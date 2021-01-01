Also including 1981 (we played them in the world club final they won)
Yeah that was why the fact we won it- a hard-fought victory, was revenge for me, and I enjoyed it more than I otherwise would've.
That trophy for, for me, is one-of-a-kind and special!
That 1981 match was a thorn in my memory for years- even though I had no real sense back then and didn't even know who or what Liverpool FC was.
Reason why, was that when my dad introduced me to football and LFC, I was used to seeing us win- in all the games and vids I've seen, but when I watched that match with my uncle and my dad when they were going over classic LFC matches, I felt disappointed. I didn't know the outcome, but I believed we would win it, and Flamengo was clearly playing some good football.. in the end we lost, and I took it perhaps too hard. (I was just a snot-nose)
It was my first real introduction to how it felt to see us lose an important game.
Anyway, I wanted a victory and revenge so bad... step up Bobby Firmino!
1981 match:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dfB_NhYSFAo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dfB_NhYSFAo</a>