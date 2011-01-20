Thing is though we won all our trophies with mostly Fabinho as our main 6,
Whilst there's overlap, the current tactical system requires a slightly different skillset to what Fabinho offered in our 4-3-3 system in 2018-2022. He was perfect for that position in that system.
I think peak Fabinho could definitely play the 6 in this system but I don't think you necessarily need to be Fabinho v2.0 to make it work as a 6 in the current system. For me there's a bit more flexibility in that role.
I think the previous system really relied a lot on the 6 to work. It also need the 8's to be functional. I think the new system probably has a bit more licence for attacking expression than previously. As such you can probably get away with more attacking 8's and a 6 who plays alongside another for part of games (TAA).
I think the current system takes away some of that tactical pressure off the midfield but to some degree transfers it to3 of the defenders in the system. That's where I have some sympathy and alignment with those fans wanting a new CB. I think it'll be the key next purchase (not necessarily next purchase though). I think it'll come next summer and might be transformational in the way VvD, Alisson and Fabinho were.
I think we are laying the building blocks this season (and last part of last season) for this team to explode in 2024 onwards. Feels a bit 2016-17 to me and that's hugely exciting and nerve wracking. I'm on the side of excitement currently but can see a few in this thread who either don't see the evoltuion of the team at a similar stage or are in that nervous bracket as we eneter a bit of an unknown stage on what to expect.