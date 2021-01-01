« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1543 1544 1545 1546 1547 [1548]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1835370 times)

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61880 on: Today at 01:31:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:09:03 pm
Gravenberch future uncertain as Bayern weigh up sale


If they'll only sanction a sale to bring in a DM then it would have to happen very quickly to give them time.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61881 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:49 pm
Instead of any of them last season. But a lad from River Plate. Can't see Klopp thinking he'd be good enough to replace any of them. Then a few months later he's moves for £106m.

They identified Enzo and the management Klopp/Lijnders turned the chance down. In hindsight was a terrible choice.

Like when Houllier and Thompson turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,835
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61882 on: Today at 01:39:28 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:31:13 pm
If they'll only sanction a sale to bring in a DM then it would have to happen very quickly to give them time.

We should be ready if that is the case.

My take on Gravenberch is that if Klopp wants him, let's get him. No messing about. There will be games for him to play but I'd imagine Klopp will have to reassure him of this.

Ryan G is not coming here to be a squad player, so I'd be intrigued to hear Klopp's plan for him. The guy is 6'2 and has played deeper for Ajax. If he had been meeting his early promise and performing at Bayern, he'd be a £65 million+ sale to the PL, but as we all know, this is not the case.

He's a multi-functional player, who has skill, power and who can progress the play through dribbling, qualities JK loves. We don't imagine he takes significant game time from Mac Allister or the Hungarian Talent(tm) so intrigued as to how the formation will look, and don't forget Endo.

Get him in, I say. Let's destroy the league with progressive play!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61883 on: Today at 01:39:47 pm »
Are there any laws on how long you can loan a play for? Could we buy Andre and loan him back to them until mid November as a way to get him earlier if he is our prefered option?
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61884 on: Today at 01:43:10 pm »
Its clear were going to make moves, question is who will we end up with? All sorts of names being branded about, lets hope we get the right man in.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61885 on: Today at 01:45:13 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:16:06 pm
So in summary, Bayern want to sell Gravenberch as it's obvious Tuchel will never use him, but are desperately trying to shore up the transfer fee.

I think Bayern want to keep Gravenbach and can't believe why he is not been used. Especially if other clubs are inquiring about him.  Its Tuchel who doesn't rate him and definitely not as a 6. And it seems Tuchel doesn't rate Laimer either., fussy bugger.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61886 on: Today at 01:45:28 pm »
https://twitter.com/edu17burgos/status/1693958417784746449?s=20

We've increased our offer by 5m euros. Where have we seen this tactic before ;D. Jorg has got his laptop out.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61887 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:39:28 pm

Ryan G is not coming here to be a squad player, so I'd be intrigued to hear Klopp's plan for him. The guy is 6'2 and has played deeper for Ajax. If he had been meeting his early promise and performing at Bayern, he'd be a £65 million+ sale to the PL, but as we all know, this is not the case.


Him not coming to be a squad player is my concern. I think youre right, but hes probably not going to be a nailed on starter. Im sure hed get more opportunities than he has at Bayern, but he was quick there to moan to the media when it didnt go his way - is there a risk the same happens here?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61888 on: Today at 01:49:40 pm »
Would be pleased with Andre and Gravenberch, assuming our intent is to have Gravenberch mounded into a more defensive midfielder.

Its a gamble, but it would be better use of money than chucking £75m at Doucoure.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61889 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:45:28 pm
https://twitter.com/edu17burgos/status/1693958417784746449?s=20

We've increased our offer by 5m euros. Where have we seen this tactic before ;D. Jorg has got his laptop out.

For Whom?

I can't view twitter at work.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,191
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61890 on: Today at 01:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:50:03 pm
For Whom?

I can't view twitter at work.

Andre.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,604
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61891 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:50:03 pm
For Whom?

I can't view twitter at work.

Romeo Lavia
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61892 on: Today at 01:50:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:50:24 pm
Andre.

Whooo lovely!

Cheers mate.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61893 on: Today at 01:51:08 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1543 1544 1545 1546 1547 [1548]   Go Up
« previous next »
 