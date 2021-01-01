« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1987457 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65920 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:32:33 pm
Well, yes. If you're  only after the best but aren't willing to pay the costs that come with targeting the best, than it's just smoke and mirrors,  isn't it? All just a bit of show.

Try telling your missus that you really do want to take her out for dinner, but she deserves only the best restaurants,  which sadly you can't afford. Intentions only work so long, at some point you need to put up or shut up.

The old 'don't let perfection become the enemy of sufficiency' way of thinking. Agree we could do a bit more of that -- although I reckon the Endo signing was an example of us doing just that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65921 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm
The old 'don't let perfection become the enemy of sufficiency' way of thinking. Agree we could do a bit more of that -- although I reckon the Endo signing was an example of us doing just that.

Hmm, I did read somewhere that Klopp had to push through to get Endo. If true,  it means we're still as rigid as always and he's had to fight for some leeway. Actually,  if it is true  it seems strange that on the one hand we're okay with splashing out between 50-110 mill to solve our DM crisis but on the other hand,  only for those two specific players.
Are we just not as good scouting young talent anymore? We couldn't find another DM with qualities we want that was young and within our price range?

Instead of "spending big next summer to solve our needs", couldn't we just buy that player this window for less cash? Yes they'd have one less season to prove themselves but surely it's a better risk than to go without a DM that suits our needs?

The hopeful, hoping against hope, side of me is clinging on to either a surprise this late in the window, or Tschoumani in Jan or next summer.

I know, i know. It could be fool's hope, but I'll take it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65922 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm »
They're always off their head. But god is LFC Twitter super down on Gravenberch. I thought he's suppose to be quite good?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65923 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm
Gravenberch will end up at United, he played under Ten Hag and the Mancs would overpay just to get one over on us, cant see it happening

Which would be fine then.  Hundreds of posts in this thread over the last few months from those with detailed knowledge of continental football, educating us that Gravenbach would be a shit 6 or 4.  Being physically weak, too tall and not trusted by Bayern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65924 on: Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
They're always off their head. But god is LFC Twitter super down on Gravenberch. I thought he's suppose to be quite good?

He's a good talent but doesn't solve much. He's not a DM. If we were signing him in addition to a DM I don't think anyone could complain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65925 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm
Arsenal 4 in, net spend 170m
Newcastle 4 in, net spend 110m
Man yoo 3 in, net spend 170m
Spurs 6 in, net spend 60m
City 3 in, net spend 130m
Us 3 in, net spend 60m

Ive ignored Chelsea because theyre a pointless comparison but if you look at what our rivals have done, theyve either spent more or bought in more players. United and spurs will definitely buy again before Friday. Now, if you look at how the money has been spent, Id say ourselves and Arsenal have the best value for money which makes it all the more frustrating as we dont tend to make major mistakes in the market. 60m spend when we needed a big summer is shite, has to be another incoming.

Take off all the wages from Firmino, Hendo, Fab, Ox , Keita and Milner and we have made about £10m if not more
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65926 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm
He's a good talent but doesn't solve much. He's not a DM. If we were signing him in addition to a DM I don't think anyone could complain.
weve already signed a DM, or did you miss that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65927 on: Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
Which would be fine then.  Hundreds of posts in this thread over the last few months from those with detailed knowledge of continental football, educating us that Gravenbach would be a shit 6 or 4.  Being physically weak, too tall and not trusted by Bayern.

If Endo is our DM, than Macca and Thiago are our backup DM, which leaves Dom, Elliot, Jones to man our midfield.  Thiago is our best midfielder but is only available half the time. I think we could do with a different midfield profile that's a bit more physical to use alongside a Elliot, Dom and Jones. Klopp played Gakpo in midfield twice already,  I imagine Gravenberch might be a better option in that role. There must be something we're seeing in him, and something different than what we already have. I think he'd fit well in our midfield, judging by his scouting analysis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65928 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
An opinion so stupid that he should be banned from punditry for life.

What half wit would actually believe that!?

The bar for employability is lower than Paul Merson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65929 on: Today at 12:03:05 am »
Maybe it's Gravenberch and then Andre in January?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65930 on: Today at 12:04:52 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm
If Endo is our DM, than Macca and Thiago are our backup DM, which leaves Dom, Elliot, Jones to man our midfield.  Thiago is our best midfielder but is only available half the time. I think we could do with a different midfield profile that's a bit more physical to use alongside a Elliot, Dom and Jones. Klopp played Gakpo in midfield twice already,  I imagine Gravenberch might be a better option in that role. There must be something we're seeing in him, and something different than what we already have. I think he'd fit well in our midfield, judging by his scouting analysis.

Stefan Bajcetic has a significant role too.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65931 on: Today at 12:08:39 am »
Beggars cant be choosers at this stage, this week Id take Gravenberch if Klopp rates him. 

In fairness to the club over the last many years, very few bought players have been duds.  How many clubs can say that?

[Cucurella, Lukaku, Maguire, Pogba, Di Maria, Ndombele, Pepe, Lacazette]

Law of averages, signings this week for us will prove the dogs bollocks.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65932 on: Today at 12:37:35 am »
Quote from: SP on Today at 12:04:52 am
Stefan Bajcetic has a significant role too.


