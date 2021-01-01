I think if he goes next year for say 100m, we,p could have at least. 200m if you include the Caicedo money ..

But no chance we sell him next week.

I can't imagine any of the Saudi teams will pay nine figures even for Salah, they haven't gone near that so far. But for argument's sake,e let's look at the pros and cons:PROsSalah is 31, past his peak and his level could hypothetically drop significantly at any point now. Nine figures would be a huge fee balanced against what he will probably offer us long term. He's also the most highly paid player in the team, and a hypothetical sale would give us a lot of manoeuvering room in the next window or two. We could get, say, Pahlinha and Pavard with money to spare and play a 4-2-3-1 with Szobo or Elliott on the right and Mac Allister or Gakpo at 10, then have the room to spend big next summer. It could be a Coutinho-level sale, except that we've already got Salah's best years. When the transfer team have bought this summer, consensus is they've done well, and this would give them more scope.CONsSalah is a figurehead of the team and still an automatic first choice. A sale, combined with those of Hendo and Fabinho, essentially tells Saudi teams they have a green light to unsettle our other players. You could argue it signals more widely that we're no longer a 'top' team. It would also undermine Klopp, who has said outright Salah isn't for sale. There's barely any time do conduct more deals and other clubs would know we have a lot of money to spend. And it would endanger our title/top four/Europa League challenges.Given these factors, the question is what price would you accept? I'm sure almost no one would accept £50 million and lots of people would accept £250 million. So, what is the price we hypothetically say yes to? Is there one at this point?