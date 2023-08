If we dont sign anyone else it'll be a massive screw up. I know we are on a high after yesterday's massive win but this is the easy oart of the season with 1 game a week. We have 20 senior players in thr squad, 3 of which are goalies. Even with 2-3 really great u-21s in the mix, its mighty thin for a squad to challenge for everything. We need a minimum of 1 extra body, preferably 2. At this point it doesnt even matter where they play, as long as they are quality and not a goalie.