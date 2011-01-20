« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62080 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:48:10 pm
Can't escape the feeling that we always do less than we should, and I'm fucking bored of it.

Theres no doubt that if our business is done this window then we will still have holes and weaknesses that we havent addressed. Thats why I find it hard to believe.
Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62081 on: Today at 09:11:04 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 07:46:58 pm
Gini played in a variety of positions, attack, midfield even CB & outside backs. Probably he never played goalkeeper

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/georginio-wijnaldum-reveals-preferred-position-13624919

APParrently dutch newspaper AD had a graphic with him in every position, except keeper.. creatively used aLCB at Liverpool as LB.

Gravenberch not at Ginos level or flexibility/versatility. I do not see him close to No6 nor mentally & physically  strong enough for us. He i# too young and inexperienced, maybe a few years at lower level club to rediscover his level
He should have stayed at Ajax for another year of two really.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62082 on: Today at 09:11:11 pm
Cheer up grumps! Who know what May yet happen. No one had a clue about Endo.

I can understand Fluimenese not wanting to sell mid season. January at the earliest seems more likely. Im choosing to ignore that last sentence about not coming back in January, how would they know that?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62083 on: Today at 09:11:37 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:09:49 pm

What do you think about those options?

Its hardly top tier quality is it?

At the same time, I don't think there is a defensive midfielder out there that could solve our defensive issues on his own.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62084 on: Today at 09:15:27 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:37:46 pm
Thing is though we won all our trophies with mostly Fabinho as our main 6,


Whilst there's overlap, the current tactical system requires a slightly different skillset to what Fabinho offered in our 4-3-3 system in 2018-2022. He was perfect for that position in that system.

I think peak Fabinho could definitely play the 6 in this system but I don't think you necessarily need to be Fabinho v2.0 to make it work as a 6 in the current system. For me there's a bit more flexibility in that role.

I think the previous system really relied a lot on the 6 to work. It also need the 8's to be functional. I think the new system probably has a bit more licence for attacking expression than previously. As such you can probably get away with more attacking 8's and a 6 who plays alongside another for part of games (TAA).

I think the current system takes away some of that tactical pressure off the midfield but to some degree transfers it to3 of the defenders in the system. That's where I have some sympathy and alignment with those fans wanting a new CB. I think it'll be the key next purchase (not necessarily next purchase though). I think it'll come next summer and might be transformational in the way VvD, Alisson and Fabinho were.

I think we are laying the building blocks this season (and last part of last season) for this team to explode in 2024 onwards. Feels a bit 2016-17 to me and that's hugely exciting and nerve wracking. I'm on the side of excitement currently but can see a few in this thread who either don't see the evoltuion of the team at a similar stage or are in that nervous bracket as we eneter a bit of an unknown stage on what to expect.
Bob Harris

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62085 on: Today at 09:16:59 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:48:16 pm

Increase the offer now you minglebags  :D




Baby wants to..........
Baby wants to..........
Baby wants to..............Blue Velvet!

Bizarre film  ;)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62086 on: Today at 09:17:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:11:11 pm
Cheer up grumps! Who know what May yet happen. No one had a clue about Endo.

I can understand Fluimenese not wanting to sell mid season. January at the earliest seems more likely. Im choosing to ignore that last sentence about not coming back in January, how would they know that?
The youngsters need to go from Boyz 2 Men pretty quick if we have got to the Endo the road in this transfer window.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62087 on: Today at 09:17:14 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:15:27 pm
Whilst there's overlap, the current tactical system requires a slightly different skillset to what Fabinho offered in our 4-3-3 system in 2018-2022. He was perfect for that position in that system.

I think peak Fabinho could definitely play the 6 in this system but I don't think you necessarily need to be Fabinho v2.0 to make it work as a 6 in the current system. For me there's a bit more flexibility in that role.

I think the previous system really relied a lot on the 6 to work. It also need the 8's to be functional. I think the new system probably has a bit more licence for attacking expression than previously. As such you can probably get away with more attacking 8's and a 6 who plays alongside another for part of games (TAA).

