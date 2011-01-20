« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1640 1641 1642 1643 1644 [1645] 1646   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1979623 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65760 on: Today at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:48:07 pm
Whereas we are genius and highly skilled operators in the transfer market.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:33:57 pm
The man has no shame.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mullyred94

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65761 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm »
Just finished work, is Docoure stuff just paper talk?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65762 on: Today at 07:15:37 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:13:20 pm
Just finished work, is Docoure stuff just paper talk?

No, hes having a medical tomorrow
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65763 on: Today at 07:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:15:37 pm
No, hes having a medical tomorrow

Source?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65764 on: Today at 07:17:26 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:10:05 pm
Id imagine Bajcetic was going to play regularly even if we bought Caicedo. Theres no denying we thought Caicedo would improve us more than Endo. And that hed be our main starter for years to come. But our movements after that suggest we think the next best long term option after Lavia and Caicedo might be Bajcetic.

History suggests we've kicked the can down the road.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65765 on: Today at 07:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:12:05 pm
I think if we want to play this new formation then we have to sign a new LCB.

If we don't then we need to go back to a flat back four and sign a DM that can step into a back 3 the way Fabinho did.

Sign nobody and it's a case of trying to get by and hoping players like Konate and Thiago stay fit (which they won't).

With these refs as well it's not just injuries to cover, we'll need a big squad just to cover all the suspensions we'll be getting.

Would Endo not count as that seeing as hes a DM who has played CB before.

I dont buy that we need a back three in attack anyway. We played with a 2 for a lot of the time under Klopp even with Gomez and Matip there.

Does yesterdays performance from our defenders after the sending off not prove a lot about the quality of our back up centre backs?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65766 on: Today at 07:20:49 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:11:15 pm
I'd love to be a fly on the wall for our transfer strategy discussions. We do seem to get very hung up on one player and then if that falls through, we can't come up with alternatives.

"So we've got our DM. Not quite Caicedo but he'll do a job. What next?"
"We need a multifunctional, versatile type."
"Like Gravenberch?"
"Yeah, a bit like him."
"OK so let's sign Gravenberch."
"Err yeah sure let's have a go. They might not sell him though."
"OK well we'll keep an eye on things. Speak to the player, his agent. You know, monitor the situation."
"Right. Well what it we can't get him?"
"Let's not worry about that."
"Right but we could identify another target just in case?"
"Feels like a lot of work. And this Gravenberch guy seems to fit the bill."
"Yeah but other players might-."
"We've not bid for Gravenberch yet though. He's the one. Let's see how that goes."

8 weeks later.

"What happened with Gravenberch?"
"They wouldn't sell. Want to keep him."
"Oh, OK. So have we bid for anyone else?"
"Nah. Been mainly monitoring Gravenberch. Didn't seem any point looking at anyone else when he fit the bill."
"So we've not signed anyone?"
"Nope. We'll be fine though. That Bajectic looks great."

For Gravenberch insert Tchouameni, Colwill, etc

Not to mention Bellingham!

The problem with being fixated on a player is it really limits the field of vision and alternatives, not sure if we'd still be signing Salah and Mane after losing out on Brandt and Goetze

Edward's influence and decision making is massively missed
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65767 on: Today at 07:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 06:51:43 pm
On the other hand we bid 110million for Caicedo, a number 6 who is very athletic. But if you are correct, I think its a mistake. What we need are better athletes, a player or two who can make up for the physical decline weve seen in some of our players.

Of course, we cant play just any runner at number 6, but the need for this player to also be a deep lying playmaker is surely less now that Alexander-Arnold inverts and we bought Mac Allister and Szobozslai?
Is Caciedo a specialist 6 though? Though he played more as a 8 who could also play 6 at Brighton and for Ecuador?
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65768 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm »
If we sign no one else, I dont want to hear one single complaint from Klopp or anyone at the club about injuries, tiredness, fixture congestion, lack of quality options etc.  We will have actively chosen to go into the season knowing we have one of the smallest squads in the league, with players who are susceptible to injury, with players having to be shoehorned into positions, a system that doesnt suit the players at our disposal etc.

I recall a few people in the FSG thread earlier in the summer saying relax, stop moaning, theres plenty of time left in the window.  2 players is nowhere near enough, I agree.  If we dont strengthen significantly, then questions should be asked.  Since then, weve signed a 30 year old from Stuttgart.  Thats it.  And the noises from the same people seem to be weve now done enough.  I dont get it. 
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65769 on: Today at 07:25:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:17:05 pm
Source?

The power of positive thinking, FSG are so enthused with yesterdays game, they're going balls out.

Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65770 on: Today at 07:26:06 pm »
Bottom line is that we had £110 million quid to spend. Take 20 of that off for Endo and that leaves up to £90 million quid that FSG had already made available.

Either...

1.  Theyve decided Endo is enough for our CDM
2.  There is no decent available CDM for £90 million
3.  We have a CDM that they are keeping quiet about
4.  The money we had - if not being spent - is not going on a defender either.

Or, they just dont give a fuck as they think what we have is good enough to get top 4.

I hope its number 3


Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65771 on: Today at 07:28:15 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:43:59 pm
Telegraph Football@TeleFootball·43m
Man Utd consider surprise move for Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg✍️
@JBurtTelegraph #TelegraphFootball #MUFC

I wonder if that means we have free rein on Gravenberch?
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:57:35 pm
Free reign wont stop us tripping over our own feet

Only one of them is correct usage.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65772 on: Today at 07:28:39 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:10:05 pm
Fabinho wasnt athletic, but he had two freak athletes in Henderson and Wijnaldum ahead of him, with Van Dijk and Robertson also highly athletic behind him.

Believing Thiago is a viable option as the 6 is deluded, Im sorry. He lacks the physicality, the ability to cover ground and despite being surprisingly good in the air, he still is only in the 54th percentile. I love Thiago, hes one of the most pleasing players to watch Ive seen at Liverpool, but hes no defensive 6.

For all the skills that Mac Allister brings to the table, hes not the quickest over space and we could do with someone who covers that weakness. None of our current options do, with the exception of an admittedly gifted teenager who needs careful minute management and hasnt played for 6 months.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65773 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
I think when Edwards left, so did the idea that theres always a viable second choice.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,971
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65774 on: Today at 07:29:58 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 07:26:06 pm
Bottom line is that we had £110 million quid to spend. Take 20 of that off for Endo and that leaves up to £90 million quid that FSG had already made available.

Either...

1.  Theyve decided Endo is enough for our CDM
2.  There is no decent available CDM for £90 million
3.  We have a CDM that they are keeping quiet about
4.  The money we had - if not being spent - is not going on a defender either.

Or, they just dont give a fuck as they think what we have is good enough to get top 4.

I hope its number 3

You would be right, Bag and Jones are generational talents that can be groomed to play as a 6 in this system 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65775 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:25:34 pm
If we sign no one else, I dont want to hear one single complaint from Klopp or anyone at the club about injuries, tiredness, fixture congestion, lack of quality options etc.  We will have actively chosen to go into the season knowing we have one of the smallest squads in the league, with players who are susceptible to injury, with players having to be shoehorned into positions, a system that doesnt suit the players at our disposal etc.

I recall a few people in the FSG thread earlier in the summer saying relax, stop moaning, theres plenty of time left in the window.  2 players is nowhere near enough, I agree.  If we dont strengthen significantly, then questions should be asked.  Since then, weve signed a 30 year old from Stuttgart.  Thats it.  And the noises from the same people seem to be weve now done enough.  I dont get it. 

People spend too much time on the cesspit that is Twitter, reading all kinds of garbage, then come to RAWK with a chip on their shoulder and attack anyone who comes across as remotely negative.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65776 on: Today at 07:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:20:49 pm
Not to mention Bellingham!

The problem with being fixated on a player is it really limits the field of vision and alternatives, not sure if we'd still be signing Salah and Mane after losing out on Brandt and Goetze

Edward's influence and decision making is massively missed

Ah yeah back under Edwards when the transfer forum was serene and peaceful and nobody moaned about our transfer policy!

Do people forget he was in position for the summer before the 2020-21 season that everyone now cites as evidence for our terrible decision making?

Were no doubt playing a high risk strategy but thats because we want to improve upon what we did previously as it wasnt enough for the lofty aims of the club. We want to be a dominating force and so to do that we need to do something different because as good as we were we fell short of a sustained period of dominance. Its why we change and its why we are careful with every penny we spend, because we have to maximise our return.

To beat the likes of City and Newcastle at this in the long run, we have to land several high risk bets.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,938
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65777 on: Today at 07:37:27 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:25:34 pm
If we sign no one else, I dont want to hear one single complaint from Klopp or anyone at the club about injuries, tiredness, fixture congestion, lack of quality options etc.  We will have actively chosen to go into the season knowing we have one of the smallest squads in the league, with players who are susceptible to injury, with players having to be shoehorned into positions, a system that doesnt suit the players at our disposal etc.

I recall a few people in the FSG thread earlier in the summer saying relax, stop moaning, theres plenty of time left in the window.  2 players is nowhere near enough, I agree.  If we dont strengthen significantly, then questions should be asked.  Since then, weve signed a 30 year old from Stuttgart.  Thats it.  And the noises from the same people seem to be weve now done enough.  I dont get it. 

