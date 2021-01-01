If they'll only sanction a sale to bring in a DM then it would have to happen very quickly to give them time.



We should be ready if that is the case.My take on Gravenberch is that if Klopp wants him, let's get him. No messing about. There will be games for him to play but I'd imagine Klopp will have to reassure him of this.Ryan G is not coming here to be a squad player, so I'd be intrigued to hear Klopp's plan for him. The guy is 6'2 and has played deeper for Ajax. If he had been meeting his early promise and performing at Bayern, he'd be a £65 million+ sale to the PL, but as we all know, this is not the case.He's a multi-functional player, who has skill, power and who can progress the play through dribbling, qualities JK loves. We don't imagine he takes significant game time from Mac Allister or the Hungarian Talent(tm) so intrigued as to how the formation will look, and don't forget Endo.Get him in, I say. Let's destroy the league with progressive play!