't like, and then doubled down when the person has said you were wrong - it's just polite

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311695.msg18664942#msg18664942
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351164.msg18105168#msg18105168
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349330.msg17979860#msg17979860
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336415.msg15887543#msg15887543

"Exactly. Also Milner Chamberlain and Lallana all capable of filling in elsewhere and may have to. Henderson is not available all the time these days and Lallana has always been a little injury prone. Milner will be 33.  I definitely think we need to get a no.6 to complete with Henderson. And whilst sounds harsh because they are all very good players. They aren't elite."

From 2018...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337535.msg15744275#msg15744275

"Henderson is not a no.6 never has been, never will be."

HAHAHAHA

Now hush with your baiting, its nauseating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66010 on: Today at 09:40:48 am
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:36:19 am
No, people were critical of him as an 8, in the new and previous system  as that's where he'd been playing. I think most people had come round to the idea of him being a back up 6. We absolutely need another midfielder (which we may bring in on course), nothing to do with being disrespectful to our current players, that's just nonsense.

People were also critical of him at 6 as well, there is nothing wrong with that though, a sub-optimal option for a position is still a step up from no option though and in the case of Hendo, if he had moved into the Milner role then we would have probably seen better performances from him at either 6 or 8 this season since he would be expected to play far fewer minutes as a backup than a regular starter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66011 on: Today at 09:41:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:16 am
Luiz still starts for Villa doesnt he? If so, feels unlikely that hed push for a move, or that theyd be prepared to let him go this late in the window. Feels like speculative bollocks.

We're just trying to unsettle them before the game on the weekend.

We've also been linked with Unai Emery for Office Reception and Emi Martinez as a groin specialist physio.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66012 on: Today at 09:43:29 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:44 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311695.msg18664942#msg18664942
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351164.msg18105168#msg18105168
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349330.msg17979860#msg17979860
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336415.msg15887543#msg15887543

"Exactly. Also Milner Chamberlain and Lallana all capable of filling in elsewhere and may have to. Henderson is not available all the time these days and Lallana has always been a little injury prone. Milner will be 33.  I definitely think we need to get a no.6 to complete with Henderson. And whilst sounds harsh because they are all very good players. They aren't elite."

From 2018...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337535.msg15744275#msg15744275

"Henderson is not a no.6 never has been, never will be."

HAHAHAHA

Now hush with your baiting, its nauseating.

When did I even say Hendo was a no.6 in my post this morning.  ;D

Hendo is an 8. And played no 6 only due to other injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66013 on: Today at 09:44:37 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:16 am
Luiz still starts for Villa doesnt he? If so, feels unlikely that hed push for a move, or that theyd be prepared to let him go this late in the window. Feels like speculative bollocks.
If it means alisha lehmann comes to our games to watch him I'm all for it...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66014 on: Today at 09:45:54 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:44 am

Now hush with your baiting, its nauseating.

How about you hush with your tedious white-knighting of our transfer incompetence, we have enough examples already that the gamble of hoping everyone stays injury-free and maintains their form usually harms our chances and costs us CL places etc for no actual benefit since transfer fees rise so rapidly from window to window anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66015 on: Today at 09:46:20 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:43:29 am
When did I even say Hendo was a no.6 in my post this morning.  ;D

Hendo is an 8. And played no 6 only due to other injuries

You responded saying I've made it up when I said you cryarsed about Hendo playing 6 as you're now trying to include him as last years depth for 6.

I just quoted you proving my statement was infact correct, the funny thing is I had no proof before my post I just knew you'd have been dipping the knife in every single player at some point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66016 on: Today at 09:48:52 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:46:20 am
You responded saying I've made it up when I said you cryarsed about Hendo playing 6 as you're now trying to include him as last years depth for 6.

I just quoted you proving my statement was infact correct, the funny thing is I had no proof before my post I just knew you'd have been dipping the knife in every single player at some point.