I think the current system takes away some of that tactical pressure off the midfield but to some degree transfers it to3 of the defenders in the system. That's where I have some sympathy and alignment with those fans wanting a new CB. I think it'll be the key next purchase (not necessarily next purchase though). I think it'll come next summer and might be transformational in the way VvD, Alisson and Fabinho were.

If we are going to play with this system this whole season, then why would we wait a season for a centreback? Why do you wait a season when you know we can be stronger in that system?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62088 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm
I want the job of our Brazilian scout. Motherfucker does nothing but sit on the Copacabana.

Failing that our Argentina scout has been almost as useless. Would love to hang about Buenos Aires and sample some delights.
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62089 on: Today at 09:17:35 pm
Only ten pages today, pathetic effort, no wonder we're not signing anyone.
Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62090 on: Today at 09:18:13 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 08:53:46 pm
Is there any Brazilian posters on here that might know reliability of these Andre claims ?
Bring back False 9
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62091 on: Today at 09:19:17 pm
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 09:18:13 pm
Bring back False 9

You'd have to scrape him off Pip's arse.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62092 on: Today at 09:19:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:17:20 pm
I want the job of our Brazilian scout. Motherfucker does nothing but sit on the Copacabana.

Failing that our Argentina scout has been almost as useless. Would love to hang about Buenos Aires and sample some delights.

Youre allowed to say prostitutes Samie.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62093 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:17:20 pm
I want the job of our Brazilian scout. Motherfucker does nothing but sit on the Copacabana.

Failing that our Argentina scout has been almost as useless. Would love to hang about Buenos Aires and sample some delights.

Im sure that scout will state that he suggested Enzo Fernandez last summer, and was told no because we don't need a midfielder and even then we are getting Bellingham.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62094 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:05:53 pm
I really hope we get Andre.
He looks a superb talent. Just have a feeling he will carry over his form into Europe whover he joins. Just seems a really determined & skillful player.
South American midfield players are excellent in general

Is he the real deal, or is there a chance that Andre peters out?
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62095 on: Today at 09:22:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:19:17 pm
You'd have to scrape him off Pip's arse.

At least that explains the operation.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62096 on: Today at 09:23:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:19:47 pm
Youre allowed to say prostitutes Samie.

I'm a gentleman first Nicholas.
Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62097 on: Today at 09:24:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:19:17 pm
You'd have to scrape him off Pip's arse.
Doubt I'd be able to find him down there amongst all the British Journo's.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62098 on: Today at 09:24:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:58 pm
Im sure that scout will state that he suggested Enzo Fernandez last summer, and was told no because we don't need a midfielder and even then we are getting Bellingham.

I did say almost as bad Killer.  :P

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62099 on: Today at 09:24:39 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:21:49 pm
Is he the real deal, or is there a chance that Andre peters out?
There's a hope he'll bring the right Flava to our midfield.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62100 on: Today at 09:25:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:14 pm
If we are going to play with this system this whole season, then why would we wait a season for a centreback? Why do you wait a season when you know we can be stronger in that system?

Because the centre backs you want aren'tt there or available currently. Or you are prioritising other areas.

Maybe you don't want to change too much at once. Get the rest of the team functioning and then change some of the defence. Keep the defence stable in terms of personel and experience whilst we bed in those in front of them.

Maybe Klopp rates the current defenders and ability to play system higher than you and others do.

Not just aimed at you but a lot of people are using their opinion about what could and should happen with a significant level of certainty. Theres is so much we don't know about transfers, what Klopp thinks etc.. The list is endless. That shouldn't stop us having opinions but they should be at least grounded in some sense of knowledge that we know very little about what's happening and what people think and what their plans are.

The Dunning-Kruger effect in full swing with a lot of people on the LHS of that curve. Not necessarily aimed at you but some would really benefit from a bit of awareness of what they know and what they don't know when forming a confident opinion on what should and shouldn't happen

Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #62101 on: Today at 09:27:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:17:06 pm
The youngsters need to go from Boyz 2 Men pretty quick if we have got to the Endo the road in this transfer window.

Relax, I'm  sure they're doin just fine.
