Not happening Bob, is it?... Everything has gone really, really quiet. Like there has been an overall acceptance that we're done. I'll be gobsmacked if we sign one now.



Holding out hope mate, there cant be anyone at the club who thinks well get away with the current centre back options. Konate out already, VVD and Matip 32, Gomez horribly out of form- absolute negligence to crack on regardless. We saw what happened in midfield when things were left in managed decline. We also need a 6, which the club clearly agree with. Bidding 110m for Caciedo and then hearing that were living within our means, contradictory bluster. Just hope we dont get the our primary targets werent available bollocks. Seen a few mention Van Der Ven, madness we werent in for him. Six weeks ago we were on track for a 10/10 window, more recently however its been a complete shitshow and will remain that way unless we get the two in we need.