LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61680 on: Today at 01:11:59 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 01:02:48 am
Seems a completely one footed player.

Also completely one footed.

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61681 on: Today at 01:13:27 am
I've always wanted to put Maradona and Cheick Fuckin' Doucoure in the same sentence.
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61682 on: Today at 01:15:20 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:11:59 am
Also completely one footed.


He could do more with one foot than most could do with two
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61683 on: Today at 01:17:22 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:55:47 am
Buy him now and loan him back until January? Otherwise well just get into a bidding war again and get guzumped when someone meets the buyout clause and offers him silly wages.

I'm actually surprised we haven't done this. They really do have a great chance of winning it, so I can see why they're unwilling to waver
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61684 on: Today at 01:21:50 am
We need to bribe the referee of their next Copa Libertadores match. Far cheaper.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61685 on: Today at 01:35:49 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:55:47 am
Buy him now and loan him back until January? Otherwise well just get into a bidding war again and get guzumped when someone meets the buyout clause and offers him silly wages.

Those deals usually add on unnecessary risk. We did that with Divock, Naby and now Chelsea with Nkunku. Buy and loan backs dont quite work out as they sound in our heads. If there really is a release clause at the end of their season, then we can just activate it once he is done with the season.
leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61686 on: Today at 01:42:52 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:35:49 am
Those deals usually add on unnecessary risk. We did that with Divock, Naby and now Chelsea with Nkunku. Buy and loan backs dont quite work out as they sound in our heads. If there really is a release clause at the end of their season, then we can just activate it once he is done with the season.

I'm not sure what point you are trying to make here, none of those deals failed because of buying them early.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61687 on: Today at 01:43:09 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:35:49 am
Those deals usually add on unnecessary risk. We did that with Divock, Naby and now Chelsea with Nkunku. Buy and loan backs dont quite work out as they sound in our heads. If there really is a release clause at the end of their season, then we can just activate it once he is done with the season.
you may think they add a risk (in terms of form/injuries/development), but they also eliminate other risks (another team beating us fee-wise, or another team paying him more or appealing more, preferring to adapt to europe from portugal first etc)
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61688 on: Today at 01:52:57 am
I love the "doesn't pass the eye test", "that's a 'no' from me" and, "I wouldn't have him at that price." The wonderful illusion of thinking you sound like a professional scout when the reality is closer to a discount bin Simon Cowell on X Factor.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61689 on: Today at 02:00:13 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:52:57 am
I love the "doesn't pass the eye test", "that's a 'no' from me" and, "I wouldn't have him at that price." The wonderful illusion of thinking you sound like a professional scout when the reality is closer to a discount bin Simon Cowell on X Factor.

You'd want a CM, at that price, to be able to switch directions fairly smoothly. I'm pretty forgiving on the requirements for that, but Doucoure, on the evidence of that clip, lacks it. If you want some more technical analysis, I could go on about his delaying passes for no good reason that I could see, when he was aware of the pass being on and the run being made, before passing into traffic.

As a comparison, I was extremely positive about Henderson early on in his career here, and could overlook many of the failings yorky went on about as I tended to be forgiving of players who at least looked smooth as Henderson did.
n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61690 on: Today at 02:27:41 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:52:57 am
I love the "doesn't pass the eye test", "that's a 'no' from me" and, "I wouldn't have him at that price." The wonderful illusion of thinking you sound like a professional scout when the reality is closer to a discount bin Simon Cowell on X Factor.

Tbf it is a forum where people are going to have opinions based on whatever metric they perceive to be right.

I watched the Arsenal game this morning and other than being big Im not sure what he brought to the game. Like, seems to be like a decent destroyer / shield type but if were targeting the likes of Gravenberch Im not sure Doucoure is a comparable player.
RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61691 on: Today at 02:45:41 am
Do people think this recent series of tweets about us being prepared to offer 30m for Andre is because it's just happened, or because the info has just been released?
I can't help wondering if this refers to conversations we might have had with Fluminense some weeks ago when we first started being linked with him, and perhaps Fluminense have just talked about it now, either to attract other buyers, or to emphasise they're so keen to win the Libertadores that they're prepared to turn down 30m euros.
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61692 on: Today at 02:58:56 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 02:27:41 am
Tbf it is a forum where people are going to have opinions based on whatever metric they perceive to be right.

I watched the Arsenal game this morning and other than being big Im not sure what he brought to the game. Like, seems to be like a decent destroyer / shield type but if were targeting the likes of Gravenberch Im not sure Doucoure is a comparable player.

