« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1633 1634 1635 1636 1637 [1638]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1968454 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65480 on: Today at 11:04:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:54:21 am
Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins

❗️ Liverpool surveyed Cheick Doucouré

🔹 There has been no significant progress in recent days and no concrete offer from the Reds for the 23-year-old Malian midfielder

🔹 Crystal Palace values ​​the player at more than 60 million euros
Is surveying the same as monitoring?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65481 on: Today at 11:05:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:54:21 am
Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins

❗️ Liverpool surveyed Cheick Doucouré

🔹 There has been no significant progress in recent days and no concrete offer from the Reds for the 23-year-old Malian midfielder

🔹 Crystal Palace values ​​the player at more than 60 million euros

That's roughly £52m
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,649
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65482 on: Today at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:04:01 am
Is surveying the same as monitoring?
yes, but with lasers
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65483 on: Today at 11:08:29 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:04:01 am
Is surveying the same as monitoring?
Surveying


Versus

Monitoring
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65484 on: Today at 11:08:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:05:08 am
That's roughly £52m

More than £52m could be £70m minimum
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65485 on: Today at 11:14:37 am »
Massive week. Enormous.

It really is large. Hopefully not Sid Large, with its largesse.

Big Jorg needs to be on every pill going.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65486 on: Today at 11:19:53 am »
Come on Jorg! Find your laptop charger mate.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65487 on: Today at 11:23:10 am »
What is going on with Gabriel at Arsenal at the moment, is there a reason he is out of favour? Seems to fit some of the criteria we want, but don't know how much he would cost or if they would sell to us

Agree on the Tosin cheap homegrown backup shouts too
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65488 on: Today at 11:23:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:04:01 am
Is surveying the same as monitoring?

No they actually surveyed him. He is built like a building
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65489 on: Today at 11:24:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:57:02 am
Absolutely. I can kind of see the temptation in it for Rennes too; bring in an experienced CB who undoubtedly would still rank as a good player in Ligue 1, whilst refurbishing their team with another profitable sale, as Rennes are resolutely a selling team and getting better and better at that.
Fully agree.

That, and the fact that they also have Omari, who is a French U-21 international, and Wooh, who is also young, and is a Cameroon full international. Matip could be the perfect mentor for them.

As for Theate, I was surprised to see that he is 23 already, and that he already has 3 full seasons of senior football under his belt, in Belgium, Italy and France. He seem to be progressing really well, and the fact that he is left-footed, and that he can play both as a central defender and as a left fullback, makes him almost the perfect solution for us ...
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,454
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65490 on: Today at 11:24:56 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:23:10 am
What is going on with Gabriel at Arsenal at the moment, is there a reason he is out of favour? Seems to fit some of the criteria we want, but don't know how much he would cost or if they would sell to us

Agree on the Tosin cheap homegrown backup shouts too
Like his bald messiah further North, Arteta seems to bomb out one useful player per season, and Gabriel seems to be his pick. Very odd, most Arsenal fans will tell you he was their best defender last season.

I doubt theyd sell to us even before Timbers injury.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #65491 on: Today at 11:26:47 am »
I used to be a bonus surveyor. Can I get involved in the purchasing of players? Happy to help.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1633 1634 1635 1636 1637 [1638]   Go Up
« previous next »
 