Thing is though we won all our trophies with mostly Fabinho as our main 6,





Whilst there's overlap, the current tactical system requires a slightly different skillset to what Fabinho offered in our 4-3-3 system in 2018-2022. He was perfect for that position in that system.I think peak Fabinho could definitely play the 6 in this system but I don't think you necessarily need to be Fabinho v2.0 to make it work as a 6 in the current system. For me there's a bit more flexibility in that role.I think the previous system really relied a lot on the 6 to work. It also need the 8's to be functional. I think the new system probably has a bit more licence for attacking expression than previously. As such you can probably get away with more attacking 8's and a 6 who plays alongside another for part of games (TAA).I think the current system takes away some of that tactical pressure off the midfield but to some degree transfers it to3 of the defenders in the system. That's where I have some sympathy and alignment with those fans wanting a new CB. I think it'll be the key next purchase (not necessarily next purchase though). I think it'll come next summer and might be transformational in the way VvD, Alisson and Fabinho were.I think we are laying the building blocks this season (and last part of last season) for this team to explode in 2024 onwards. Feels a bit 2016-17 to me and that's hugely exciting and nerve wracking. I'm on the side of excitement currently but can see a few in this thread who either don't see the evoltuion of the team at a similar stage or are in that nervous bracket as we eneter a bit of an unknown stage on what to expect.