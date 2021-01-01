« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1540 1541 1542 1543 1544 [1545] 1546   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1831395 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,519
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61760 on: Today at 09:55:42 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 08:39:20 am
Also including 1981 (we played them in the world club final they won)
Yeah that was why the fact we won it- a hard-fought victory, was revenge for me, and I enjoyed it more than I otherwise would've.
That trophy for, for me, is one-of-a-kind and special!

That 1981 match was a thorn in my memory for years- even though I had no real sense back then and didn't even know who or what Liverpool FC was.
Reason why, was that when my dad introduced me to football and LFC, I was used to seeing us win- in all the games and vids I've seen, but when I watched that match with my uncle and my dad when they were going over classic LFC matches, I felt disappointed. I didn't know the outcome, but I believed we would win it, and Flamengo was clearly playing some good football.. in the end we lost, and I took it perhaps too hard. (I was just a snot-nose)

It was my first real introduction to how it felt to see us lose an important game.

Anyway, I wanted a victory and revenge so bad... step up Bobby Firmino!


1981 match:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dfB_NhYSFAo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dfB_NhYSFAo</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:13 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61761 on: Today at 09:56:42 am »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 09:53:54 am
I would say the main question is whether Endo, MacAllister and Dominik are a better midfield than a year older version of last years Henderson Milner and Fabinho. Throw in a fit Diaz and a year older Bajcetic and I think we have reasons to be cheerful.
Dont come round here throwing that kind of optimism about
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61762 on: Today at 09:57:27 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:50:48 am
Why would you sign Gravenberch and Andre in the same season? Andre himself looks like a player who will end up being a number 8 in Europe, Gravenberch already is a number 8 which even his current manager has agreed with, people seem to be going against all the conventional wisdom to try paint him as someone who can be moulded into a DM? Why?

Well 4 midfielder's in and 4 out, We will be future proofing for when Thiago leaves next summer too.

We would be acting rather than reacting  ;D
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61763 on: Today at 09:59:11 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:24:59 am
If we dont buy a DM (like Chiekh Doucoure) I think it could be the difference between fighting for a European spot (5th to 8th) or being a title challenger.

Is that over the top? What difference in our seasons aspirations do people think Doucoure, for example, would make? That should determine whether he, or someone similar, is worth a 50-70M roll of the dice.

By far the biggest contributing factor to the success of our season is the performance and availability of the squad we already have.

The best players we have are already there.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61764 on: Today at 10:04:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:01:56 am
There is also the players wishes to take into consideration. What if he wants to finish the competition?

The issue I have is the idea that come Jan, we'll simply pay up the clause and he'll join. We do not seem able to complete deals that have been pushed forward to another window. The best we've managed is the way we dealt with Keita, pay an amount that was higher than the clause that was for the following summer. That we we avoided competition which would inevitably focus on salary and possibly would have made us miss out on him.

Could we not do the same with Andre?

As for finishing the competition. Is it that important to players that they'd be willing to reject the possibility of doubling or tripling their contract for the chance of winning it? Possibly,  though I would assume only a minority of players would.

Why don't we at least test Andre's and his club's resolve? This could also be negotiation tactics as well.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,184
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61765 on: Today at 10:05:53 am »
If the plan is to trigger the clause for the winter break then we would've done it by now.  Don't think there's anything in the Andre talk.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61766 on: Today at 10:07:12 am »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 09:53:54 am
I would say the main question is whether Endo, MacAllister and Dominik are a better midfield than a year older version of last years Henderson Milner and Fabinho. Throw in a fit Diaz and a year older Bajcetic and I think we have reasons to be cheerful.
No doubt we will be better defending at the front. However the no.6 position is still massively important. The fact that the club bid £111m for one they clearly know it as well.

Matip spoke about it yesterday how important it is for the defenders to have that protection.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61767 on: Today at 10:07:49 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:30:13 am
Which windows have we been scrambling for players late in the window when the need for players hasnt been predicated by injuries?

The examples, to me, seem to be reacting to injuries - CB in Jan 2020 and 3 midfielders being injured in pre-season in summer 2022.

There used to be a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth about tent 3 depth between 2019 and buying Jota. Bagged a PL and CL in that period. All squads have gaps. It just depends where those are. No team has ever had the perfect squad with pristine planning on how its compromised. Certainty not teams with finite resources.

I understand that there may be gaps somewhere. For example, I am content with our midfield business. Its not 100% ideal but we did bring in three midfielders and there is a lack of good defensive midfielders. So rather than overpay, I am happy to wait. We have worked hard to address it.

What I am not particularly thrilled about however is ignoring huge issues. On what planet did people look at our defence last season and decide we dont need a single defender. We have two gaps in our defence, at right back and in central defence. I would argue a central defender was third in priority after two midfielders, but we have completely ignored that area on the back of a idiotic pursuit of Colwill.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61768 on: Today at 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:53 am
If the plan is to trigger the clause for the winter break then we would've done it by now.  Don't think there's anything in the Andre talk.

