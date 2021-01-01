« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1972331 times)

Online John C

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65560 on: Today at 01:48:58 pm »
Offline redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65561 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:44:07 pm
I believe we can challenge this season.
Yep. A bit more in a couple of positions would be nice, but we have the quality to compete.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65562 on: Today at 01:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:29:25 pm
Im all set. Keep an eye out for a Susan Boyle looky likey with a giant red dildo. Thatll be me. Cant wait. Vinny OConnors getting it in the ear

IMG-1320" border="0

 ;D

An apple a day keeps the dildo at bay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65563 on: Today at 01:51:26 pm »
Anyone who still thinks we don't need a physical DM needs their head checked though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65564 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:19 pm
We're a defensive injury this week away from playing Nat Phillips at the weekend. Gomez and Matip don't need to play games to get injured.

Jarrell would come in before Nat ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65565 on: Today at 01:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:51:36 pm
Jarrell would come in before Nat ?

Yeah. Is he ready? People think we're competing with a Man Utd from the past not this city super team who are levels above.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65566 on: Today at 01:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:50:14 pm
;D

An apple a day keeps the dildo at bay.

Unless its a pink lady.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65567 on: Today at 01:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:50:14 pm
;D

An apple a day keeps the dildo at bay.
.....AND FROM THE VERY FIRST MOMENT I SAW YOU
I NEVER FELT SUCH EMOTION
IM WALKINNNNNN ON AIRRRRRR
JUST TO KNOW.....JUSSSS TOOOO KNOWWWWW

YOU ARRRREEEEEEE THERRRRRRRE..... YOU ARE THERRRRRRRRE

 :'(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65568 on: Today at 01:58:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:52:58 pm
Yeah. Is he ready? People think we're competing with a Man Utd from the past not this city super team who are levels above.

Theres part of our transfer strategy that gets quoted a lot from Ljinders book around us only wanting to sign the best. Thats only half the quote though, the second half provides the reasoning. Its not because we can only sign the best to succeed its because we firmly believe we have some of the most promising youngsters in the world in our academy and it isnt right to block their path to success by signing anything less than the best. Thats why we dont just sign the best available option and its why whilst someone want us to sign a centre back, weve looked at it and thought itd be hard to sign anyone with higher potential than Quansah or a DM with more potential than Bajcetic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65569 on: Today at 01:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:29:25 pm
Im all set. Keep an eye out for a Susan Boyle looky likey with a giant red dildo. Thatll be me. Cant wait. Vinny OConnors getting it in the ear

IMG-1320" border="0

so thats your 5 a day sorted



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65570 on: Today at 02:01:44 pm »
Bring in a defender and a DM, and we can make noise this season.

We have the best attack in the league, and some of the best 8's in the league. We just need help defensively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65571 on: Today at 02:02:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:52:58 pm
Yeah. Is he ready? People think we're competing with a Man Utd from the past not this city super team who are levels above.

Dunno we not know if he doesnt play.

Klopp rates him higher than Nat unless he was injured ?

I would like another defender but im not convinced we get one had pretty much zero links to a defender all summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65572 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:01:44 pm
Bring in a defender and a DM, and we can make noise this season.

We have the best attack in the league, and some of the best 8's in the league. We just need help defensively.

If not we'll have another season of Rodgers' 'try to score more than they do' football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65573 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:19 pm
We're a defensive injury this week away from playing Nat Phillips at the weekend. Gomez and Matip don't need to play games to get injured.

A very good point, we need a new centre half as much as we do a top defensive midfielder.

It isn't cry-arsing to say that if we end the window like this then it's been very underwhelming, and that's even after signing two top midfield talents with their best years ahead of them. Endo is a decent signing but I struggle to see him being a big upgrade on the current version of Fabinho. We need someone on the level of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to compliment those two then we can really get excited.
As for the defence, what you said will be true, Gomez/Matip/Konate all very injury prone unfortunately, we need someone else in.

Do not leave us short for fucks sake, eyeing a top 4 finish isn't good enough. Sign the players who can turn us into challengers for the title this season, have us compete in three knockout competitions, specifically the Europa League, and then challenge again going forward when we should be back in the Champions League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65574 on: Today at 02:03:36 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:58:05 pm
Theres part of our transfer strategy that gets quoted a lot from Ljinders book around us only wanting to sign the best. Thats only half the quote though, the second half provides the reasoning. Its not because we can only sign the best to succeed its because we firmly believe we have some of the most promising youngsters in the world in our academy and it isnt right to block their path to success by signing anything less than the best. Thats why we dont just sign the best available option and its why whilst someone want us to sign a centre back, weve looked at it and thought itd be hard to sign anyone with higher potential than Quansah or a DM with more potential than Bajcetic.

Oh I know that's the strategy. But we can't afford the best players and have to start buying a bracket below and develop, which is fine. It's why it seems to have been Tchouameni, Caicedo or no one of note. I'm not convinced we really wanted Lavia. At what point do you need to tweak the strategy when always leaving yourselves short?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65575 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:03:36 pm
Oh I know that's the strategy. But we can't afford the best players and have to start buying a bracket below and develop, which is fine. It's why it seems to have been Tchouameni, Caicedo or no one of note. I'm not convinced we really wanted Lavia. At what point do you need to tweak the strategy when always leaving yourselves short?

