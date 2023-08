The old 'don't let perfection become the enemy of sufficiency' way of thinking. Agree we could do a bit more of that -- although I reckon the Endo signing was an example of us doing just that.



Hmm, I did read somewhere that Klopp had to push through to get Endo. If true, it means we're still as rigid as always and he's had to fight for some leeway. Actually, if it is true it seems strange that on the one hand we're okay with splashing out between 50-110 mill to solve our DM crisis but on the other hand, only for those two specific players.Are we just not as good scouting young talent anymore? We couldn't find another DM with qualities we want that was young and within our price range?Instead of "spending big next summer to solve our needs", couldn't we just buy that player this window for less cash? Yes they'd have one less season to prove themselves but surely it's a better risk than to go without a DM that suits our needs?The hopeful, hoping against hope, side of me is clinging on to either a surprise this late in the window, or Tschoumani in Jan or next summer.I know, i know. It could be fool's hope, but I'll take it!