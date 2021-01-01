Klopp said we will get more in if we do not then heads should roll, no excuses we have had ages since Fab/Hendo left, we knew he was leaving three weeks since the bid was put in, we have also had since last season to sort this out , with regards to the CB we had since January to sort out we knew Phillips wanted to go and we also knew we needed to replace Matip and more than likely Gomez (we also was looking at Colwill at this time), A rebuild does not consist of two players and DM who , while he may well be good, is 30 Years old, if any of our players get injured in midfield or defense we are fooked we need numbers we are already barebones as it is in defence and midfield, (we loaned Quansah out, why?) we are having to play Mac out of position, Gakpo out of position and Robbo out of position, we either get more players in or we drop Trents Hybrid role.



Atm we are pretty much playing people out of position to make Trent happy , while I like the Hybrid role we do not have the personelle to let him play it, Maybe Endo will change that IDK but either way we need some one to replace Robbo rither when not fit or totally due to the system.



For me getting a CB in now is way more important than gettting a backup DM/CM, Get a cheap option like Gravenberch/Kone or Andre in winter and spend whats left on CB or two Schurr £35m / Inacio £40m /Hincapie ? / Guehi ?