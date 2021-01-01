OK gang, talk me through this PR plan then? How does it work? How did we get Brighton to confirm that we'd agreed a deal? How did the owners get Klopp to play along? I'm intrigued given how obvious it seems to be that it was a PR exercise.



Playing Devils advocate here.To complete a transfer you need two agreements. One with the selling club and one with the player. Agreeing a fee with a club means zilch if the player wants to go somewhere else.Caicedo couldn't have made it any clearer that he wanted a move to London. So for me there was almost zero chance of us agreeing a deal with the player.We are not privvy to what went on but for me there is the real possibility that we wanted to push the Caicedo price up hoping that it would give us a clear run at Lavia.Brighton were quite happy for us to push the price up and it also gave them positive PR. Their fans absolutely detest Chelsea because they have continually raided Brighton for players and their manager, whilst refusing Brighton the opportunity to sign Colwill.Brighton got to go public that they wanted to sell to Liverpool but the player refused to sign for us. You could argue that holding a very public auction with a deadline and then going straight onto Talkshite to talk about the aftermath were PR.Then you get to Klopp, have you ever seen a manager more underwhelmed about breaking the transfer record for a player. Again you could argue that it was strange to appoint a temporary Sporting Director to negotiate deals and then cut him out of the Caicedo deal with Hogan dealing with Brighton.As I said at the beggining that I have just been playing devil's advocate here. However you could argue that it is just as likely that Liverpool and Brighton who have a close relationship played Chelsea. As it is that the agent played both clubs.