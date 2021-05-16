Not happening Bob, is it?... Everything has gone really, really quiet. Like there has been an overall acceptance that we're done. I'll be gobsmacked if we sign one now.
Holding out hope mate, there cant be anyone at the club who thinks well get away with the current centre back options. Konate out already, VVD and Matip 32, Gomez horribly out of form- absolute negligence to crack on regardless. We saw what happened in midfield when things were left in managed decline. We also need a 6, which the club clearly agree with. Bidding 110m for Caciedo and then hearing that were living within our means, contradictory bluster. Just hope we dont get the our primary targets werent available bollocks. Seen a few mention Van Der Ven, madness we werent in for him. Six weeks ago we were on track for a 10/10 window, more recently however its been a complete shitshow and will remain that way unless we get the two in we need.