Still currently the smallest squad in the league
Definitely trying to play the most physically demanding system
Possibly playing the most fixtures of any big team in Europe

Sign players ffs lads
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65778 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:28:39 pm
Fabinho wasnt athletic, but he had two freak athletes in Henderson and Wijnaldum ahead of him, with Van Dijk and Robertson also highly athletic behind him.

Believing Thiago is a viable option as the 6 is deluded, Im sorry. He lacks the physicality, the ability to cover ground and despite being surprisingly good in the air, he still is only in the 54th percentile. I love Thiago, hes one of the most pleasing players to watch Ive seen at Liverpool, but hes no defensive 6.

For all the skills that Mac Allister brings to the table, hes not the quickest over space and we could do with someone who covers that weakness. None of our current options do, with the exception of an admittedly gifted teenager who needs careful minute management and hasnt played for 6 months.

Im not suggesting we play Thiago in the 6. Im just saying were not after a Mascherano type.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65779 on: Today at 07:47:33 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:25:34 pm
If we sign no one else, I dont want to hear one single complaint from Klopp or anyone at the club about injuries, tiredness, fixture congestion, lack of quality options etc.  We will have actively chosen to go into the season knowing we have one of the smallest squads in the league, with players who are susceptible to injury, with players having to be shoehorned into positions, a system that doesnt suit the players at our disposal etc.

I recall a few people in the FSG thread earlier in the summer saying relax, stop moaning, theres plenty of time left in the window.  2 players is nowhere near enough, I agree.  If we dont strengthen significantly, then questions should be asked.  Since then, weve signed a 30 year old from Stuttgart.  Thats it.  And the noises from the same people seem to be weve now done enough.  I dont get it.
I'll tell Jurgen of your wishes
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65780 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:35:33 pm

Were no doubt playing a high risk strategy but thats because we want to improve upon what we did previously as it wasnt enough for the lofty aims of the club. We want to be a dominating force and so to do that we need to do something different because as good as we were we fell short of a sustained period of dominance. Its why we change and its why we are careful with every penny we spend, because we have to maximise our return.

To beat the likes of City and Newcastle at this in the long run, we have to land several high risk bets.

I'm not sure whether I agree with you or not, but as far as the bolded goes, I just don't see a better way forward than adjusting the parameters we have (200 games played at senior level, etc.) and taking punts on young talent from South America (or wherever else). There are potentially big talents from 19-22 going for relative peanuts. I've obviously got a boner for signing Andre, but Enzo was also this way, and there are tons more, especially with the restrictions loosening.

If that means we loan them out for the first year, no big deal. If we can't count on FSG to employ a multi-club system, we should still have good relations with Toulouse (Red Bird-owned), a few clubs in Portugal we have done business with, the Red Bull clubs, etc. If we don't loan them out, but they spend a good portion of the first year on the subs bench as they learn from Klopp, that's good too. But this was the year to start that process. We need more players than we have signed, even with the talent already in our youth ranks.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65781 on: Today at 07:51:33 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:11:15 pm
I'd love to be a fly on the wall for our transfer strategy discussions. We do seem to get very hung up on one player and then if that falls through, we can't come up with alternatives.

"So we've got our DM. Not quite Caicedo but he'll do a job. What next?"
"We need a multifunctional, versatile type."
"Like Gravenberch?"
"Yeah, a bit like him."
"OK so let's sign Gravenberch."
"Err yeah sure let's have a go. They might not sell him though."
"OK well we'll keep an eye on things. Speak to the player, his agent. You know, monitor the situation."
"Right. Well what it we can't get him?"
"Let's not worry about that."
"Right but we could identify another target just in case?"
"Feels like a lot of work. And this Gravenberch guy seems to fit the bill."
"Yeah but other players might-."
"We've not bid for Gravenberch yet though. He's the one. Let's see how that goes."

8 weeks later.

"What happened with Gravenberch?"
"They wouldn't sell. Want to keep him."
"Oh, OK. So have we bid for anyone else?"
"Nah. Been mainly monitoring Gravenberch. Didn't seem any point looking at anyone else when he fit the bill."
"So we've not signed anyone?"
"Nope. We'll be fine though. That Bajectic looks great."

For Gravenberch insert Tchouameni, Colwill, etc
Does this count as a post mentioning those who shall not be mentioned? Do you have to mute yourself now?
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65782 on: Today at 07:51:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:11:15 pm
I'd love to be a fly on the wall for our transfer strategy discussions. We do seem to get very hung up on one player and then if that falls through, we can't come up with alternatives.

