« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1641 1642 1643 1644 1645 [1646]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1979624 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65800 on: Today at 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:01:30 pm
I wish we would try and take a risk on one two or three South American talents and loan them out. I don't why we don't, nothing to lose and we have a lot of players who can convince them to join. Maybe we will find the new Valverde, didn't he move from Uruguay to Real at the age of 17 for like 4m ?

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:48:45 pm
I'm not sure whether I agree with you or not, but as far as the bolded goes, I just don't see a better way forward than adjusting the parameters we have (200 games played at senior level, etc.) and taking punts on young talent from South America (or wherever else). There are potentially big talents from 19-22 going for relative peanuts. I've obviously got a boner for signing Andre, but Enzo was also this way, and there are tons more, especially with the restrictions loosening.

If that means we loan them out for the first year, no big deal. If we can't count on FSG to employ a multi-club system, we should still have good relations with Toulouse (Red Bird-owned), a few clubs in Portugal we have done business with, the Red Bull clubs, etc. If we don't loan them out, but they spend a good portion of the first year on the subs bench as they learn from Klopp, that's good too. But this was the year to start that process. We need more players than we have signed, even with the talent already in our youth ranks.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online LifelongRed, Sussex

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65801 on: Today at 08:10:49 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:02:23 pm
I dont agree we have a lack of resources relative to our past transfer windows. Obviously relative to some of the  competition we do, but thats not something thats going to change.

Proven by £95m spent and an agreed bid of £111 for another player.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65802 on: Today at 08:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:04:38 pm
;D  Love that, what are you going to do if anyone complains?

And of what Ive read in recent weeks, the manager seems very keen to have had other signings made.  Hes already had to persuade them to sign a cheap 6 option after the farce that was the Caicedo and Lavia saga ended. I know he wont whinge about it after, but I doubt hell be too happy with how this window has gone if this is it.
Oh come on. Not everything on RAWK needs to be taken literally and picked apart, does it?  Im just saying I wont be happy - not that Id storm the Axa and remonstrate with Klopp. 
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65803 on: Today at 08:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:59:46 pm
The intent from the club is still to sign players, the issue is the sheer indecisiveness and a lack of strategy and joined up thinking (since Edwards walked).

The window was going fine until Jorge cocked up the Lavia deal with his boneheaded bidding strategy and the amount of time wasted over that nonsense.

Also wasting time in the vain hope we could get Colwill. Why not go for Van Der Ven (for example)?

We will have to have a proper Sporting Director next year but it's not acceptable to throw another season away by not being able to strategise a transfer window.

Colwill was angling for a move before Chelsea gave him a new contract. With our squad now, I think we have 1 space left for a foreign player. Not sure we valued Lavia higher than £50m. I honestly think the Henderson move, really screwed up our transfer strategy for the summer. There's little to no value in HG players, which is why we seem so keen to avoid them.

I honestly think unless Gravenbach fancies us, that's us done until Janaury where I think we'll sign another midfielder. There's an obvious lack of #6s on the market. I think at this point we'll just settle on Endo until January.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65804 on: Today at 08:11:31 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 08:02:21 pm
To summarise and state the bleeding obvious, we have amazing forwards, creative midfielders and chances/goals in us.  R5 tonight spent the first 25 minutes drooling over our midfield and striking options.

FSG just need to bring in 2 or 3 quality defenders/DM this week.  It boils down to that, then well be at the top table again.

Several times bitten, now shy, I worry that they simply wont come up with the goods.  Just fkn do it.
Who would you get rid of/not register in order to make space for these 2/3 players? I'm not against the idea, definitely think we could do with a better DM at least, but we'd have to make room given we're near the 17 non-HG limit.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65805 on: Today at 08:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:04:38 pm
;D  Love that, what are you going to do if anyone complains?

And of what Ive read in recent weeks, the manager seems very keen to have had other signings made.  Hes already had to persuade them to sign a cheap 6 option after the farce that was the Caicedo and Lavia saga ended. I know he wont whinge about it after, but I doubt hell be too happy with how this window has gone if this is it.
Which is why I fail to believe this is it. You dont need encyclopaedic footballing knowledge to see what this squad needs and despite Jurgens reluctance to spend huge money, he knows this squad isnt capable of maintaining a title challenge in its current guise. The only mitigating factor would be Andre in January, anything less is absolutely insane, especially when weve lost 5 midfielders, one of whom up until last season was in the worlds top 3 number 6s.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Pages: 1 ... 1641 1642 1643 1644 1645 [1646]   Go Up
« previous next »
 