He's our backup 6 and may well be our first choice by the end of the season. He was incredible when he came in last season. Imagine him being in there with the new lads?

In saying that he can play 8 from what we've seen that is great since it shows he's versatile.

I do think we need one more mid especially with Thiago leaving next year. I've not seen much of either but after reading about their styles it's Andre for me everyday of the week over Gravenberch. The latter has that mercurial type of talent but we need aggressive engines as shown against newcastle when going down to 10 when hard work was needed. Both Mac and Szobo would have got significant minutes for a poorly performing bayern midfield last year yet we want a player who couldn't get a look in there under two different managers. I hope united get this guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65933 on: Today at 12:44:57 am »
1650 pages of pain, interspersed with the odd moment of excitement, summer of 23
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65934 on: Today at 12:50:44 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:44:57 am
1650 pages of pain, interspersed with the odd moment of excitement, summer of 23

I think there was a good conversation about biscuits in here a while ago - so only 1648 pages of crap, mate ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65935 on: Today at 12:57:50 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:50:44 am
I think there was a good conversation about biscuits in here a while ago - so only 1648 pages of crap, mate ;D

Ah, the good times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65936 on: Today at 01:00:30 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:50:44 am
I think there was a good conversation about biscuits in here a while ago - so only 1648 pages of crap, mate ;D


Just a shame it was derailed with transfer talk, but I guess thats the way the cookie crumbles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65937 on: Today at 01:01:48 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:00:30 am
Just a shame it was derailed with transfer talk, but I guess thats the way the cookie crumbles.

3/10 for creativity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65938 on: Today at 01:03:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:01:48 am
3/10 for creativity.

Harsh. Dont judge the transfer window till its closed at least ffs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65939 on: Today at 01:17:09 am »
Atm i would give this window 4/10 2 points each  for Szobo and Mac we still need CDM (not sure about Endo he too new but did seem slow we shall see) LCB and also a RB imo as Trent seems to have got worse or cant be arsed. Starting to get abit annoying him jogging back when we lose the ball, I think he needs to just play how he was before the Hybrid till we get the personelle needed as atm he is our worst player. Thats not Hperbole thats true , i cant think who has played worse atm the past 3 games, either that or we get a RB or LCB and play 3 at the back and he pivots with Endo or we get a RB and he plays as Deep-lying playmaker/ the 6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65940 on: Today at 01:26:17 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:17:09 am
Atm i would give this window 4/10 2 points each  for Szobo and Mac we still need CDM (not sure about Endo he too new but did seem slow we shall see) LCB and also a RB imo as Trent seems to have got worse or cant be arsed. Starting to get abit annoying him jogging back when we lose the ball, I think he needs to just play how he was before the Hybrid till we get the personelle needed as atm he is our worst player. Thats not Hperbole thats true , i cant think who has played worse atm the past 3 games, either that or we get a RB or LCB and play 3 at the back and he pivots with Endo or we get a RB and he plays as Deep-lying playmaker/ the 6
That's the spirit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65941 on: Today at 02:03:29 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm
We agreed a fee. Their DOF confirmed it.

So why did Chelsea sign him for less than the magical amount that we agreed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65942 on: Today at 02:16:07 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 08:41:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
2 Min.
Al Ittihad have a shortlist of defenders  Liverpools Joe Gomez is very high on that list 🚨🔴🇸🇦 #LFC

Al Ittihad like Gomez as versatile player who can play anywhere across the back line.

Liverpool insist theyve no intention to sell important players in the final days.

Can they fucking leave us alone? Like out of all defenders, they want Joe Gomez from us? It is starting to become weird man.

Well, you all laughed when I said that the Saudis are targeting us, because we are the only real threat to their future domination of the Premier League ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65943 on: Today at 02:23:00 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
They're always off their head. But god is LFC Twitter super down on Gravenberch. I thought he's suppose to be quite good?

To be fair, most people talking transfers on Twitter are idiots. Much worse even than this thread ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65944 on: Today at 02:48:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:16:07 am
Well, you all laughed when I said that the Saudis are targeting us, because we are the only real threat to their future domination of the Premier League ...

Can we formulate some stats/heatmap that show nat is better defender or something. start the bidding at 75m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65945 on: Today at 02:53:40 am »
Truly don't think Gomez would go to Saudi even if we agreed to sell him. How little would you have to care about the game to make that move at only 26 years old? It's not like he's playing for, I dunno, Stevenage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65946 on: Today at 03:20:50 am »
Sounds like some English teams are going for 17 year Old Gabriel Moscardo sounds like a club record 20 mil pounds 6'1  17 year Defensive Midfield(turns 18 in Sept). Wonder if Liverpool goes for him. In the u19 fifa youth cup tourney he was named the best player in that tourney and played vs Liverpool too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65947 on: Today at 03:25:54 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm
Spending money on players means those players must be good.

Thats why Everton have been going for the league the last 7-8 years.

