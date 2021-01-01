Right. So tell me how the cb issue isn't the same as the midfield issue last summer?



I don't think people are asking for too in all honesty.



Look, sorry, i woke up grumpy this morning.thing is, when the window opened the primary issue was the midfield. Now the midfield issue been mostly or at least partly been addressed (with mac and szbozo really looking the part for me), the defence which was obviously the next thing to look at, suddenly gets elevated to the same dereliction of duty status as the midfield was, with literally no break in between. It seems to me that the narrative simply shifted with the entire point being to have something to bitch about in terms of the transfer team being really bad at what they are doing. Meantime we just rebuilt an airplane while it was still in the air and 3/4's of the way through its starting to look pretty good to me.I never bought the dereliction of duty argument in the first place. I just felt that we were working from the front to the back and we cant/couldn't do everything all at once. I didn't put last years poor showing down to poor management or planning by the transfer team like many did and do, i put it down to physical and mental exhaustion from an years long extended period of very high pressure top level performanc,e and the mental drain from falling just short of immortality in the quad attempt. I still think the same thing is going to happen to City this year. Its a thing that occurs from time to time.Also, every time you mention we spent 85 million on Darwin and nobody anywhere saw hendos and fabs legs falling off quite that badly quite that quickly, its just ignored. its very easy in hindsight. We stuck to our long held plan of getting the best part we could, we tried for choo choo but he went to real so instead of getting just anybody in midfield we picked up a valuable young striker instead that we thought would also improve the team for long haul. Now we have sbozo look at this guy my god. We have certainly tried to get another quality mid as well, and im sure the defence will be looked at next also.its clear we still have some holes to fill but i do think we are working through it pretty methodically and with good success overall. It just seemed totally unfair to me to go from "the midfield needs revamping its criminal negligence" 110 million pounds ,3 players and an unsuccessful British record bid later to "the defence needs revamping its criminal negligence" without even drawing a breath. even if it does need revamping.But like i say i woke up grumpyJust ignore me if its too much. i mean no personal slight. I understand people dont want a repeat of last years performance.