Is it staying within the rules to agree a fee for Andre - David Lynch says weve bid £25m - sign him immediately, loan him back to Fluminense then recall him from the loan period following the end of the Liberatadores in early November. Then give him a bit of time off a month or so to settle before he comes in for the hectic New Years schedule.
Is it staying within the rules to agree a fee for Andre - David Lynch says weve bid £25m - sign him immediately, loan him back to Fluminense then recall him from the loan period following the end of the Liberatadores in early November. Then give him a bit of time off a month or so to settle before he comes in for the hectic New Years schedule.

We won't be able to get international clearance before January 1st ...
Is it staying within the rules to agree a fee for Andre - David Lynch says weve bid £25m - sign him immediately, loan him back to Fluminense then recall him from the loan period following the end of the Liberatadores in early November. Then give him a bit of time off a month or so to settle before he comes in for the hectic New Years schedule.

Probably? I think buying him joining now is misleading anyway, as hasnt he been playing since March? So if we brought him in now hed basically do back to back seasons with no break.
Is it staying within the rules to agree a fee for Andre - David Lynch says weve bid £25m - sign him immediately, loan him back to Fluminense then recall him from the loan period following the end of the Liberatadores in early November. Then give him a bit of time off a month or so to settle before he comes in for the hectic New Years schedule.
I like this idea ;D

I'd like to see if we could agree a deal in principle to avoid the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea getting involved in January.
We won't be able to get international clearance before January 1st ...
I dont know the ins and outs but thats the premise, we get the clearance now, then essentially give him all of November off to give him a break before integrating him into the squad.

More of a question than a definitive statement, perhaps he cant be registered and cleared in this way.
Yeah what's happened there?

Not sure but probably not developed in the way we'd hoped. Always the way with youth players, you never know how they'll develop, regardless of their potential and whether they'll make it here or even make it in the game at all.

Regardless, I still get excited about players potentially breaking ol onto the first team. My current player of choice is Kone-Doherty.
I dont know the rules, but Im assuming that it isnt possible to be registered for two clubs at once. If we buy him now and loan him back straight away, then he is their player until Jan 1, surely?
I dont know the rules, but Im assuming that it isnt possible to be registered for two clubs at once. If we buy him now and loan him back straight away, then he is their player until Jan 1, surely?
If we buy him now, the deal will become effective on the 1st of January. It'd be a deferred signing.
Right. So tell me how the cb issue isn't the same as the midfield issue last summer?

I don't think people are asking for too in all honesty.

Look, sorry, i woke up grumpy this morning.

thing is, when the window opened the primary issue was the midfield. Now the midfield issue been mostly or at least partly been addressed (with mac and szbozo really looking the part for me), the defence which was obviously the next thing to look at, suddenly gets elevated to the same dereliction of duty status as the midfield was, with literally no break in between. It seems to me that the narrative simply shifted with the entire point being to have something to bitch about in terms of the transfer team being really bad at what they are doing. Meantime we just rebuilt an airplane while it was still in the air and 3/4's of the way through its starting to look pretty good to me.

I never bought the dereliction of duty argument in the first place. I just felt that we were working from the front to the back and we cant/couldn't do everything all at once. I didn't put last years poor showing down to poor management or planning by the transfer team like many did and do, i put it down to physical and mental exhaustion from an years long extended period of  very high pressure top level performanc,e and the mental drain from falling just short of immortality in the quad attempt. I still think the same thing is going to happen to City this year. Its a thing that occurs from time to time.

Also, every time you mention we spent 85 million on Darwin and nobody anywhere  saw hendos and fabs legs falling off quite that badly quite that quickly, its just ignored. its very easy in hindsight. We stuck to our long held plan of getting the best part we could, we tried for choo choo but he went to real so instead of getting just anybody in midfield we picked up a valuable young striker instead that we thought would also improve the team for long haul.  Now we have sbozo look at this guy my god. We have certainly tried to get another quality mid as well, and im sure the defence will be looked at next also.

its clear we still have some holes to fill but i do think we are working through it pretty methodically and with good success overall. It just seemed totally unfair to me to go from "the midfield needs revamping its criminal negligence" 110 million pounds ,3 players and an unsuccessful British record bid later to "the defence needs revamping its criminal negligence"  without even drawing a breath. even if it does need revamping.

But like i say i woke up grumpy  ;D Just ignore me if its too much. i mean no personal slight. I understand people dont want a repeat of last years performance.

