Side note and completely off topic: I really enjoyed Hendo as the 6 in the Gini-Hendo-Lallana midfield. That was some of the best football we played under Jurgen - he moved the ball really well from there, gave us a great tempo. Then he got the weird plantar fasciitis injury and that season fell apart a little bit. Think he could have prolonged himself at the top level if he'd learned that role a bit more. He wore himself out fighting wars as an 8.



I still dont really understand why Klopp went from Henderson is a 6 and nothing else to Henderson must always play as an 8. When Fab arrived and Henderson dropped out the team he went to Klopp and said he wanted to play as an 8, which was fine and he mostly did well there until he started losing his athleticism. But he basically stopped playing 6 entirely. Which was bizarre because in lots of ways the position suited him much more than 8, and certainly when his engine started to go hed have been better there. He always struggled with tracking runners and with press resistance but these became huge issues at 8 too.