« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1645 1646 1647 1648 1649 [1650]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1988920 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,708
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65960 on: Today at 07:08:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:40:35 am
Whys it placing all faith? Thats why its someone experienced I.e. Endo alongside Bajcetic, who was one of the biggest bright spots last season.

Caicedo was a target of opportunity which meant us ripping up the blueprint I.e. not getting another 8 for someone ready made, worldclass cusp etc. made possible because we got a huge injection of cash from Fab and Hendo.

We now appear to be going back to the original plan hence a flexible midfielder.

What you seem to be ignoring is that the so called original plan included having both Fabinho and Henderson at the club. Two experienced players who have played extensively for us as a single pivot 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65961 on: Today at 07:09:38 am »
It doesnt look like there is going to be any signings for this window. You have to hope the kids step up and we have luck with injuries.

For the DM we have Endo, Thiago, and Baj.
For the centre back it looks like were going retain the services of Quansah.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:38 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,708
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65962 on: Today at 07:16:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:09:38 am
It doesnt look like there is going to be any signings for this window. You have to hope the kids step up and we have luck with injuries.

For the DM we have Endo, Thiago, and Baj.
For the centre back it looks like were going retain the services of Quansah.

We look very short of numbers at centre back and right back. We have also lost Fabinho and Henderson who could cover centre back and Milner and Ramsey who could cover at right back.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65963 on: Today at 07:29:51 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:59:11 am
Its a massive sea change whichever way you look at it. Bajcetic would have been involved regardless of Caceido coming in, but with likely very reduced minutes. Alongside Endo, youd expect much more rotation between the two.

Was a flexible midfielder the original plan? Lavia would suggest not.

The sea of change comes from the sportswashing offers in my opinion.

My view is our original target was to bring in 2 starting no.8s and reduce the age of the midfield, so Mac Allister and Szobo both came in pretty quickly and they would be pushing Henderson and Thiago to be rotation options.

No.6 was going to be Fab (experience) and Baj (youth with huge promise).

Mac Allister, Szobo, Thiago, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliot, Henderson as depth and we're looking for another flexible midfielder if we can.

Then we get the offers for Fab and Hendo, Hendo especially I think spat his dummy out at not being first choice and has made a stupid decision, he was earmarked for that utility "Milner" role.

From that point on we've had to think up a new strategy which has meant changing, when we saw Caicedo not progressing we saw a target of opportunity as this was the type of signing we like to make if we can, it failed but we would have had Mac Allister, Szobo, Caicedo, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliot.

We've now gone back to the original design with Endo taking over the Fabinho role as an experienced 6, Thiago as the back up utility midfilder and we're looking for another young and flexible i.e. can play a few roles player.

My bet is we finish the window with this - Mac Allister, Szobo, Thiago, Endo, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliot, Gravenberch and we sign Andre in Jan ready for Thiago leaving next summer.

Lavia was always seen as that "flexible" role, hence why we weren't pushing as hard as we could have. A mistake there in my opinion, he'd have been great.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65964 on: Today at 07:37:19 am »
Yeah nothing is happening. We really went from Caicedo to Endo and if we got a top CB instead I could have bought into that. But doesn't look like we're doing that either. So much for a big summer putting things right
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65965 on: Today at 07:43:29 am »
The only positive about this, is that friday will be absolute madness, lots of speculation will be coming and as a transfer junky, i love good deadline days.

The bad thing is, i can kind of understand where Klopp is coming from. When i saw Elliotts and Quansahs performance v Newcastle, i always feel like i want to see more of them.

The issue is, you cannot rely on these players to carry you when you got injury problems, which at some point this season will occur.

I wish we could get another CM/CDM in, but please not Amrabat. I still hope for Thuram or Kone and won't give that hope up until saturday  :D
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65966 on: Today at 07:45:46 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:16:31 am
We look very short of numbers at centre back and right back. We have also lost Fabinho and Henderson who could cover centre back and Milner and Ramsey who could cover at right back.

But were retaining the services of Bradley.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65967 on: Today at 07:59:07 am »
Gomez going is a non starter. If we had managed to sign one or two homegrown lads this summer like we tried to (Bellingham, Mount, Lavia, Colwill etc) then wed have had the room to manoeuvre but we dont now. If we sold Gomez, wed likely have to replace him with a non-homegrown player and that would take that cohort to capacity, restricting us from adding anyone else. Maybe wed look to someone like Tosin but I doubt it.

Anyway, I still think well sign someone but lets see.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,708
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65968 on: Today at 08:11:28 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:45:46 am
But were retaining the services of Bradley.

Who looks a talent but has zero experience at Premier League level. I think it is pushing it to go into a season with Quansah and Bradley as backups.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65969 on: Today at 08:14:45 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:11:28 am
Who looks a talent but has zero experience at Premier League level. I think it is pushing it to go into a season with Quansah and Bradley as backups.

If it's a game that matters and Trent is out, it'll be Gomez at RB. But I agree, should have been signing a versatile right-sided defender - mentioned Geertruida and Simakan yesterday who look like the right kind of profiles. Seems zero chance we actually do anything there though.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65970 on: Today at 08:19:12 am »
Its probably going to be Gravenberch on loan isnt it? Shame we are only a couple of quality signings away from being able to push city all the way.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65971 on: Today at 08:21:16 am »
If people said we'd lose Fabinho and Hendo and bring in Endo only in either the back 4 or DM position in May even I'd have thought you were on the glue. Not sure how people seem to think this is fine. Where's that "it's fine" meme.

Even the most positive posters Draex and Avens would have questioned that at the time.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65972 on: Today at 08:31:50 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:21:16 am
If people said we'd lose Fabinho and Hendo and bring in Endo only in either the back 4 or DM position in May even I'd have thought you were on the glue. Not sure how people seem to think this is fine. Where's that "it's fine" meme.

Even the most positive posters Draex and Avens would have questioned that at the time.
Endo didnt actually do that bad sunday. The issue is why did we sign another DM who is physically average in terms of pace & power.
Im not saying Endo wont be useful but could we not have got a better athlete for the position. Mac Allister is excellent but again lacks a bit of pace over distance.
We really need to get in more athletes like Szbolo,Nunez & Konate.
Another one in midfield & defence with that kind of speed would be huge.

I really think Tosin would be a smart buy. Kone or Thuram i think would be good too. We are not even asking like some would say for 70-80 signings just some smart signings who have the qualities we need,
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65973 on: Today at 08:32:45 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:19:12 am
Its probably going to be Gravenberch on loan isnt it? Shame we are only a couple of quality signings away from being able to push city all the way.

After recent experience of loan signings I doubt well go down this road.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1645 1646 1647 1648 1649 [1650]   Go Up
« previous next »
 