How is saying 5 years ago a player isn't a no.6 sticking the knife in? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66017 on: Today at 09:50:39 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:44 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311695.msg18664942#msg18664942
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351164.msg18105168#msg18105168
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349330.msg17979860#msg17979860
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336415.msg15887543#msg15887543

"Exactly. Also Milner Chamberlain and Lallana all capable of filling in elsewhere and may have to. Henderson is not available all the time these days and Lallana has always been a little injury prone. Milner will be 33.  I definitely think we need to get a no.6 to complete with Henderson. And whilst sounds harsh because they are all very good players. They aren't elite."

From 2018...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337535.msg15744275#msg15744275

"Henderson is not a no.6 never has been, never will be."

HAHAHAHA

Now hush with your baiting, its nauseating.

Yeah these posts dont prove what youre trying to prove.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66018 on: Today at 09:52:21 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66019 on: Today at 09:54:14 am
Btw Draex after me saying that Klopp signed a proper no.6 and won the lot with Fab playing an integral part. So he agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66020 on: Today at 09:55:04 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:46:20 am
You responded saying I've made it up when I said you cryarsed about Hendo playing 6 as you're now trying to include him as last years depth for 6.

I just quoted you proving my statement was infact correct, the funny thing is I had no proof before my post I just knew you'd have been dipping the knife in every single player at some point.

Your initial premise that complaining about Hendo as a 6 meant we only needed to replace Fab was hilariously flawed anyway, if your current starter and backup leave then you need to replace them, even if you also needed to replace them due to them not being good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66021 on: Today at 09:56:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:44 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311695.msg18664942#msg18664942
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351164.msg18105168#msg18105168
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349330.msg17979860#msg17979860
these first three aren't relevant to your claim
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:44 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336415.msg15887543#msg15887543
"Exactly. Also Milner Chamberlain and Lallana all capable of filling in elsewhere and may have to. Henderson is not available all the time these days and Lallana has always been a little injury prone. Milner will be 33.  I definitely think we need to get a no.6 to complete with Henderson. And whilst sounds harsh because they are all very good players. They aren't elite."
From 2018...
this one suggests your claim is wrong, as he's referring to getting competition for Henderson as a 6

Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:44 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337535.msg15744275#msg15744275

"Henderson is not a no.6 never has been, never will be."

HAHAHAHA
I guess this one is close to backing up your point, but if there's no statute of limitations on 7 year old posts then I recommend you also attack this poster:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322593.msg14072978#msg14072978
Quote from: Draex link=topic=322593.msg19048576#msg14072978date=msg14072978
"Henderson is not a holding midfielder, he is box to box.."

Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:44 am
Now hush with your baiting, its nauseating.
you're the person going round attacking people and complaining about things that haven't happened. not sure why you're projecting 'baiting' behaviour on me?

Instead of externalising baiting, I'd recommend a little introspection about the way you're seeking out individuals repeatedly to attack them and playing to the crowd (though I suspect instead you'll just see me as a factional enemy because I've piped up to say I'm not enjoying this recent way you're posting)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66022 on: Today at 09:56:17 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:55:04 am
Your initial premise that complaining about Hendo as a 6 meant we only needed to replace Fab was hilariously flawed anyway, if your current starter and backup leave then you need to replace them, even if you also needed to replace them due to them not being good enough.

We have replaced them, Endo and Bajectic.

If they are good enough, that's still too early to say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66023 on: Today at 09:56:45 am
Side note and completely off topic: I really enjoyed Hendo as the 6 in the Gini-Hendo-Lallana midfield. That was some of the best football we played under Jurgen - he moved the ball really well from there, gave us a great tempo. Then he got the weird plantar fasciitis injury and that season fell apart a little bit. Think he could have prolonged himself at the top level if he'd learned that role a bit more. He wore himself out fighting wars as an 8. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66024 on: Today at 09:58:31 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:34:47 am
There are rumours floating around on twitter that Douglas Luiz has a £40m release clause. I've not seen anyone reliable mention it though.

So you are saying that you are unreliable? Cool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66025 on: Today at 09:58:39 am
Would be happy with Luiz, neat and tidy, aggressive and capable on ball. Get it done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66026 on: Today at 10:00:03 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:46:55 am
And when people complained about this prospect people didnt say, its fine they said, why you complaining, theres still plenty of time. Now of course we are hearing, its fine.

