Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:13:46 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:02 pm
"Liverpool are a really tall team"

Are we? Gakpo, VVD and Konate the only ones i think are over 6ft in the starting line up.
Slobbo and Endo must be if we presume Endo is the new number 6.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:13:49 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:02 pm
"Liverpool are a really tall team"

Are we? Gakpo, VVD and Konate the only ones i think are over 6ft in the starting line up.

So is Szbozslai. Its only one less than the 18-21 team in terms of the starting line up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:14:53 pm
I think there is one, maybe 2, stronger starting XIs in the league than ours. I think an issue we have is you could argue some of the depth isn't potentially where it should be (CB, RB, DM?)

It's not dreadful as some like to make out but it can definitely be improved upon. Now we've managed to move on a lot of the underperforming or constantly injured lads, we will be loads better. That I'm certain of. The 3 we've brought in are massive improvements over those they are replacing and the key is that they stay fit

One more CM and one more CB and I think everyone would be happy but for me, I'm happy enough now and willing to see how this goes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:15:16 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:02 pm
"Liverpool are a really tall team"

Are we? Gakpo, VVD and Konate the only ones i think are over 6ft in the starting line up.
Of course not everything will be spot-on although we do have a few tall players. We all have our assumptions, but what he says makes sense- as a theory.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:16:19 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:02 pm
"Liverpool are a really tall team"

Are we? Gakpo, VVD and Konate the only ones i think are over 6ft in the starting line up.

Dominik and Nunez?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:17:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:13:49 pm
So is Szbozslai. Its only one less than the 18-21 team in terms of the starting line up.

Assuming Andre is the Thiago (longterm) replacement I think we'll want to get another tallker midfielder in there. Klopp used to say often Fabinho's height was a help in certain situations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:18:52 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:02:50 pm
I like this lad and his views. Interesting new vid from him:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FXcrQE6GzYI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FXcrQE6GzYI</a>

Watched a video with him regarding our Endo transfer, it seemed to me that the guy knew very little about football and literally just regurgitated word-for-word what he has read from more knowledgable football people. He was just reeling off every cliche in the book
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:18:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:17:38 pm
Assuming Andre is the Thiago (longterm) replacement I think we'll want to get another tallker midfielder in there. Klopp used to say often Fabinho's height was a help in certain situations.

It would but I dont think our ability in the air is an issue. Also if we did replace Robertson with a centreback then there would be plenty of height in the squad.

One thing we havent lost since our best is our ability in the air. Virgil is the best in the air and Konate if anything has made us even stronger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:20:27 pm
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 10:55:02 am
I read somewhere that its Lindjers who is most involved in the transfers. I suspect that is the case and he is adding a coaching position to the data. Im in no doubt though that Klopp has final sign off as its his job ultimately on the line

I don't think anyone really knows what the process is anymore.  Hopefully those in charge of the club recognize how far we have fallen from being considered the best in the business at transfers and we go back to that setup and process. 
