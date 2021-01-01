Yeah some people on this forum have already expressed their suspicion that this summer felt like we were being targeted specifically.



We sometimes don't have the whole picture, but I do now think the ESL was perhaps a contingency against this sort of thing, cause whatever we think about that idea, FIFA's unhinged and the corruption and greed is shocking!



Didn't FIFA used to have a policy about a country's government not interfering in football?

If they still do... I wonder how the Saudi government gets a pass...