We did have plenty of time when we said we have plenty of time though  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66027 on: Today at 10:00:47 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 09:56:45 am
Side note and completely off topic: I really enjoyed Hendo as the 6 in the Gini-Hendo-Lallana midfield. That was some of the best football we played under Jurgen - he moved the ball really well from there, gave us a great tempo. Then he got the weird plantar fasciitis injury and that season fell apart a little bit. Think he could have prolonged himself at the top level if he'd learned that role a bit more. He wore himself out fighting wars as an 8. 
yeah there were a lot of fun games in those days - I remember the quick counter threat (particularly from Salah) with balls over the top when turned the ball over, and he received the ball with a little space
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66028 on: Today at 10:00:53 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 09:56:45 am
Side note and completely off topic: I really enjoyed Hendo as the 6 in the Gini-Hendo-Lallana midfield. That was some of the best football we played under Jurgen - he moved the ball really well from there, gave us a great tempo. Then he got the weird plantar fasciitis injury and that season fell apart a little bit. Think he could have prolonged himself at the top level if he'd learned that role a bit more. He wore himself out fighting wars as an 8.

I still dont really understand why Klopp went from Henderson is a 6 and nothing else to Henderson must always play as an 8. When Fab arrived and Henderson dropped out the team he went to Klopp and said he wanted to play as an 8, which was fine and he mostly did well there until he started losing his athleticism. But he basically stopped playing 6 entirely. Which was bizarre because in lots of ways the position suited him much more than 8, and certainly when his engine started to go hed have been better there. He always struggled with tracking runners and with press resistance but these became huge issues at 8 too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66029 on: Today at 10:01:19 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:56:14 am

I guess this one is close to backing up your point, but if there's no statute of limitations on 7 year old posts then I recommend you also attack this poster:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322593.msg14072978#msg14072978you're the person going round attacking people and complaining about things that haven't happened. not sure why you're projecting 'baiting' behaviour on me?

So he also didn't think Hendo was a no.6 interesting :lmao

Not like Draex to shift the goalposts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66030 on: Today at 10:01:52 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:56:17 am
We have replaced them, Endo and Bajectic.

If they are good enough, that's still too early to say.

We really haven't, Bajcetic looks promising so far, but the sample size is far too small to declare him the solution even if we hope he will be, he's a youngster who should be getting his minutes managed carefully for the next season or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66031 on: Today at 10:03:43 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 08:52:35 am
On the Gomez news - our fans are weird
For over a year the lad has been slated as not being good enough. Read this forum after the Madrid match to refresh your memory
And even as recent as pre season
People would have bitten your hand off for a big bid for him last season as he was quote not good enough for the club
And now they might bid, everyone is offended
2 things - players dont get unsettled by a Romano tweet. These are pros who have lived in a pressure cauldron since kids
A tweet doesnt affect them - it affects fans !
Secondly - good for him if he does get a bid. Must be nice to be wanted againand if he stays (and I fully expect him to) that has to give confidence

Also lets stop with this persecution - when other clubs like Chelsea sell players to Saudi its a conspiracy to sportswash and get funds in
When they target our players its because they want to sabotage us. You cant have it both ways
Utd fans are livid that they havent had bids for some of their players!

Lastly - as fans we have done same to other clubs for years. What do you think Southampton fans think of us - fuck off and leave our players alone
And we laugh. Its ok when we do it?

Its not really that weird mate.

Some people would have bitten your hand off for an offer for him at a point in the transfer window where there was a realistic chance of replacing him, particularly if that was an inflated offer from a Saudi club.

Given the fact that were now in a position where even with Gomez we still need a centre half and, given the clubs communications through the press it feels far from certain that well sign one, we now dont want to sell one of the centre halves that we do have 3 days before the window shuts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66032 on: Today at 10:04:57 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:00:03 am
We did have plenty of time when we said we have plenty of time though  ;D

Sure. I said it myself quite a few times in the FSG thread when the criticism was getting out of control. My point was that certain types of, stop complaining posts will always find a reason to say, its fine. They knew it wasnt fine when we had plenty of time but now they say it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66033 on: Today at 10:06:24 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:01:19 am
So he also didn't think Hendo was a no.6 interesting :lmao

Not like Draex to shift the goalposts.