They will accept less than the clause in January apparently. The fact is they don't want to lose him now. We should clearly use that clause as leverage to get a lower price in Jan by agreeing a deal now.

We either pay the clause now or you accept a lower fee pre-agreement for January.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:48 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61769 on: Today at 10:09:06 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:53 am
If the plan is to trigger the clause for the winter break then we would've done it by now.  Don't think there's anything in the Andre talk.

Yep, me neither.

It's a shame really, and as I've mentioned several times before, we should really start looking at the South American market now that the work permit situation is a lot easier. There's much better value for money then what we're seeing elsewhere, especially in England.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61770 on: Today at 10:09:59 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:55:47 am
Buy him now and loan him back until January? Otherwise well just get into a bidding war again and get guzumped when someone meets the buyout clause and offers him silly wages.

Im not convinced we want him. If we did just pay the release clause to get him now. Why wait?

We need a DM now not in Jan. Plus he needs time to settle and get use to English life.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61771 on: Today at 10:10:19 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:46:03 am
If we could somehow do Gravenberch and a defender now then Andre in January I would take that!

That would be utopia, I tell ya. Utopia!
Would also be a fantastic window.  But expecting the above is expecting us to go against our M.O of recent.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61772 on: Today at 10:11:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:06:15 am
I thought he announced it this year sometime. I have no idea why we still haven't got a full time replacement in.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/24/liverpool-shocked-by-julian-ward-decision-to-quit-as-sporting-director

Nope over 6 months ago.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61773 on: Today at 10:11:41 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:46:03 am
If we could somehow do Gravenberch and a defender now then Andre in January I would take that!
Never happening. The club is a bit of a mess on the recruitment side in terms of getting deals done. On the plus side, at least it can still spot a good player.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61774 on: Today at 10:11:46 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:56:42 am
Dont come round here throwing that kind of optimism about

Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 09:53:54 am
I would say the main question is whether Endo, MacAllister and Dominik are a better midfield than a year older version of last years Henderson Milner and Fabinho. Throw in a fit Diaz and a year older Bajcetic and I think we have reasons to be cheerful.

We finished 17 points behind Arsenal,  its a very low bar
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61775 on: Today at 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:07:58 am
They will accept less than the clause in January apparently.

Unless he single-handedly carries them to their first Copa and then every club will be in for him and his price skyrockets beyond what we want to pay.

If your suggestion is right then pay the lower fee now and loan him back until January.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jdet90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • Up the Reds
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61776 on: Today at 10:11:51 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:24:59 am
If we dont buy a DM (like Chiekh Doucoure) I think it could be the difference between fighting for a European spot (5th to 8th) or being a title challenger.

Is that over the top? What difference in our seasons aspirations do people think Doucoure, for example, would make? That should determine whether he, or someone similar, is worth a 50-70M roll of the dice.

Honestly, where does this nonsense come from? I cant understand how you could view things that pessimistically.

Barring City, who is miles ahead of us then? Arsenal? Who havent looked convincing so far. United whove been terrible. Chelsea who have no one to score. Spurs, a very poor squad. Newcastle whos squad is still fairly thin in comparison to the others.

Weve added 2 top quality midfielders to an already very good attack. Yes our football is somewhat suicidal at the moment and another DM would be great. But we have more than enough to be getting top 4. Comfortably as well, if we can keep the squad fit
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61777 on: Today at 10:14:50 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:55:40 am
The question should be are they good enough to challenge for the league, not if theyre better than a washed up midfield who finished 5th.

I think we could challenge for the title if we got in a bonafide DM. We've upgraded our midfield bar the DM spot, depth snd quality going forward,  and I feel Konate and Van Dijk will improve as a tandem. We're younger, quicker, and technically better than last season's squad. We just need that shield that can keep the ball under pressure. I really feel we have something, hence why I'm frustrated with how we've managed the last 2 months of the window.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61778 on: Today at 10:15:00 am »
I think we are better equiped with our attack against to lower sides.
But the top 6-8 especiall away from home we will struggle unless Bajcetic comes in & excels. Endo im not sure judging has the pace to cover the gaps we will leave.
Konate staying fit is a must. VVD is looking better which is a plus.
We really need to get some business done but I can see Klopp trying to be clever if we want get the players he wants.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,335
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61779 on: Today at 10:15:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:53 am
If the plan is to trigger the clause for the winter break then we would've done it by now.  Don't think there's anything in the Andre talk.

Globo are the most reliable outlet in Brazil.

The clause is 40m to get him this window - but they have already said they don't want to lose him now. The player himself probably wants to stay and try to win the cup for his team too.

