Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1839169 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61960 on: Today at 04:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:24:41 pm
Don't know about anyone else but I'll be glad to see the back of this bloody transfer window. Every time I turn on my computer I get loads of these footballing click-bait sites picking out random names that are supposed to be linked to us, turns out they're a load of shite. I stopped clicking on them weeks ago. Sky Sports & the Echo are the only ones I 'might' look at, but even then most of the stuff from them is pure conjecture.






99.999999% conjecture in the media


99.99% conjecture and speculation in here


Good luck
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61961 on: Today at 04:40:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:41:18 pm
People who rate Gravenberch. Please just go and watch him.

Klopp will rate him because his physical presence and technical ability and probably thinks he can change his mentality.

Naglesmann and Tuchel have both failed with this ie, getting him to track runners and get back and defend quickly when losing the ball. He's another Pogba, got everything to be great apart from willing to work hard and do the dirty things well.

That's up to Klopp and Pep, isn't it. Not us.

Nice of you to brush him with the Pogba tag though. I'll assume you watched him over 50 times to make that assertion?

Tuchel is not even playing him, so not sure about instructions there.

If it comes, it will be up to Klopp to re-light that fire.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61962 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm »
Let's just ask Szoboszlai and transfer 2 of his buddies from the national team, it won't be expensive and I think it would work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61963 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:53:19 pm
Exactly, he doesnt have the defensive instincts to play as a 6 for the majority of the season and he shouldnt have to, his best attributes are suited to playing further forward, all this talk about Klopp moulding him magically to being a top 6 is hogwash, when has that ever happened? Gini did not become a 6 at this club, he became a 8, Fabinho was a RB/DM, I havent seen any evidence of Klopp moulding a 8/10 into a top class 6.
Henderson?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61964 on: Today at 04:40:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:25:13 pm
Gravenberch might not be the next Vieira, but he is certainly not the next Pogba ...

https://youtu.be/APOwfdvdh7U

He's weakness is when not on the ball and then you go and send a youtube link of everything he does on the ball which I've said is good?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61965 on: Today at 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:37:54 pm
Is there absolutely no chance of getting him now?

There is if we pay the release clause. But the lad wants to help the club win the Copa Libatadores.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61966 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:24:41 pm
Don't know about anyone else but I'll be glad to see the back of this bloody transfer window. Every time I turn on my computer I get loads of these footballing click-bait sites picking out random names that are supposed to be linked to us, turns out they're a load of shite. I stopped clicking on them weeks ago. Sky Sports & the Echo are the only ones I 'might' look at, but even then most of the stuff from them is pure conjecture.

oh man. you aint see nothing yet. it will just get worse. just wait for the next one. especially if we are kind of struggling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61967 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:40:57 pm
He's weakness is when not on the ball and then you go and send a youtube link of everything he does on the ball which I've said is good?  ;D

He is 21. If he comes here, he will be coached by one of the best coaches in the World. The talent is obviously there. You will have to find something else to moan about ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61968 on: Today at 04:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:40 pm
There is if we pay the release clause. But the lad wants to help the club win the Copa Libatadores.


Next leg 25th and 31st August
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61969 on: Today at 04:44:21 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:22:18 pm
I don't think we need graven berch and i don't think he is a significant upgrade on the likes of elliot and jones so don't see the point in the signing.

Andre or some other 6 and centre-back please.

Only consistent CB linkage seems to be Schuurs and I believe he is not left-sided. In recent times we are getting linked with a lot of Dutch players, I wonder is Ljinders constantly in Klopp's ear.

The bargains do seem to be in the French, Portuguese and Dutch leagues and we know how obsessed FSG are with value. Unfortunately their second criteria of someone under 24 with at least 100 games in Spain, England, Italy or Germany doesn't usually dovetail nicely with "value"...hence the constant haggling/monitoring/considering etc. etc.


My first post in years, so please take it easy on me! I believe this relates more to players who speak English. Over the years, Klopp has publicly stated that effective communication with his players is vital as referenced by a former employee here; https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/EPL/Liverpool-manager-Jurgen-Klopp-makes-players-learn-English/785053. This has been given as a reason for his decision not to coach in Spain as he doesn't speak the lingo.
There have also been reports about his frustration with Naby Keita's slow progress in learning the language. Additionally, he mentioned that Darwin Nunez's struggle to grasp the team's dynamics is partly due to communication barriers, although he did note that Pepe Lijnders can communicate with him in Portuguese.

It seems Klopp aims to reduce the risk of integrating new players into a different league and foreign country where they lack the means to communicate effectively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61970 on: Today at 04:45:03 pm »
We got Ali's padawan from them as well.

https://twitter.com/Fluminense_eng/status/1694008962197184569

Quote
Pitaluga that's from Fluminense Youth Academy, and played with André Trindade there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61971 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:43:14 pm
He is 21. If he comes here, he will be coached by one of the best coaches in the World. The talent is obviously there. You will have to find something else to moan about ...

Not everything is coachable though. Ive advocated the Gravenberch signing for a while but you cant just dismiss the fact that essentially he is a very attack minded midfielder. I compare him to Rodri on the ball but Rodri played in defence sometimes so knows the role.

However the price is attractive and you cant rule out that you sign him and is so good that he becomes even better than say Mac Allister.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61972 on: Today at 04:46:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:40:00 pm
That's up to Klopp and Pep, isn't it. Not us.

Nice of you to brush him with the Pogba tag though. I'll assume you watched him over 50 times to make that assertion?

Tuchel is not even playing him, so not sure about instructions there.

If it comes, it will be up to Klopp to re-light that fire.

Utd fans love Pogba they still think he's the best midfielder in the world. Especially after seeing Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61973 on: Today at 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:40 pm
There is if we pay the release clause. But the lad wants to help the club win the Copa Libatadores.

 So unlikely then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61974 on: Today at 04:51:15 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are interested in Fluminense midfielder André Trindade. There is also a good relationship between the two clubs due to negotiating the Marcelo Pitaluga transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61975 on: Today at 04:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:43:33 pm

Next leg 25th and 31st August

 I hope they get hammered and the ties is over after the first leg. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61976 on: Today at 04:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:50:29 pm
So unlikely then.

Well no one said we can't agree a deal now for January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61977 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:51:15 pm



They're not going to sell him for less than his release clause so the relationship is largely irrelevant for the purposes of signing him this summer.
