Its a massive sea change whichever way you look at it. Bajcetic would have been involved regardless of Caceido coming in, but with likely very reduced minutes. Alongside Endo, youd expect much more rotation between the two.



Was a flexible midfielder the original plan? Lavia would suggest not.



The sea of change comes from the sportswashing offers in my opinion.My view is our original target was to bring in 2 starting no.8s and reduce the age of the midfield, so Mac Allister and Szobo both came in pretty quickly and they would be pushing Henderson and Thiago to be rotation options.No.6 was going to be Fab (experience) and Baj (youth with huge promise).Mac Allister, Szobo, Thiago, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliot, Henderson as depth and we're looking for another flexible midfielder if we can.Then we get the offers for Fab and Hendo, Hendo especially I think spat his dummy out at not being first choice and has made a stupid decision, he was earmarked for that utility "Milner" role.From that point on we've had to think up a new strategy which has meant changing, when we saw Caicedo not progressing we saw a target of opportunity as this was the type of signing we like to make if we can, it failed but we would have had Mac Allister, Szobo, Caicedo, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliot.We've now gone back to the original design with Endo taking over the Fabinho role as an experienced 6, Thiago as the back up utility midfilder and we're looking for another young and flexible i.e. can play a few roles player.My bet is we finish the window with this - Mac Allister, Szobo, Thiago, Endo, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliot, Gravenberch and we sign Andre in Jan ready for Thiago leaving next summer.Lavia was always seen as that "flexible" role, hence why we weren't pushing as hard as we could have. A mistake there in my opinion, he'd have been great.