He will go for cheaper if we agree a deal to sign him in January. If they get knocked out on the 31st, we could sign him now.

But you have to factor in he's played 3500 minutes already this season, and if we sign him now he wouldn't get a rest and would play a season and a half by next summer (when our break is).
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61780 on: Today at 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:15:40 am
Globo are the most reliable outlet in Brazil.

The clause is 40m to get him this window - but they have already said they don't want to lose him now. The player himself probably wants to stay and try to win the cup for his team too.

He will go for cheaper if we agree a deal to sign him in January. If they get knocked out on the 31st, we could sign him now.

But you have to factor in he's played 3500 minutes already this season, and if we sign him now he wouldn't get a rest and would play a season and a half by next summer (when our break is).

Wouldn't he end up playing a season and a half whichever window we bring him in? If he joins Jan, he'll join us towards the end of their season and in the midst of ours.  I'm holding out on the hope we've prepared all the paperwork with his club and are just waiting till the game on the 31st is concluded to confirm the deal we'll eventually take i.e sign and loan vs sign and join.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,184
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61781 on: Today at 10:20:48 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:15:40 am
Globo are the most reliable outlet in Brazil.

The clause is 40m to get him this window - but they have already said they don't want to lose him now. The player himself probably wants to stay and try to win the cup for his team too.

He will go for cheaper if we agree a deal to sign him in January. If they get knocked out on the 31st, we could sign him now.

But you have to factor in he's played 3500 minutes already this season, and if we sign him now he wouldn't get a rest and would play a season and a half by next summer (when our break is).

Yeah that's what I'm saying.  If we can pay the cheaper price now and loan him back until the winter, then we would've done it by now, surely.  Think he's someone who's on our list, but we have other options ahead of him that we're working on.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61782 on: Today at 10:21:29 am »
Surprised we're not hearing anything on a defender potentially coming in.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61783 on: Today at 10:22:31 am »
From what Klopp keeps saying it does seem like they are still trying to get more player(s) in before the window shuts. Personally I wouldnt mind us targeting older players who are proven that could be available for less.

Just think every season another crop of new players in the mould of Lavia or Caicedo does pop up. I am of the opinion that we really dont need to throw money at this problem if it means we need to compromise for the long term. I dont like how were just bigging up certain players like our lives depended on it. If we spent 70 mil on Doucoure this season, for example, which may take away our budget for a top right sided forward or defence next season, it would be mad.

I think we have the depth here to make it work in midfield. Bajcetic I think could make a bigger impact this season, and Thiago definitely could if he stays healthy. But an extra midfielder would be nice, especially one that is versatile enough that could cover defensive duties as well in a pinch since we are down to our last non-HG slot. Dont think there are any top targets still available that can do that now.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61784 on: Today at 10:23:37 am »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 09:53:54 am
I would say the main question is whether Endo, MacAllister and Dominik are a better midfield than a year older version of last years Henderson Milner and Fabinho. Throw in a fit Diaz and a year older Bajcetic and I think we have reasons to be cheerful.

It looks like the strongest right side in 30 years to be completely honest. Glass is half full.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,335
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61785 on: Today at 10:24:56 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:20:17 am
Wouldn't he end up playing a season and a half whichever window we bring him in? If he joins Jan, he'll join us towards the end of their season and in the midst of ours.  I'm holding out on the hope we've prepared all the paperwork with his club and are just waiting till the game on the 31st is concluded to confirm the deal we'll eventually take i.e sign and loan vs sign and join.

I think their season ends 3rd December (someone can correct me if wrong) - so atleast a month break.
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,047
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61786 on: Today at 10:26:12 am »
I'm sure Doucoure is better than he showed last night and I've no doubt he can do a good job for us but for the price likely involved I'd rather wait until we find a better option, not ideal I know as we will have to use a mixture of Endo, Baj and Thiago until January at least but apart from Ugarte and Caicedo I don't see any other better options we have missed out on this summer (Lavia at a push but he'd of taken a fair while to get up to speed I lthink). Ideally Andre will be available this month if they get knocked out of the Copa. Not even going for a CB would be criminal though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61787 on: Today at 10:26:24 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:21:29 am
Surprised we're not hearing anything on a defender potentially coming in.

The defence is going to this seasons answer to last seasons midfield, in terms of injuries and form. Its madness we havent addressed it. Matip is finished as a top level player, Gomez is average and is needed to cover right back as well. Konate is having to do a mental role covering so much space.

No doubt we will have an injury issue there and moan how unlucky we are, woe is us etc.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61788 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 09:53:54 am
I would say the main question is whether Endo, MacAllister and Dominik are a better midfield than a year older version of last years Henderson Milner and Fabinho. Throw in a fit Diaz and a year older Bajcetic and I think we have reasons to be cheerful.

