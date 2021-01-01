« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64480 on: Today at 01:20:29 am
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 01:04:02 am
Bringing up United is exactly why we should spend at least a little more, we have outdone them DESPITE not having spent a lot. This is THE point we are trying to make, Klopp has taken us so far and it could have been even better, if we backed our best Manager in the Premier League era.

United spent their money like headless chicken and without any manager that is even close to Klopp. If we had backed Klopp more, we probably would still compete with City.

It doesn't matter how much we spend, when KSA, Abu Dhabi and Qatar will always spend double. You need to understand this, and then you will be relaxed as I am ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64481 on: Today at 01:21:26 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:27:13 am
Point taken but we are the most successful club in England and third most successful club in European competitions, isn't it time we started acting like it in the transfer market and backing our world class manager to the hilt? Fuck knows he's earned it, but is continually let down by either a lack of ambition, ineptitude or both.

He has largely succeeded inspite of the owners risk averse, frugal approach. He's an absolute miracle worker and we'll rue the day he leaves.

Many will rightfully look back on his tenure with a degree of sadness on account of our failings in backing him sufficiently.

We've bid for Tchouameni and Caicedo and were going to bid for Bellinngham before being advised about his preferences. The best I can deduce is that the money and the ambition has always been there but we've never managed to entirely convince these players to come here. Hypothetically, if we had won the Paris final there's a good chance that those players might have been persuaded but we'll never know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64482 on: Today at 01:21:41 am
Yeah some people on this forum have already expressed their suspicion that this summer felt like we were being targeted specifically.

We sometimes don't have the whole picture, but I do now think the ESL was perhaps a contingency against this sort of thing, cause whatever we think about that idea, FIFA's unhinged and the corruption and greed is shocking!

Didn't FIFA used to have a policy about a country's government not interfering in football?
If they still do... I wonder how the Saudi government gets a pass...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64483 on: Today at 01:22:28 am
Honestly, can we have another thread for this whinging? Its so boring to wade through
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64484 on: Today at 01:28:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:20:29 am
It doesn't matter how much we spend, when KSA, Abu Dhabi and Qatar will always spend double. You need to understand this, and then you will be relaxed as I am ...

This is not true, we were almost quadruple winners two seasons ago, despite having significantly spent less. If we had done propper spending with Klopp we would 100% compete and have had won more in his tenure. That is how good he is/has been.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64485 on: Today at 01:28:50 am
Wow......This thread......Just Wow.....Youre seriously some proper fucked up individuals.

Oh and The Shield is decent, same as The Wire, but Breaking Bad and Got are fuckin shite 🖕🏻 Frasier is great but not as good as Modern Family or Everybody loves Raymond.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64486 on: Today at 01:37:19 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:28:50 am
Wow......This thread......Just Wow.....Youre seriously some proper fucked up individuals.

Oh and The Shield is decent, same as The Wire, but Breaking Bad and Got are fuckin shite 🖕🏻 Frasier is great but not as good as Modern Family or Everybody loves Raymond.
Hill Street Blues was my jam. Still need to watch these shows you mentioned. I've not watched a lot of TV or movies in the digital (post-1993/1994) era.

Banshee, Future Man and ... Dark are prolly the extent of my television viewing. And I really enjoyed all 3. Banshee was a surprise.
Man, I've missed A LOT!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64487 on: Today at 01:39:29 am
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 01:28:26 am
This is not true, we were almost quadruple winners two seasons ago, despite having significantly spent less. If we had done propper spending with Klopp we would 100% compete and have had won more in his tenure. That is how good he is/has been.

Yes, I was also thinking the same. Then, I realised what we are competing against. I don't know, maybe we have chosen a bad time to build that new training complex, or to upgrade Anfield. Maybe that money should have gone into the team, and we would have won a few more titles. Still, the final outcome would have been the same: A total dominance of the Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Qatari money. You can't beat unlimited funds in the long run ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64488 on: Today at 02:14:49 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:21 am
Also - presuming we do no more business this window - between January and next Summer - we will need:

1. Midfielder (DM preferably)
2. 2 CBs
3. A right-sided top attacker (you know why)
4. A back up RB (please Bradley make the leap)
5. A back up LB (or maybe even a starter caliber)

Still a lot of work to do in for this team - if we could get even one of the defensive side of the field deals done this window it puts less pressure on the team and the management.
Don't think there going be a specialist backup rb(would rather just get DM and Midfielder like Andre that you would expect to be able to invert at times(I think Endo can play RB and invert too).
Robertson and Virgil replacement need be in the squad next summer(Robertson way more). Quansah may be in the plans at CB but he clearly needs experience and still need another one.
Yea another Midfielder deeper type going be needed too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64489 on: Today at 02:19:44 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:37:19 am
Hill Street Blues was my jam. Still need to watch these shows you mentioned. I've not watched a lot of TV or movies in the digital (post-1993/1994) era.

Banshee, Future Man and ... Dark are prolly the extent of my television viewing. And I really enjoyed all 3. Banshee was a surprise.
Man, I've missed A LOT!
Hill Street Blues now that takes me back, someone will be bringing up Cagney and Lacey and Julie Bravo soon 😂Banshee was some fucking show 👌🏻

Nothing, and I mean nothing, beats The Sopranos though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64490 on: Today at 02:25:10 am
City, Qatar and the Saudi got nothing to do with us not adding a backup center back or a midfielder. It doesn't matter what others do or what the outcome may be we just need to cover the team needs. It's not like the team is average, this team can challenge we just need to add depth to two positions which is why it will be so annoying if we don't
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64491 on: Today at 02:29:16 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:28:59 am
oh ffs man. 

ok you're pissed off, but that's no damn reason for dissing a guy who's played many - many - great games for us.

I hope to hell he comes in and plays a blinder.


Who said Im pissed off?. Just because Ive expressed a concern (which by the many people in this thread have) it doesnt suit your agenda?

Ill tell you what, when Matip plays the blinder come back in here and find me.

Ill be waiting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #64492 on: Today at 03:19:17 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:25:10 am
City, Qatar and the Saudi got nothing to do with us not adding a backup center back or a midfielder. It doesn't matter what others do or what the outcome may be we just need to cover the team needs. It's not like the team is average, this team can challenge we just need to add depth to two positions which is why it will be so annoying if we don't
We've made a conscious decision to not improve the squad in several windows. We've chosen to not sell players and let their contracts run down when we are a club that depends on generating funds for transfers. On top of that, we have this philosophy of only wanting to sign world-class players but won't pay the inflated wages some other clubs will. So many other really good players at affordable prices we seem to turning our nose at.