"So we've got our DM. Not quite Caicedo but he'll do a job. What next?"
"We need a multifunctional, versatile type."
"Like Gravenberch?"
"Yeah, a bit like him."
"OK so let's sign Gravenberch."
"Err yeah sure let's have a go. They might not sell him though."
"OK well we'll keep an eye on things. Speak to the player, his agent. You know, monitor the situation."
"Right. Well what it we can't get him?"
"Let's not worry about that."
"Right but we could identify another target just in case?"
"Feels like a lot of work. And this Gravenberch guy seems to fit the bill."
"Yeah but other players might-."
"We've not bid for Gravenberch yet though. He's the one. Let's see how that goes."

8 weeks later.

"What happened with Gravenberch?"
"They wouldn't sell. Want to keep him."
"Oh, OK. So have we bid for anyone else?"
"Nah. Been mainly monitoring Gravenberch. Didn't seem any point looking at anyone else when he fit the bill."
"So we've not signed anyone?"
"Nope. We'll be fine though. That Bajectic looks great."

For Gravenberch insert Tchouameni, Colwill, etc

We need a recruitment team that knows how to work with the more gamble level players.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,609
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65783 on: Today at 07:52:25 pm »
Brentford in for Bakayoko.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65784 on: Today at 07:52:32 pm »
I have gone through the five stages of grief and I have accepted that this is it for this window.

We will "keep our powder dry" for some other mythical time far into the future for some "perfect" player that we will surely get.

As absolutely insane as it is going into this grueling season without signing a single defender is, it is, seemingly, what it is.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,683
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65785 on: Today at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:19:45 pm
Would Endo not count as that seeing as hes a DM who has played CB before.

I dont buy that we need a back three in attack anyway. We played with a 2 for a lot of the time under Klopp even with Gomez and Matip there.

Does yesterdays performance from our defenders after the sending off not prove a lot about the quality of our back up centre backs?

At least as a squad option.

I think defence is about mentality as a team. We were down to 10 and defended properly. We can be too gung ho, particularly in the new formation. When we're compact we don't give away so many gifts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65786 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm »
We could sign Rob Holding
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65787 on: Today at 07:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:52:25 pm
Brentford in for Bakayoko.
Along with Monaco, Napoli and Burnley apparently. If we like him enough to consider him a Salah replacement, theres a discussion to be had around signing and loaning him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,125
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65788 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:29:43 pm
I think when Edwards left, so did the idea that theres always a viable second choice.

Whoever comes in after this window has to bring it and pre-emptive, long-term planning back
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65789 on: Today at 07:57:41 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:35:33 pm
Ah yeah back under Edwards when the transfer forum was serene and peaceful and nobody moaned about our transfer policy!

Do people forget he was in position for the summer before the 2020-21 season that everyone now cites as evidence for our terrible decision making?

Were no doubt playing a high risk strategy but thats because we want to improve upon what we did previously as it wasnt enough for the lofty aims of the club. We want to be a dominating force and so to do that we need to do something different because as good as we were we fell short of a sustained period of dominance. Its why we change and its why we are careful with every penny we spend, because we have to maximise our return.

To beat the likes of City and Newcastle at this in the long run, we have to land several high risk bets.

youre confusing a lack of budget with our ability to execute

under Edwards we could identify high quality players and get them signed, our decline happened after we stopped providing the resources needed to keep us ahead of the competition

Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,176
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65790 on: Today at 07:58:35 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:53:09 pm
We could sign Rob Holding

 Haaaaaaahahaha.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65791 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:53:09 pm
We could sign Rob Holding

Knob Balding can stay at Arsenal.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,683
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65792 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:25:34 pm
If we sign no one else, I dont want to hear one single complaint from Klopp or anyone at the club about injuries, tiredness, fixture congestion, lack of quality options etc.  We will have actively chosen to go into the season knowing we have one of the smallest squads in the league, with players who are susceptible to injury, with players having to be shoehorned into positions, a system that doesnt suit the players at our disposal etc.

I recall a few people in the FSG thread earlier in the summer saying relax, stop moaning, theres plenty of time left in the window.  2 players is nowhere near enough, I agree.  If we dont strengthen significantly, then questions should be asked.  Since then, weve signed a 30 year old from Stuttgart.  Thats it.  And the noises from the same people seem to be weve now done enough.  I dont get it.

The intent from the club is still to sign players, the issue is the sheer indecisiveness and a lack of strategy and joined up thinking (since Edwards walked).

The window was going fine until Jorge cocked up the Lavia deal with his boneheaded bidding strategy and the amount of time wasted over that nonsense.

