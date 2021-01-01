From what Klopp keeps saying it does seem like they are still trying to get more player(s) in before the window shuts. Personally I wouldnt mind us targeting older players who are proven that could be available for less.



Just think every season another crop of new players in the mould of Lavia or Caicedo does pop up. I am of the opinion that we really dont need to throw money at this problem if it means we need to compromise for the long term. I dont like how were just bigging up certain players like our lives depended on it. If we spent 70 mil on Doucoure this season, for example, which may take away our budget for a top right sided forward or defence next season, it would be mad.



I think we have the depth here to make it work in midfield. Bajcetic I think could make a bigger impact this season, and Thiago definitely could if he stays healthy. But an extra midfielder would be nice, especially one that is versatile enough that could cover defensive duties as well in a pinch since we are down to our last non-HG slot. Dont think there are any top targets still available that can do that now.