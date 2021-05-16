The intent from the club is still to sign players, the issue is the sheer indecisiveness and a lack of strategy and joined up thinking (since Edwards walked).



The window was going fine until Jorge cocked up the Lavia deal with his boneheaded bidding strategy and the amount of time wasted over that nonsense.



Also wasting time in the vain hope we could get Colwill. Why not go for Van Der Ven (for example)?



We will have to have a proper Sporting Director next year but it's not acceptable to throw another season away by not being able to strategise a transfer window.



Colwill was angling for a move before Chelsea gave him a new contract. With our squad now, I think we have 1 space left for a foreign player. Not sure we valued Lavia higher than £50m. I honestly think the Henderson move, really screwed up our transfer strategy for the summer. There's little to no value in HG players, which is why we seem so keen to avoid them.I honestly think unless Gravenbach fancies us, that's us done until Janaury where I think we'll sign another midfielder. There's an obvious lack of #6s on the market. I think at this point we'll just settle on Endo until January.