Also wasting time in the vain hope we could get Colwill. Why not go for Van Der Ven (for example)?

We will have to have a proper Sporting Director next year but it's not acceptable to throw another season away by not being able to strategise a transfer window.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,148
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65793 on: Today at 08:00:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:51:33 pm
Does this count as a post mentioning those who shall not be mentioned? Do you have to mute yourself now?

Ha, if only I could.

FSG sign the cheques ultimately and determine the budget, I doubt they're heavily involved in our actual transfer strategy. That's why you have Edwards/Ward/Jorg, Jurgen et al. John Henry doesn't care who we sign as long as they're affordable, aren't horribly overpriced and do the job that the transfer team want them to do. It's one of the reasons I find our strategy so baffling. I don't believe that there aren't players available now who would make a significant improvement on our prospects this season, and would be available for £30-40m. The amount we sold Fab for. I'm not hung up on Gravenberch, and I'm not saying we should sign anyone. But Kone, Andre, Thuram etc. There are talented players out there who are available, and who in particular offer a level of physicality that is lacking in some of our options. But we don't seem to be interested in (or at least linked with) anyone except Gravenberch who might go to Utd or stay at Bayern. Just odd.

Blaming FSG for our odd transfer strategy is, to me, a bit like blaming them if the team get their tactics wrong or play badly. Ultimately they recruit the manager, coaches and players so are indirectly responsible for a bad performance, but they trust those responsibilities to the people they've signed to execute them. It's the same with buying players. They hire a sporting director, scouts etc and trust them to do the job (within budgetary constraints). If our owners are sitting there today saying "sorry there's no money for anyone else" then they're responsible for a failure to add depth to the squad. If however it's Jorg/Jurg/scouts/whoever saying "there's no one around who would be any good for us" then it's on them, not the owners.

John Henry isn't going to burst in and insist we sign XYZ. It could be either scenario, or a bit of both.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:34 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65794 on: Today at 08:01:30 pm »
I wish we would try and take a risk on two or three South American talents and loan them out. I don't why we don't, nothing to lose and we have a lot of players who can convince them to join. Maybe we will find the new Valverde, didn't he move from Uruguay to Real at the age of 17 for like 4m ?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:34 pm by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Online LifelongRed, Sussex

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65795 on: Today at 08:02:21 pm »
To summarise and state the bleeding obvious, we have amazing forwards, creative midfielders and chances/goals in us.  R5 tonight spent the first 25 minutes drooling over our midfield and striking options.

FSG just need to bring in 2 or 3 quality defenders/DM this week.  It boils down to that, then well be at the top table again.

Several times bitten, now shy, I worry that they simply wont come up with the goods.  Just fkn do it.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65796 on: Today at 08:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:57:41 pm
youre confusing a lack of budget with our ability to execute

under Edwards we could identify high quality players and get them signed, our decline happened after we stopped providing the resources needed to keep us ahead of the competition

I dont agree we have a lack of resources relative to our past transfer windows. Obviously relative to some of the  competition we do, but thats not something thats going to change.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • hippie at heart
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65797 on: Today at 08:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:29:43 pm
I think when Edwards left, so did the idea that theres always a viable second choice.

Yup, complete shambles. Its amusing that between Endo and Caiceido we cant seem to find a player in 50-60 mil range that can do a job at 6 for us.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65798 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:53:09 pm
We could sign Rob Holding

The singer from Judas Priest?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,328
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65799 on: Today at 08:04:38 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:25:34 pm
If we sign no one else, I dont want to hear one single complaint from Klopp or anyone at the club about injuries, tiredness, fixture congestion, lack of quality options etc.  We will have actively chosen to go into the season knowing we have one of the smallest squads in the league, with players who are susceptible to injury, with players having to be shoehorned into positions, a system that doesnt suit the players at our disposal etc.

I recall a few people in the FSG thread earlier in the summer saying relax, stop moaning, theres plenty of time left in the window.  2 players is nowhere near enough, I agree.  If we dont strengthen significantly, then questions should be asked.  Since then, weve signed a 30 year old from Stuttgart.  Thats it.  And the noises from the same people seem to be weve now done enough.  I dont get it.

 ;D  Love that, what are you going to do if anyone complains?

And of what Ive read in recent weeks, the manager seems very keen to have had other signings made.  Hes already had to persuade them to sign a cheap 6 option after the farce that was the Caicedo and Lavia saga ended. I know he wont whinge about it after, but I doubt hell be too happy with how this window has gone if this is it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1640 1641 1642 1643 1644 [1645] 1646   Go Up
« previous next »
 