Not quite what Draex's point was though. It was that you were including Henderson as an example of losing a number 6 option, when you had said he's not a 6. Draex's view of him not being a 6 is irrelevant to that discussion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66034 on: Today at 10:07:04 am
Sorry to be clear
Its not weird we dont want to sell him (I want to keep him)

Its weird that before we wanted to sell him, and now there is a potential bid in its perceived as a blatant attempt to sabotage the club
And not...you know....another club wanting to buy a good player of ours to make them better
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66035 on: Today at 10:08:58 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:06:24 am
Not quite what Draex's point was though. It was that you were including Henderson as an example of losing a number 6 option, when you had said he's not a 6. Draex's view of him not being a 6 is irrelevant to that discussion.
Quote from: clinical on July 26, 2023, 10:13:48 am
Henderson leaving for a no.6 makes sense in terms of numbers and quality in that no.6 position
reckon you and draex can stick to talking about transfers, instead of just trying to attack people you don't like for things that haven't happened? this whole routine is getting boring
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66036 on: Today at 10:11:45 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:56:14 am
these first three aren't relevant to your claimthis one suggests your claim is wrong, as he's referring to getting competition for Henderson as a 6
I guess this one is close to backing up your point, but if there's no statute of limitations on 7 year old posts then I recommend you also attack this poster:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322593.msg14072978#msg14072978you're the person going round attacking people and complaining about things that haven't happened. not sure why you're projecting 'baiting' behaviour on me?

Instead of externalising baiting, I'd recommend a little introspection about the way you're seeking out individuals repeatedly to attack them and playing to the crowd (though I suspect instead you'll just see me as a factional enemy because I've piped up to say I'm not enjoying this recent way you're posting)

You've absolutely done him there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #66037 on: Today at 10:13:57 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:00:47 am
yeah there were a lot of fun games in those days - I remember the quick counter threat (particularly from Salah) with balls over the top when turned the ball over, and he received the ball with a little space

I can remember 1 particular home game V Leicester when Mane and Sturridge ran riot, pure joy. Some of the funnest football I've ever seen.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:00:53 am
I still dont really understand why Klopp went from Henderson is a 6 and nothing else to Henderson must always play as an 8. When Fab arrived and Henderson dropped out the team he went to Klopp and said he wanted to play as an 8, which was fine and he mostly did well there until he started losing his athleticism. But he basically stopped playing 6 entirely. Which was bizarre because in lots of ways the position suited him much more than 8, and certainly when his engine started to go hed have been better there. He always struggled with tracking runners and with press resistance but these became huge issues at 8 too.


Got the impression this was always Hendo led. Just didn't want to be a 6. Never understood it myself, he was more than capable, his passing from deep was great. But if he'd learned the 6 more fully he'd not have declined so suddenly, and would have had an option for an indian summer I reckon - he really was goosed last year. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66038 on: Today at 10:13:59 am »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 10:07:04 am
Sorry to be clear
Its not weird we dont want to sell him (I want to keep him)

Its weird that before we wanted to sell him, and now there is a potential bid in its perceived as a blatant attempt to sabotage the club
And not...you know....another club wanting to buy a good player of ours to make them better
I rate Gomez higher than many on here do (and have the post history to prove it), but there's a logical approach to who we should consider selling, anyway. Unless it's a ridiculous sum of money, we should first upgrade the players who are never going to play except in dire emergency (Phillips) and those in decline (Matip), not a homegrown player of good ability - if inconsistent - who's still younger than Van Dijk was when we bought him and is arguably our best cover in 3 of 4 defensive positions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #66039 on: Today at 10:14:24 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:08:58 am
reckon you and draex can stick to talking about transfers, instead of just trying to attack people you don't like for things that haven't happened? this whole routine is getting boring

Nearly as boring as you being the champion for team chicken little.