If we buy him now, the deal will become effective on the 1st of January. It'd be a deferred signing.
Why would it, when our transfer window is still open and players are moving from South America to the UK in this current window.

I may be missing something obvious.

Or is this example cited if were doing a deal entirely based on the premise of deferring his joining? My suggestion was buy him now, loan him to Fluminense - so that he becomes our player and is registered to us in this window - then recall him post-Copa.

Im pretty sure it wasnt helpful making my weekly report at work an acrostic saying buy Trindade.
Why would it, when our transfer window is still open and players are moving from South America to the UK in this current window.

I may be missing something obvious.

Or is this example cited if were doing a deal entirely based on the premise of deferring his joining? My suggestion was buy him now, loan him to Fluminense - so that he becomes our player and is registered to us in this window - then recall him post-Copa.

Im pretty sure it wasnt helpful making my weekly report at work an acrostic saying buy Trindade.

I don't think you can recall a player from an international loan outside of a transfer window and play him. I think it is only allowed for the domestic loans, and that is only to the lower divisions ...
that must be Mudryk's dog.  :)
Kerlons
Exactly, he doesnt have the defensive instincts to play as a 6 for the majority of the season and he shouldnt have to, his best attributes are suited to playing further forward, all this talk about Klopp moulding him magically to being a top 6 is hogwash, when has that ever happened? Gini did not become a 6 at this club, he became a 8, Fabinho was a RB/DM, I havent seen any evidence of Klopp moulding a 8/10 into a top class 6.
Gini was a forward who was converted to a 8 so not that much of a stretch that a 8 can be converted to a 6?
I don't think you can recall a player from an international loan outside of a transfer window and play him. I think it is only allowed for the domestic loans, and that is only to the lower divisions ...
Thanks for clarifying. So essentially, its either Andre now, or in January, if were to sign him.

Tough decision for the player. Miss out on the Liberatadores chance, or hang on for that and maybe miss out on an incredible move. No easy answer.
Thanks for clarifying. So essentially, its either Andre now, or in January, if were to sign him.

Tough decision for the player. Miss out on the Liberatadores chance, or hang on for that and maybe miss out on an incredible move. No easy answer.

We could sign him now for Jan no?
Gini was a forward who was converted to a 8 so not that much of a stretch that a 8 can be converted to a 6?

Gini had been playing as a 8 since his youth. 8/10 and the wide positions.
Thanks for clarifying. So essentially, its either Andre now, or in January, if were to sign him.

Tough decision for the player. Miss out on the Liberatadores chance, or hang on for that and maybe miss out on an incredible move. No easy answer.

As much as we would all love to have him here now, I could easily see Klopp highly valuing the experience he is getting in this cup run. The more medal winners in the squad the better.
Are any credible sources reporting we have bid for this gentleman?
Gini had been playing as a 8 since his youth. 8/10 and the wide positions.
A more attacking 8 then no? Pretty sure he'd never played as deep as he ended up with us (might be wrong) so he's moved slightly further back than usual, a bit like what being proposed with Gravenbach? Not saying he's definitely capable of playing the 6 position but it's not totally out of the question surely?
Are any credible sources reporting we have bid for this gentleman?
no only fellas with 10 followers
https://twitter.com/edu17burgos/status/1693958417784746449?s=20

We've increased our offer by 5m euros. Where have we seen this tactic before ;D. Jorg has got his laptop out.

We have seen this tactic before. The last time it happened we ended up bidding 111m for a different player  :D
Are any credible sources reporting we have bid for this gentleman?

Samie and some fella at the Ipanema Beach in Rio.

Well good enough for me.
How about 6.5 million followers?

Ore do you people not read what was posted last night by moi?
Geezus i gotta get to that beach.  ;D

Just make sure it's not a nudist one Bobin.
Just pay the 30m
How about 6.5 million followers?

Ore do you people not read what was posted last night by moi?

I knew you were popular but I didnt know you were that popular.
Are any credible sources reporting we have bid for this gentleman?
Im not sure how David Lynch is viewed on here, hes reporting it as fact.

Blue Velvet was a cracker so Im inclined to believe it.
Im not sure how David Lynch is viewed on here, hes reporting it as fact.

Blue Velvet was a cracker so Im inclined to believe it.

The baby from Eraserhead (Samie) has also posted some links, not sure how reliable they are though.
How about 6.5 million followers?

