We're a defensive injury this week away from playing Nat Phillips at the weekend. Gomez and Matip don't need to play games to get injured.



A very good point, we need a new centre half as much as we do a top defensive midfielder.It isn't cry-arsing to say that if we end the window like this then it's been very underwhelming, and that's even after signing two top midfield talents with their best years ahead of them. Endo is a decent signing but I struggle to see him being a big upgrade on the current version of Fabinho. We need someone on the level of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to compliment those two then we can really get excited.As for the defence, what you said will be true, Gomez/Matip/Konate all very injury prone unfortunately, we need someone else in.Do not leave us short for fucks sake, eyeing a top 4 finish isn't good enough. Sign the players who can turn us into challengers for the title this season, have us compete in three knockout competitions, specifically the Europa League, and then challenge again going forward when we should be back in the Champions League.