Everton actually spend their money on players, who have proven in the PL that they are shit... Connor Coady, Neil Maupay, Alex Iwobi, Andros Townsend, Cenk Tosun just to name a few.

If they ever do some actual scouting, even they can sometimes buy good players like Onana for example.

Haven't seen a club buy more proven shit players than Everton, i seriously don't know who is watching these players before they buy them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65948 on: Today at 04:57:07 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 08:41:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
2 Min.
Al Ittihad have a shortlist of defenders  Liverpools Joe Gomez is very high on that list 🚨🔴🇸🇦 #LFC

Al Ittihad like Gomez as versatile player who can play anywhere across the back line.

Liverpool insist theyve no intention to sell important players in the final days.

Can they fucking leave us alone? Like out of all defenders, they want Joe Gomez from us? It is starting to become weird man.
Yeah I agree -- Al Ittihad can go f*** themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65949 on: Today at 05:04:17 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:03:29 am
So why did Chelsea sign him for less than the magical amount that we agreed?

Isn't their fee only less if you are taking the sky/tabloid approach of counting our figures including add-ons and excluding them from others since Chelsea paid £115m inc add-ons vs our bid of £110m with no breakdown of how much of that was add-ons?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65950 on: Today at 06:08:05 am »
Quote from: SP on Today at 12:04:52 am
Stefan Bajcetic has a significant role too.

Forgot about him, and I think he would slot nicely alongside a DM or play spot duty on occasion as DM. Does beg thr question of why we're seemingly targeting a Gravenberch rather than a Kone type player. Maybe Klopp wants a more physical and quicker profile of player than the likes of Elliot, Baj, Macca, Thiago, Jones. Dom's impact for us has been due to his technical skills but also his physical qualities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65951 on: Today at 06:26:55 am »
Endo written off already despite his two games being mostly played with 10 men. Being disappointed with the signing is fair enough thats your choice but not giving him a chance? Were better than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65952 on: Today at 06:28:35 am »
Quote from: SP on Today at 12:04:52 am
Stefan Bajcetic has a significant role too.

Yes, feels like once the Caicedo deal fell through we went back to the original plan which was an experienced no.6 and Bajcetic as our two options for no.6 with the long term plan Stefan takes up that position full time.

We must have had good feedback from the medical team that his injury issues are now resolved fully.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65953 on: Today at 06:34:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:28:35 am
Yes, feels like once the Caicedo deal fell through we went back to the original plan which was an experienced no.6 and Bajcetic as our two options for no.6 with the long term plan Stefan takes up that position full time.

We must have had good feedback from the medical team that his injury issues are now resolved fully.
Thats some major to-ing and fro-ing. 110 ten million quid bid rejected, so place all our faith in the teenager with 15 odd appearances. Not saying your theory is wrong, its just some very disorganised planning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65954 on: Today at 06:39:28 am »
With 3 days to go Im much more concerned with the lack of movement for a cb than another dm. Midfield should hopefully carry us to at least january but that defense could quickly turn in to another 20/21 situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65955 on: Today at 06:40:35 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:34:11 am
Thats some major to-ing and fro-ing. 110 ten million quid bid rejected, so place all our faith in the teenager with 15 odd appearances. Not saying your theory is wrong, its just some very disorganised planning.

Whys it placing all faith? Thats why its someone experienced I.e. Endo alongside Bajcetic, who was one of the biggest bright spots last season.

Caicedo was a target of opportunity which meant us ripping up the blueprint I.e. not getting another 8 for someone ready made, worldclass cusp etc. made possible because we got a huge injection of cash from Fab and Hendo.

We now appear to be going back to the original plan hence a flexible midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65956 on: Today at 06:43:52 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm
OK gang, talk me through this PR plan then? How does it work? How did we get Brighton to confirm that we'd agreed a deal? How did the owners get Klopp to play along? I'm intrigued given how obvious it seems to be that it was a PR exercise.

Playing Devils advocate here.

To complete a transfer you need two agreements. One with the selling club and one with the player. Agreeing a fee with a club means zilch if the player wants to go somewhere else.

Caicedo couldn't have made it any clearer that he wanted a move to London. So for me there was almost zero chance of us agreeing a deal with the player.

We are not privvy to what went on but for me there is the real possibility that we wanted to push the Caicedo price up hoping that it would give us a clear run at Lavia.

Brighton were quite happy for us to push the price up and it also gave them positive PR. Their fans absolutely detest Chelsea because they have continually raided Brighton for players and their manager, whilst refusing Brighton the opportunity to sign Colwill.

Brighton got to go public that they wanted to sell to Liverpool but the player refused to sign for us. You could argue that holding a very public auction with a deadline and then going straight onto Talkshite to talk about the aftermath were PR.

Then you get to Klopp, have you ever seen a manager more underwhelmed about breaking the transfer record for a player. Again you could argue that it was strange to appoint a temporary Sporting Director to negotiate deals and then cut him out of the Caicedo deal with Hogan dealing with Brighton.

As I said at the beggining that I have just been playing devil's advocate here. However you could argue that it is just as likely that Liverpool and Brighton who have a close relationship played Chelsea. As it is that the agent played both clubs.
