I don't think we need graven berch and i don't think he is a significant upgrade on the likes of elliot and jones so don't see the point in the signing.
Andre or some other 6 and centre-back please.
Only consistent CB linkage seems to be Schuurs and I believe he is not left-sided. In recent times we are getting linked with a lot of Dutch players, I wonder is Ljinders constantly in Klopp's ear.
The bargains do seem to be in the French, Portuguese and Dutch leagues and we know how obsessed FSG are with value. Unfortunately their second criteria of someone under 24 with at least 100 games in Spain, England, Italy or Germany doesn't usually dovetail nicely with "value"...hence the constant haggling/monitoring/considering etc. etc.
My first post in years, so please take it easy on me! I believe this relates more to players who speak English. Over the years, Klopp has publicly stated that effective communication with his players is vital as referenced by a former employee here; https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/EPL/Liverpool-manager-Jurgen-Klopp-makes-players-learn-English/785053
. This has been given as a reason for his decision not to coach in Spain as he doesn't speak the lingo.
There have also been reports about his frustration with Naby Keita's slow progress in learning the language. Additionally, he mentioned that Darwin Nunez's struggle to grasp the team's dynamics is partly due to communication barriers, although he did note that Pepe Lijnders can communicate with him in Portuguese.
It seems Klopp aims to reduce the risk of integrating new players into a different league and foreign country where they lack the means to communicate effectively.