Lavia would have been great had we kept Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65576 on: Today at 02:04:34 pm »
Big Jorg work bank holidays?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65577 on: Today at 02:06:07 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:58:05 pm
Theres part of our transfer strategy that gets quoted a lot from Ljinders book around us only wanting to sign the best. Thats only half the quote though, the second half provides the reasoning. Its not because we can only sign the best to succeed its because we firmly believe we have some of the most promising youngsters in the world in our academy and it isnt right to block their path to success by signing anything less than the best. Thats why we dont just sign the best available option and its why whilst someone want us to sign a centre back, weve looked at it and thought itd be hard to sign anyone with higher potential than Quansah or a DM with more potential than Bajcetic.

Bajcetic just spend six months out injured after being overplayed, how did that work out for his development?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65578 on: Today at 02:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:34 pm
Big Jorg work bank holidays?

Big Sunday night in Ibiza....no chance he works Mondays anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65579 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:58:05 pm
Theres part of our transfer strategy that gets quoted a lot from Ljinders book around us only wanting to sign the best. Thats only half the quote though, the second half provides the reasoning. Its not because we can only sign the best to succeed its because we firmly believe we have some of the most promising youngsters in the world in our academy and it isnt right to block their path to success by signing anything less than the best. Thats why we dont just sign the best available option and its why whilst someone want us to sign a centre back, weve looked at it and thought itd be hard to sign anyone with higher potential than Quansah or a DM with more potential than Bajcetic.

Its a massively flawed approach its a recycling of the Zidanes and Pavons idea Madrid tired .. but it doesnt work for a number of reasons but especially if you cant actually afford the Zidanes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65580 on: Today at 02:15:46 pm »
Bank holidays aren't ideal for a club with a Monday bid routine.

On the plus side, 1st January is a Monday next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65581 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:15:46 pm
Bank holidays aren't ideal for a club with a Monday bid routine.

On the plus side, 1st January is a Monday next year.

Jorg will be used as the scapegoat but it's been a shambles really
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65582 on: Today at 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:19:44 pm
Jorg will be used as the scapegoat but it's been a shambles really

Nobody really knows what Jorg does so it's silly to blame him, particularly when we've failed to fill obvious gaps in three of the last four seasons at this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65583 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:21:18 pm
Nobody really knows what Jorg does so it's silly to blame him, particularly when we've failed to fill obvious gaps in three of the last four seasons at this point.

Yeah I know. For all we know he just does paperwork on his laptop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65584 on: Today at 02:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 12:33:40 pm
Does Jorg do bank holidays?

Time and a half
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65585 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm »
I wonder if it's even possible for us to sign someone whose name we haven't heard mentioned in here at all this summer. There has been so much radio silence from the Twitter fucks that we have pretty much exhausted our sources. Or have we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65586 on: Today at 02:32:47 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:31:47 pm
I wonder if it's even possible for us to sign someone whose name we haven't heard mentioned in here at all this summer. There has been so much radio silence from the Twitter fucks that we have pretty much exhausted our sources. Or have we?

good sign. last time couple of times that happened was Caicedo and Endo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65587 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
Gravenberch will obviously be allowed to leave if Bayern get the Scott Mctominay deal done. Never thought I'd type that! Feels inevitable it's to us or Utd.

Toby the Bayern journo says we are still a "big candidate".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65588 on: Today at 02:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:54:27 pm
.....AND FROM THE VERY FIRST MOMENT I SAW YOU
I NEVER FELT SUCH EMOTION
IM WALKINNNNNN ON AIRRRRRR
JUST TO KNOW.....JUSSSS TOOOO KNOWWWWW

YOU ARRRREEEEEEE THERRRRRRRE..... YOU ARE THERRRRRRRRE

 :'(

Ive never had someone sing a haiku to me, my week is complete.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65589 on: Today at 02:36:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:34:30 pm
Gravenberch will obviously be allowed to leave if Bayern get the Scott Mctominay deal done. Never thought I'd type that! Feels inevitable it's to us or Utd.

Toby the Bayern journo says we are still a "big candidate".

Problem is Man Utd wont sell/load out Mctominay unless they get Gravenberch so we are shit out of luck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65590 on: Today at 02:37:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:33:23 pm
It's so frustrating though because next summer Thaigo, Salah probably leaving. VVD, Robbo a year older. It's just at what point do we have a squad to challenge again. Can't continuously put things off all the time. Otherwise what is the point? Klopp only has 2 more years after this
The optimist in me says the club are aware of this and are keeping their powder relatively dry for this reason. Get a new sporting director installed in autumn, plan out our targets and get three high-level players in quickly over the next two windows. It also wouldn't shock me to see them do the exact opposite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65591 on: Today at 02:39:04 pm »
Welcome all to the 1640's .... Time's a movin' on ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65592 on: Today at 02:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:37:32 pm
The optimist in me says the club are aware of this and are keeping their powder relatively dry for this reason. Get a new sporting director installed in autumn, plan out our targets and get three high-level players in quickly over the next two windows. It also wouldn't shock me to see them do the exact opposite.

We've just seemed to have moved away from what made us so good for no good reason at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65593 on: Today at 02:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:36:37 pm
Problem is Man Utd wont sell/load out Mctominay unless they get Gravenberch so we are shit out of luck.

Of course they will. They want rid of McTominay just as much as Maguire.