Yeah, Flies on yo stanky ass
A more attacking 8 then no? Pretty sure he'd never played as deep as he ended up with us (might be wrong) so he's moved slightly further back than usual, a bit like what being proposed with Gravenbach? Not saying he's definitely capable of playing the 6 position but it's not totally out of the question surely?

Yeah someone brought up Henderson who Id forgot, hes another case you could say of a more attacking midfielder excelling as a 6 under Klopp. Thing is though we won all our trophies with mostly Fabinho as our main 6, I dont think we win those same cups with any of Gini or Henderson as the main player in that position, and also I think Henderson and Gini in terms of player types are much more different to Gravenberch, especially Henderson.

Gravenberch has excelled with how good hes been on the ball, Henderson and even Gini both made it as far as they did because they excelled more off the ball, Gini as an attacking 8/10 making runs and scoring goals, Henderson has more defensive 8 or wide midfielder tracking runs back and plugging gaps vacated by other players in his side.

Gravenberch simply hasnt had the same development, and Im not sure you suddenly pick up those instincts at 21 having gone so far in your professional career playing a certain way, its hard to be a top class defensive midfielder if you havent been playing in defensive positions whether RB CB or DM from a young age.
When you look at Gravenberch, he really does look like he has all the tools.  Are people saying he is just lazy?  Dont think he would get away with that under Klopp, the question is, can he change him?  If he can, would be one hell of a player, maybe can cover the 6, and the right sided 8 for us when required
When you look at Gravenberch, he really does look like he has all the tools.  Are people saying he is just lazy?  Dont think he would get away with that under Klopp, the question is, can he change him?  If he can, would be one hell of a player, maybe can cover the 6, and the right sided 8 for us when required

He has all the tools to be a world class number 8 is what people are saying, you wouldnt sign Bellingham to play him as a DM would you?
Gini was a forward who was converted to a 8 so not that much of a stretch that a 8 can be converted to a 6?

Gini played in a variety of positions, attack, midfield even CB & outside backs. Probably he never played goalkeeper

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/georginio-wijnaldum-reveals-preferred-position-13624919

APParrently dutch newspaper AD had a graphic with him in every position, except keeper.. creatively used aLCB at Liverpool as LB.

Gravenberch not at Ginos level or flexibility/versatility. I do not see him close to No6 nor mentally & physically  strong enough for us. He i# too young and inexperienced, maybe a few years at lower level club to rediscover his level

He has all the tools to be a world class number 8 is what people are saying, you wouldnt sign Bellingham to play him as a DM would you?

To be fair, Bellingham would be a great defensive midfielder next to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai ...
Highlight of Fluminense , André received an offer to transfer to Liverpool . However, the club from Rio de Janeiro refused the proposal of 30 million euros (R$ 162 million) for the midfielder. The information was initially released by Ge and confirmed by ESPN .

Even with the high value, Tricolor remains adamant to keep André until the end of the season

To Liverpool, Fluminense's board made it clear that even if there is an increase in the offer, it will not release the jewel before the end of the season.

With the refusal of the Rio de Janeiro club, the team coached by Jurgen Klopp will go in search of a new name to hire. The trend, according to ESPN , is that the English will not return in the January transfer window in search of André.

https://www.espn.com.br/futebol/fluminense/artigo/_/id/12479429/fluminense-bate-pe-recusa-proposta-liverpool-andre

:( Just want Dre.
He has all the tools to be a world class number 8 is what people are saying, you wouldnt sign Bellingham to play him as a DM would you?

Bellingham has never been a 6.  Gravenberch has played as a 6 for Ajax, as well as an 8
Highlight of Fluminense , André received an offer to transfer to Liverpool . However, the club from Rio de Janeiro refused the proposal of 30 million euros (R$ 162 million) for the midfielder. The information was initially released by Ge and confirmed by ESPN .

Even with the high value, Tricolor remains adamant to keep André until the end of the season

To Liverpool, Fluminense's board made it clear that even if there is an increase in the offer, it will not release the jewel before the end of the season.

With the refusal of the Rio de Janeiro club, the team coached by Jurgen Klopp will go in search of a new name to hire. The trend, according to ESPN, is that the English will not return in the January transfer window in search of André.

https://www.espn.com.br/futebol/fluminense/artigo/_/id/12479429/fluminense-bate-pe-recusa-proposta-liverpool-andre

:( Just want Dre.

So, if Fluminense are not selling now, we will be signing someone else, and not coming back for Andre in January. Good ...
