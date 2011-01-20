Does this count as a post mentioning those who shall not be mentioned? Do you have to mute yourself now?



Ha, if only I could.FSG sign the cheques ultimately and determine the budget, I doubt they're heavily involved in our actual transfer strategy. That's why you have Edwards/Ward/Jorg, Jurgen et al. John Henry doesn't care who we sign as long as they're affordable, aren't horribly overpriced and do the job that the transfer team want them to do. It's one of the reasons I find our strategy so baffling. I don't believe that there aren't players available now who would make a significant improvement on our prospects this season, and would be available for £30-40m. The amount we sold Fab for. I'm not hung up on Gravenberch, and I'm not saying we should sign. But Kone, Andre, Thuram etc. There are talented players out there who are available, and who in particular offer a level of physicality that is lacking in some of our options. But we don't seem to be interested in (or at least linked with) anyone except Gravenberch who might go to Utd or stay at Bayern. Just odd.Blaming FSG for our odd transfer strategy is, to me, a bit like blaming them if the team get their tactics wrong or play badly. Ultimately they recruit the manager, coaches and players so are indirectly responsible for a bad performance, but they trust those responsibilities to the people they've signed to execute them. It's the same with buying players. They hire a sporting director, scouts etc and trust them to do the job (within budgetary constraints). If our owners are sitting there today saying "sorry there's no money for anyone else" then they're responsible for a failure to add depth to the squad. If however it's Jorg/Jurg/scouts/whoever saying "there's no one around who would be any good for us" then it's on them, not the owners.John Henry isn't going to burst in and insist we sign XYZ. It could be either scenario, or a bit of both.