Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1849007 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #62160 on: Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm
Id imagine so

May I ask what's prompted us to think this now? Other than limited time remaining
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #62161 on: Yesterday at 11:55:08 pm »
Konuram in yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #62162 on: Today at 12:09:21 am »
OK, it is time to do the math again ...

2022/23:

Salah - 4.296
Alisson - 4.230
TAA - 3.775
Van Dijk - 3.645
Fabinho - 3.538
Robertson - 3.328
Henderson - 2.558
Nunez - 2.365
Elliott - 2.265
Gomez - 2.123
Konate - 2.080
Thiago - 1.963
Gakpo - 1.859
Firmino - 1.710
Matip - 1.603
Jota - 1.394
Diaz - 1.354
Tsimikas - 1.287
Milner - 1.284
Jones - 1.169
Bajcetic - 931
Carvalho - 638
AOC - 491
Keita - 486
Kelleher - 360
Phillips - 232
Ramsay - 93
Adrian - 90
Clark - 73
Stewart - 66
Frauendorf - 66
Doak - 60
Arthur - 13

Szoboszlai - 3.709 (at Leipzig)
Mac Allister - 3.308 (at Brighton)
Endo - 3,523 (at Stuttgart)
Morton - 3.224 (at Blackburn)
Bradley - 4.385 (at Bolton)

3.420 minutes per position available in the Premier League, with 2.430 minutes per position (maximum) available in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #62163 on: Today at 12:20:14 am »
Klopp said we will get more in if we do not then heads should roll, no excuses we have had ages since Fab/Hendo left, we knew he was leaving three weeks since the bid was put in, we have also had since last season to sort this out , with regards to the CB we had since January to sort out we knew Phillips wanted to go and we also knew we needed to replace Matip and more than likely Gomez (we also was looking at Colwill at this time), A rebuild does not consist of two players and  DM who , while he may well be good, is 30 Years old, if any of our players get injured in midfield or defense we are fooked we need numbers we are already barebones as it is in defence and midfield, (we loaned Quansah out, why?)  we are having to play Mac out of position, Gakpo out of position and Robbo out of position, we either get more players in or we drop Trents Hybrid role.

Atm we are pretty much playing people out of position to make Trent happy , while I like the Hybrid role we do not have the personelle to let him play it, Maybe Endo will change that IDK but either way we need some one to  replace Robbo rither when not fit or totally due to the system.

For me getting a CB in now is way more important than gettting a backup DM/CM,  Get a cheap option like Gravenberch/Kone or Andre in winter and spend whats left on CB or two Schurr £35m  / Inacio £40m /Hincapie ? / Guehi ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #62164 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:09:21 am
OK, it is time to do the math again ...


Again? You did the math AGAIN?

 :lmao


Actually that's quite good that broadly informative a good take id say.

caveat though mins played for this year is in the hands of Klopp and God. caveat caveat we are just as likely to be lucky with injuries as we have been un in recent times. Its not pre ordained to our knowledge. People default the players will break. Not necessarily. we can get a good rotation going it looks like and klopp has a mastery of that unknown to science. He'll try and lighten the load.

side note this is why computers are going to kill us all. they just dont get it. Stuck on probability. They rarely bet on the unlikely outcome when the unlikely outcome is the obvious thing, just cause its about time it happened that way cause thats how it works. All the computers like city this year. fucking idiots the lot of em.