Oh, I'm not saying don't have the opinion; it would be a pretty slow thread if only facts were allowed. I'm just forming an opinion on some of the people who form an opinion.  ;)
n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61693 on: Today at 03:36:30 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:58:56 am
Oh, I'm not saying don't have the opinion; it would be a pretty slow thread if only facts were allowed. I'm just forming an opinion on some of the people who form an opinion.  ;)

Like moaning about moaners moaning about moaners. The circle is complete. 
leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61694 on: Today at 03:38:04 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:36:30 am
Like moaning about moaners moaning about moaners. The circle is complete. 

Moan, moan fucking moan.
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61695 on: Today at 03:42:19 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:36:30 am
Like moaning about moaners moaning about moaners. The circle is complete. 

I do like a satisfying symmetry.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61696 on: Today at 04:23:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:11:59 am
Also completely one footed.



Also completely one-handed.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61697 on: Today at 04:55:55 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:23:21 am
Also completely one-handed.
I know, a great moment in football history.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61698 on: Today at 05:36:34 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:55:55 am
I know, a great moment in football history.

The hand of...a cheat.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61699 on: Today at 05:38:21 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:27 am
I've always wanted to put Maradona and Cheick Fuckin' Doucoure in the same sentence.
Cheicky Maradona!
Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61700 on: Today at 06:21:02 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:57 am
The bigger concern is someone else jumping in for him.

The bigger concern is us starting the season with only one DM that is arguably a slight upgrade on Fabinho and clearly was not our first or second choice for the DM spot when the window opened.
The opportunity cost of us waiting until Jan is far more than the 5-10 mill extra we're trying to haggle off his price.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61701 on: Today at 07:01:56 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 06:21:02 am
The bigger concern is us starting the season with only one DM that is arguably a slight upgrade on Fabinho and clearly was not our first or second choice for the DM spot when the window opened.
The opportunity cost of us waiting until Jan is far more than the 5-10 mill extra we're trying to haggle off his price.

There is also the players wishes to take into consideration. What if he wants to finish the competition?
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61702 on: Today at 07:08:48 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm
Was funny people getting mad that Endo was the 6 when they had all talked themselves into believing he's the new milner and or bit part player. Nobody had said such a thing. Pretty sure it was just said he would add leadership like Hendo and Milner.
The way I saw the Endo signing WAS - he MIGHT be our only signing at DM, AND he is the Hendo/Milner replacement - for his leadership and experience, etc.

Now he appears to be the starter 6. That's good, cause you can't have those qualities just sitting on the bench.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61703 on: Today at 07:13:27 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:28:29 am
Rio based journo.

https://twitter.com/cauatinocoTLe/status/1693753933661872213


I'm sure this has been reported 2 or 3 times now, that we're willing to offer 30m or that we have offered it. I don't believe that we've offered, it's not been reported by any UK journos. Also the difference between this 30m sum and his release clause is relatively not that much, we know they want to keep him to win the Libertadores. If we really want him now we'll just pay his release clause as we did with Szoboszlai.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61704 on: Today at 07:25:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:36:34 am
The hand of...a cheat.
;D
That hand should've been embalmed. ;)
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61705 on: Today at 07:28:17 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:13:27 am
I'm sure this has been reported 2 or 3 times now, that we're willing to offer 30m or that we have offered it. I don't believe that we've offered, it's not been reported by any UK journos. Also the difference between this 30m sum and his release clause is relatively not that much, we know they want to keep him to win the Libertadores. If we really want him now we'll just pay his release clause as we did with Szoboszlai.

I doubt he has the release clause this summer, otherwise wed have activated it.

I do think everything is linked to the Libertadores, if they go out we might see movement.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61706 on: Today at 07:28:50 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:01:56 am
There is also the players wishes to take into consideration. What if he wants to finish the competition?
Yep. We've forgotten about that. The Libertadores is quite important for the South American lads.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61707 on: Today at 07:32:24 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:28:50 am
Yep. We've forgotten about that. The Libertadores is quite important for the South American lads.

Maybe someone from SA could confirm but isnt it the same level as the Champions League for us?
TheTeflonJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61708 on: Today at 07:35:45 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:25:01 am
;D
That hand should've been embalmed. ;)
Like Tucos grill in Breaking Bad
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61709 on: Today at 07:37:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:32:24 am
Maybe someone from SA could confirm but isnt it the same level as the Champions League for us?
Im not from South America but it is their continental competition for the top sides, so yes the equivalent of the Champions League.

I dont blame him for wanting to see it through, the Final is the start of November so not that far away.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61710 on: Today at 07:39:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:11:59 am
Also completely one footed.



Is he any good in the air

BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61711 on: Today at 07:39:26 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:25:01 am
;D
That hand should've been embalmed. ;)