The key is how fit does the coaches think Jones and Bajcetic are and will remain for the season. If they are injuries expected to be recovered on and not at risk of relapse then yes we are properly cooking. Thiago as a luxury player and not being overplayed is also going to make a difference, it's great he's now an option rather being relied on.

Our front 5 is the strongest it's ever been in terms of depth.

I'd say we're a left center back away from an ideal window.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61789 on: Today at 10:27:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:11:50 am
Unless he single-handedly carries them to their first Copa and then every club will be in for him and his price skyrockets beyond what we want to pay.

If your suggestion is right then pay the lower fee now and loan him back until January.

Yeah exactly what we should do.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61790 on: Today at 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:24:59 am
If we dont buy a DM (like Chiekh Doucoure) I think it could be the difference between fighting for a European spot (5th to 8th) or being a title challenger.

Is that over the top? What difference in our seasons aspirations do people think Doucoure, for example, would make? That should determine whether he, or someone similar, is worth a 50-70M roll of the dice.
No one player is making up a 30 point swing like you're suggesting.

How many players have come out of South America for over 40m? That's seems like a bigger overpay than what we were looking at for Lavia
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:27 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61791 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
I'm still shocked we didn't take Enzo for £15m last summer as per Joyce's article. Surely that was a Klopp call?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61792 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:24 am
The defence is going to this seasons answer to last seasons midfield, in terms of injuries and form. Its madness we havent addressed it. Matip is finished as a top level player, Gomez is average and is needed to cover right back as well. Konate is having to do a mental role covering so much space.

No doubt we will have an injury issue there and moan how unlucky we are, woe is us etc.

Could be the reason why we've kept Nat Phillips.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61793 on: Today at 10:41:12 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 10:26:12 am
I'm sure Doucoure is better than he showed last night and I've no doubt he can do a good job for us but for the price likely involved I'd rather wait until we find a better option, not ideal I know as we will have to use a mixture of Endo, Baj and Thiago until January at least but apart from Ugarte and Caicedo I don't see any other better options we have missed out on this summer (Lavia at a push but he'd of taken a fair while to get up to speed I lthink). Ideally Andre will be available this month if they get knocked out of the Copa. Not even going for a CB would be criminal though.

Kone is one, hes most certainly athletically more capable then Endo if he isnt anything else.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61794 on: Today at 10:41:52 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:35:25 am
I'm still shocked we didn't take Enzo for £15m last summer as per Joyce's article. Surely that was a Klopp call?

Klopp and Ljinders, as we know, were a bit mad last summer. It wasnt long before they realised their thinking was all wrong. Klopp even admitted it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61795 on: Today at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:40:14 am
Could be the reason why we've kept Nat Phillips.

Yep. Pure break glass choice.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61796 on: Today at 10:43:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:35:25 am
I'm still shocked we didn't take Enzo for £15m last summer as per Joyce's article. Surely that was a Klopp call?

You mean last summer when we were so desperate for a midfielder we had to loan in a player last minute ? And yes, we had a player injured in the first few weeks, but as many of us mentioned during that window,  history dictated a need ro bring midfield depth because most of our midfielders were prone to bouts on the treatment table.

I can't imagine Klopp was offered a midfielder at that price range and he rejected it.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61797 on: Today at 10:43:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:41:52 am
Klopp and Ljinders, as we know, were a bit mad last summer. It wasnt long before they realised their thinking was all wrong. Klopp even admitted it.

He even spoke last summer about Brighton and the South American market. Just makes no sense. Unless that was in Jan he spoke about that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,335
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61798 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Andre has agreed personal terms with Liverpool & would like to join them this summer. - @EmmanuelLuiz12 via @TheRedmenTV

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1693918432801206616

https://theredmentv.com/liverpool-stepping-up-andre-interest-transfer-insight-w-emmanuel-luiz/

No idea on reliability
« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:03 am by Caston »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61799 on: Today at 10:46:07 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:41:12 am
Kone is one, hes most certainly athletically more capable then Endo if he isnt anything else.
makes alot more sense than Endo.
Remember Klopp on Bamford https://www.goal.com/en/news/what-a-player-why-liverpool-boss-klopp-considered-signing-leeds-striker-bamford/q48nn1hqeel91oo2unk5gw9od

We know Klopp is a great manager but he isnt great at recruiting players well most managers are not they dont have the time as they have to concentrate on the players we have already
Its why Klopp gaining more control on transfers isnt a good idea which is now undeniable after Endo & the business we have done sinec 2022.
Look at Ramsey & Carvalho 2 signinsg mentioned by our recruitment team both loaned & not even given pre season which is quite rare.
Now i dont think they will be good enough for us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1540 1541 1542 1543 1544 [1545] 1546   Go Up
« previous next »
 